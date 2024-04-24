SEI Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SEI Investments Company

Apr 24, 2024

OAKS, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.99 in first-quarter 2024 compared to $0.79 in first-quarter 2023.  

Consolidated Overview

(In thousands, except earnings per share) 


For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

2024

2023

%

Revenues

$511,579

$469,119

9 %

Net income

131,400

107,015

23 %

Diluted earnings per share

$0.99

$0.79

25 %

"We entered 2024 with continued momentum, reflecting our strategic focus on increasing sales and profitability across SEI. In the first quarter, we delivered strong topline growth and margin expansion—with notable sales and implementation activity in our technology and investment processing businesses," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the markets we serve globally. Our strong financial position, unmatched set of capabilities, and unique ability to connect the financial services ecosystem enable us to deliver comprehensive solutions to drive growth and deliver long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

2024

2023

%

Private Banks: Revenues

$130,137

$120,902

8 %

Expenses

112,974

112,462

— %

Operating Profit

17,163

8,440

103 %

Operating Margin

13 %

7 %

Investment Advisors: Revenues

122,718

106,538

15 %

Expenses

66,958

63,546

5 %

Operating Profit

55,760

42,992

30 %

Operating Margin

45 %

40 %

Institutional Investors: Revenues

71,778

74,290

(3) %

Expenses

40,109

40,868

(2) %

Operating Profit

31,669

33,422

(5) %

Operating Margin

44 %

45 %

Investment Managers: Revenues

172,653

154,497

12 %

Expenses

109,550

101,685

8 %

Operating Profit

63,103

52,812

19 %

Operating Margin

37 %

34 %

Investments in New Businesses: Revenues

14,293

12,892

11 %

Expenses

18,383

17,639

4 %

Operating Loss

(4,090)

(4,747)

NM

Totals: Revenues

$511,579

$469,119

9 %

Expenses

347,974

336,200

4 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses

37,754

31,152

21 %

Income from Operations

$125,851

$101,767

24 %

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration due to sales to new and existing alternative investment clients of the Investment Managers segment. Additionally, first-quarter 2024 revenues included fees of $9.6 million from the SEI Integrated Cash Program of the Investment Advisors segment launched in December 2023.
  • Market appreciation and positive cash flows into separately managed account programs and Strategist programs of the Investment Advisors segment also contributed to the increase in revenues. This was partially offset by negative cash flows from SEI fund programs in the Investment Advisors segment and client losses in the Institutional Investors segment.
  • Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, increased $8.1 billion, or 5%, to $175.9 billion during the first-quarter 2024, as compared to $167.8 billion during the first-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details).
  • Average assets under administration increased $121.0 billion, or 14%, to $961.7 billion during the first-quarter 2024, as compared to $840.7 billion during the first-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) clients.
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during the first- quarter 2024 were $24.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $20.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during the first-quarter 2024 were negative $5.7 million.
  • Net sales events for newer initiatives, which includes SEI Family Office Services, SEI Private Wealth Management and SEI Sphere, were $2.5 million during the first-quarter 2024.
  • The increase in operational expenses was due to higher personnel costs from business growth, primarily in the Investment Managers segment, severance costs of $6.2 million, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Cost containment measures related to consulting and other outsourced vendor costs partially offset the increase in operating expenses during the first-quarter 2024.
  • Earnings from LSV increased to $31.6 million in the first-quarter 2024 as compared to $28.9 million in the first-quarter 2023 due to market appreciation and increased performance fees. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Capitalized software development costs were $6.3 million in the first-quarter 2024, of which $3.8 million was for continued enhancements to SWP. Capitalized software development costs also include $2.5 million in the first-quarter 2024 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.
  • Effective tax rates were 22.9% in the first-quarter 2024 and 23.6% in the first-quarter 2023.
  • Repurchased shares of SEI common stock were 808 thousand for $56.0 million during the first- quarter 2024 at an average price of $69.32 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $112.3 million, and free cash flow was $92.9 million during the first-quarter 2024.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 24, 2024.

Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 3297429.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • the momentum generated by our focus on increasing sales and profitability and the benefits we may realize from such momentum;
  • the degree to which we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the markets we serve;
  • when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue; and
  • the degree to which our financial position, set of capabilities, and ability to connect the financial services ecosystem enable us to deliver comprehensive solutions to drive growth and deliver long-term value for our clients and shareholders.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • what our strategic priorities will be;
  • our ability to execute against our strategic priorities;
  • the size of the markets that we identify as growth areas and our ability to capture market share in these markets;
  • the degree to which we are well-positioned for the future;
  • whether we will pursue geographic expansion and the benefits that such expansion may yield;
  • our ability to align our cost structure to talent and the benefits of such alignment;
  • the degree to which our capabilities benefit our clients;
  • our ability to accelerate growth and market share;
  • the benefits we will derive from the businesses and/or assets we acquire and our ability to successful integrate these assets in order to drive the expected benefits, strategic and otherwise;
  • the headwinds our businesses face and our ability to respond to these headwinds;
  • our ability to capitalize on our pipeline and opportunities, manage expenses, and drive profit to the bottom line;
  • the amount, if any, of our current backlog of sold but expected to be installed revenue and recurring revenue in the next 18 months that will actually be installed during such period, if ever;
  • the market dynamics affecting our market units;
  • the areas in which we will invest;
  • our ability to expand the margins of our Private Banking business and the degree to which this business is positioned for growth;
  • the amount of revenue and profit that our new FDIC cash sweep program will generate during 2024; and
  • our tax rate for the remainder of 2024.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$404,366

$371,829

Information processing and software servicing fees

107,213

97,290

Total revenues

511,579

469,119

Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

46,768

47,379

Software royalties and other information processing costs

8,471

7,293

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

192,916

173,415

Stock-based compensation

11,059

8,074

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

51,976

61,104

Data processing and computer related

37,160

33,340

Facilities, supplies and other costs

18,603

18,792

Amortization

10,386

9,424

Depreciation

8,389

8,531

Total expenses

385,728

367,352

Income from operations

125,851

101,767

Net gain from investments

2,256

744

Interest and dividend income

10,819

8,778

Interest expense

(139)

(141)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

31,643

28,879

Income before income taxes

170,430

140,027

Income taxes

39,030

33,012

Net income

$131,400

$107,015

Basic earnings per common share

$1.00

$0.80

Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

131,417

134,020

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.99

$0.79

Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

132,745

135,311

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

March 31, 
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$846,628

$834,697

Restricted cash

301

301

Receivables from investment products

55,606

55,886

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,165 and $663

561,395

501,434

Securities owned

31,958

31,334

Other current assets

59,136

54,464

Total Current Assets

1,555,024

1,478,116

Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $475,832 and $474,034

168,204

171,364

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

20,687

22,477

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $619,875 and $612,971

239,156

239,783

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

164,027

155,413

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

8,149

7,316

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

57,291

110,781

Goodwill

137,204

137,333

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $45,923 and $42,520

78,739

82,443

Deferred Contract Costs

40,000

40,221

Deferred Income Taxes

45,257

37,709

Other Assets, net

54,699

37,047

Total Assets

$2,568,437

$2,520,003

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$10,290

$10,618

Accrued liabilities

242,856

318,945

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

7,562

8,118

Deferred revenue

15,274

15,366

Total Current Liabilities

275,982

353,047

Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

15,599

17,235

Other Long-term Liabilities

16,999

17,090

Total Liabilities

309,383

388,175

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 131,329 and 131,178
shares issued and outstanding

1,313

1,312

Capital in excess of par value

1,455,162

1,404,962

Retained earnings

843,870

762,586

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(41,291)

(37,032)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,259,054

2,131,828

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,568,437

$2,520,003

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Mar. 31,

2023

Jun. 30,

2023

Sept. 30,

2023

Dec. 31,

2023

Mar. 31,

2024

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,653

$24,091

$23,039

$24,496

$25,282

Collective trust fund programs

6

7

6

4

5

Liquidity funds

3,427

3,433

3,636

3,916

2,733

Total assets under management

$27,086

$27,531

$26,681

$28,416

$28,020

Client assets under administration

4,299

4,154

4,399

7,267

8,024

Total assets

$31,385

$31,685

$31,080

$35,683

$36,044

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$68,065

$69,439

$66,911

$71,634

$74,715

Liquidity funds

4,965

4,968

5,175

4,812

4,722

Total Platform assets under management

$73,030

$74,407

$72,086

$76,446

$79,437

Platform-only assets

14,980

16,103

16,232

18,324

20,516

Platform-only assets-deposit program

843

897

Total Platform assets

$88,010

$90,510

$88,318

$95,613

$100,850

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$74,939

$75,854

$72,387

$77,208

$75,969

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

1

1

Liquidity funds

1,576

1,353

2,119

1,734

2,179

Total assets under management

$76,519

$77,211

$74,510

$78,943

$78,149

Client assets under advisement

4,559

4,368

4,085

6,120

6,862

Total assets

$81,078

$81,579

$78,595

$85,063

$85,011

Investment Managers:

Collective trust fund programs (A)

