SEI and Phillies Launch Contest for Mural at Citizens Bank Park

Local Artists Invited to Submit Ballpark Mural Concepts by January 26,

Initiative Underscores Mutual Commitment to Building Community Connections

PHILADELPHIA and OAKS, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) and the Philadelphia Phillies today announced an initiative to commission a mural by a local artist for display above Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park during the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

The organizations invite local mural artists to submit concepts that tell Philadelphia's story through art, highlighting the region's unique culture, bold spirit, Phillies fandom, and SEI's mission to build brave futuresSM through the power of connection. See the full contest details for artists interested in entering.

The winning artist will:

Paint and feature their mural at Citizens Bank Park

Be highlighted in promotional activities that share about their background, experience, and inspiration behind the mural

Participate in a mural unveiling event at Citizens Bank Park and be recognized on the field before a Phillies home game

The contest's first and second runners-up will be invited to attend a Phillies home game, and all contest submissions will be considered for display at SEI's corporate headquarters in Oaks. At the close of the season, the organizations will make a contribution to a local nonprofit from its co-branded charitable fund, and SEI will move the mural from Citizens Bank Park to its corporate headquarters in Oaks for display.

Ryan Hicke, SEI's CEO, said:

"Art has been a cultural staple in SEI's offices to help spur creativity in our roles and work, and we welcome the opportunity to feature local artists in our work environment to fuel our daily inspiration.

"The Phillies and SEI share a deep commitment to building the connections that make an impact. Creative vision can push boundaries and drive innovation across communities and industries, and we're proud to partner with the Phillies to build brave futures for the region."

Jackie Cuddeback, Senior Vice President of Partnership Sales and Corporate Marketing at the Phillies, added:

"This is a terrific opportunity for an artist to showcase their passion for our great city and hometown team. We're excited to team up with SEI for this unique contest and can't wait to unveil the new mural to our fans during the 2024 season."

