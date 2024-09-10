SEI Adds KKR to Alternative Investments Access Platform

Industry Trend for Increased Access to Alternatives Presents Growth Opportunity

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that investment vehicles from KKR, a leading global investment firm, will be available on SEI's platform that provides registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and their clients access to private markets investments. SEI's e-subscription technology is designed to provide increased access to alternative investments, greater processing efficiency, and an improved advisor and client experience.

With investments in alternative assets projected to grow by $1.2 trillion over the next four years,1 85% of wealth managers expect to increase allocations to one or more alternative asset classes within the next year.2 However, 55% of managers identified operational challenges such as paperwork or administrative tasks as impediments to adopting alternatives across their practice.2

The platform's technology workflow combines electronic subscription documents, proprietary firm paperwork, custodian forms, and e-signature capabilities to help ensure fast and accurate alternative investment transaction processing.

Kevin Crowe, a Senior Vice President at SEI, said:

"Investor demand for alternative investments continues to increase, and this trend presents tremendous opportunity to broaden access to alternatives for advisors and wealth managers, while delivering the capabilities for enhanced portfolio diversification. With SEI's unmatched industry position, we build the cross-market connections that can enable this access, and we're thrilled to add KKR to our platform."

Currently used by more than 250 wealth management firms and 165 fund managers, SEI's alternatives platform has processed more than $4.3 billion in alternatives transactions across more than 19,000 subscriptions.3 In December 2023, SEI acquired Altigo, a cloud-based technology platform that provides inventory, e-subscription, and reporting capabilities for alternative investments.

