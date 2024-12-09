SEI and Phillies Kick Off Contest for Mural at Citizens Bank Park

Mural Reinforces Shared Commitment to Community,

Local Artists Invited to Submit Concepts by February 14, 2025

PHILADELPHIA and OAKS, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) and the Philadelphia Phillies today announced a contest for the second consecutive year to commission a mural by a local artist for display above Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park during the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

The organizations invite local mural artists to submit concepts that bring to life the theme of "Connecting Communities," highlighting the Philadelphia region's unique culture, bold spirit, and the importance of bringing together communities with purpose. See the full contest details for artists interested in entering.

The winning artist will:

Paint and feature their mural at Citizens Bank Park

Receive a $10,000 cash prize upon completion and installation of the mural

Be highlighted in promotional activities that share about their background, experience, and inspiration behind the mural

Participate in a mural unveiling event at Citizens Bank Park and be recognized on the field before a Phillies home game

The contest's first and second runners-up will be invited to attend a Phillies home game, and all contest submissions will be considered for display at SEI's corporate headquarters in Oaks. The organizations will make a contribution to a local nonprofit from its co-branded charitable fund, and at the close of the season, SEI will move the mural from Citizens Bank Park to its corporate headquarters in Oaks for display.

Leslie Wojcik, Head of Global Communications at SEI, said:

"True change begins when we strengthen the bonds of our community. At the core of our partnership with the Phillies is a shared commitment to building the connections that affect positive change—and art brings people together in the same way sports do. It's through these connections and acts of giving that we create a ripple of positivity that can help shape a better future for all."

Jackie Cuddeback, Senior Vice President of Partnership Sales and Corporate Marketing at the Phillies, added:

"This mural at our ballpark is more than just art—it's a bridge that unites fans from all walks of life, blending diverse communities with a shared love for the game, a common spirit of pride in our great city, and a sense of belonging. We're excited for this year's contest to highlight sharing the power of artistic expression with our fans in the 2025 season."

Jose "Busta" Bustamante's Next Generation received the grand prize for the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Bustamante chose to depict a young boy and girl as the main characters, symbolizing the next generation of athletes who will carry on the rich heritage of the sport.