$146,176

$149,779

$146,991

$156,376

$161,660

Liquidity funds

203

249

180

114

202

Total assets under management

$146,379

$150,028

$147,171

$156,490

$161,862

Client assets under administration

829,352

857,801

871,385

920,757

959,904

Total assets

$975,731

$1,007,829

$1,018,556

$1,077,247

$1,121,766

Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,031

$2,104

$2,017

$2,174

$2,269

Liquidity funds

217

217

202

209

223

Total assets under management

$2,248

$2,321

$2,219

$2,383

$2,492

Client assets under advisement

1,081

1,098

1,070

1,150

1,248

Client assets under administration

16,476

15,769

14,997

14,807

15,411

Total assets

$19,805

$19,188

$18,286

$18,340

$19,151

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$84,964

$86,469

$83,684

$89,312

$93,616

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$253,652

$257,957

$248,038

$264,824

$271,851

Collective trust fund programs

146,186

149,790

147,001

156,381

161,666

Liquidity funds

10,388

10,220

11,312

10,785

10,059

Total assets under management

$410,226

$417,967

$406,351

$431,990

$443,576

Client assets under advisement

5,640

5,466

5,155

7,270

8,110

Client assets under administration (D)

850,127

877,724

890,781

942,831

983,339

Platform-only assets

14,980

16,103

16,232

19,167

21,413

Total assets

$1,280,973

$1,317,260

$1,318,519

$1,401,258

$1,456,438

(A)

Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of March 31, 2024).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of March 31, 2024).

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.0 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of March 31, 2024).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

1st Qtr.

2023

2nd Qtr.

2023

3rd Qtr.

2023

4th Qtr.

2023

1st Qtr.

2024

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,576

$23,748

$23,920

$23,309

$24,593

Collective trust fund programs

7

7

6

5

4

Liquidity funds

3,253

3,500

3,585

3,808

3,902

Total assets under management

$26,836

$27,255

$27,511

$27,122

$28,499

Client assets under administration

4,316

4,282

4,221

7,083

7,753

Total assets

$31,152

$31,537

$31,732

$34,205

$36,252

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$67,578

$68,371

$69,309

$68,369

$72,689

Liquidity funds

4,995

4,808

4,990

5,046

4,649

Total Platform assets under management

$72,573

$73,179

$74,299

$73,415

$77,338

Platform-only assets

14,812

15,548

16,544

17,201

19,198

Platform-only assets-deposit program

281

849

Total Platform assets

$87,385

$88,727

$90,843

$90,897

$97,385

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$74,653

$74,865

$75,023

$73,644

$76,414

Collective trust fund programs

5

4

4

3

1

Liquidity funds

1,715

1,537

1,611

1,682

1,812

Total assets under management

$76,373

$76,406

$76,638

$75,329

$78,227

Client assets under advisement

4,431

4,583

4,294

4,607

6,498

Total assets

$80,804

$80,989

$80,932

$79,936

$84,725

Investment Managers:

Collective trust fund programs (A)

$144,914

$147,543

$150,379

$149,551

$156,737

Liquidity funds

317

286

237

205

207

Total assets under management

$145,231

$147,829

$150,616

$149,756

$156,944

Client assets under administration

820,014

843,065

873,821

901,487

938,804

Total assets

$965,245

$990,894

$1,024,437

$1,051,243

$1,095,748

Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,991

$2,057

$2,096

$2,069

$2,200

Liquidity funds

212

199

211

197

214

Total assets under management

$2,203

$2,256

$2,307

$2,266

$2,414

Client assets under advisement

1,098

1,075

1,101

1,080

1,194

Client assets under administration

16,396

16,231

15,682

14,781

15,147

Total assets

$19,697

$19,562

$19,090

$18,127

$18,755

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$86,987

$84,492

$86,671

$84,492

$90,708

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$254,785

$253,533

$257,019

$251,883

$266,604

Collective trust fund programs

144,926

147,554

150,389

149,559

156,742

Liquidity funds

10,492

10,330

10,634

10,938

10,784

Total assets under management

$410,203

$411,417

$418,042

$412,380

$434,130

Client assets under advisement

5,529

5,658

5,395

5,687

7,692

Client assets under administration (D)

840,726

863,578

893,724

923,351

961,704

Platform-only assets

14,812

15,548

16,544

17,482

20,047

Total assets

$1,271,270

$1,296,201

$1,333,705

$1,358,900

$1,423,573

(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during first-quarter 2024 include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2024.

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2024 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:


Alex Whitelam 

Leslie Wojcik

SEI 

SEI

+1 610-676-4924   

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

[email protected] 

