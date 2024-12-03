Segway Racing Team Embarks on Dakar Mission 1000 With Self-developed Electric Motorcycle

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, Segway has officially announced the establishment of the Segway team to compete in the 2025 Dakar Rally. This marks the company's debut with the Segway Dakar Race Bike in the prestigious "Future Mission 1000" category, dedicated to electric vehicles. Known for its grueling conditions, the Dakar Rally represents one of the toughest challenges in rally racing worldwide.

Segway has long been synonymous with innovation and zest for extreme sports, and has formed an electric Dakar racing factory team. Consisting of three professional drivers, Benjamin Pascual, Xu Jianhao, and Yang Jie, each bring a unique strength and perspective into the team. Yang Jie reflects on the solitary nature of motorcycle sports, saying 'I think motorcycle sports is lonely' but finding it a medium to discover his own pace. Benjamin Pascual emphasizes the importance of maintaining composure under pressure, a trait that has led him to numerous victories. Xu Jianhao, on the hand, views each race as an opportunity to push his limits, a philosophy that resonates deeply with Segway's ethos.

The "Future Mission 1000" category is designed to test the performance of cutting-edge technology on the difficult terrain of Dakar. Through 1000 kilometers of testing, manufacturers can test which technology options are worth continuing to develop in the future. Although this challenge is not intended for competition, multiple evaluation criteria have been defined to comprehensively test the vehicle and keep riders and drivers alert. It serves as a proven ground for various engine types, including pure electric, hydrogen fuel, and hybrid technologies. Segway's decision to showcase its strength on this stage is not only a confidence in its own technology, but also a confidence in the future development of electric motorcycles.

Segway is constantly challenging itself and breaking through limits. This expedition to Dakar serves not only as a thorough evaluation of Segway's products but also embodies the essence of the brand's spirit. Segway hopes to inspire more people's love for electric motorcycles and promote the development of new energy transportation by participating in this highly challenging event.

