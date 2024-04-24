SEI Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.99 in first-quarter 2024 compared to $0.79 in first-quarter 2023.

Consolidated Overview (In thousands, except earnings per share)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2024 2023 % Revenues $511,579 $469,119 9 % Net income 131,400 107,015 23 % Diluted earnings per share $0.99 $0.79 25 %

"We entered 2024 with continued momentum, reflecting our strategic focus on increasing sales and profitability across SEI. In the first quarter, we delivered strong topline growth and margin expansion—with notable sales and implementation activity in our technology and investment processing businesses," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the markets we serve globally. Our strong financial position, unmatched set of capabilities, and unique ability to connect the financial services ecosystem enable us to deliver comprehensive solutions to drive growth and deliver long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2024 2023 % Private Banks: Revenues $130,137 $120,902 8 % Expenses 112,974 112,462 — % Operating Profit 17,163 8,440 103 % Operating Margin 13 % 7 %

Investment Advisors: Revenues 122,718 106,538 15 % Expenses 66,958 63,546 5 % Operating Profit 55,760 42,992 30 % Operating Margin 45 % 40 %

Institutional Investors: Revenues 71,778 74,290 (3) % Expenses 40,109 40,868 (2) % Operating Profit 31,669 33,422 (5) % Operating Margin 44 % 45 %

Investment Managers: Revenues 172,653 154,497 12 % Expenses 109,550 101,685 8 % Operating Profit 63,103 52,812 19 % Operating Margin 37 % 34 %

Investments in New Businesses: Revenues 14,293 12,892 11 % Expenses 18,383 17,639 4 % Operating Loss (4,090) (4,747) NM Totals: Revenues $511,579 $469,119 9 % Expenses 347,974 336,200 4 % Corporate Overhead Expenses 37,754 31,152 21 % Income from Operations $125,851 $101,767 24 %

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration due to sales to new and existing alternative investment clients of the Investment Managers segment. Additionally, first-quarter 2024 revenues included fees of $9.6 million from the SEI Integrated Cash Program of the Investment Advisors segment launched in December 2023 .

from the SEI Integrated Cash Program of the Investment Advisors segment launched in . Market appreciation and positive cash flows into separately managed account programs and Strategist programs of the Investment Advisors segment also contributed to the increase in revenues. This was partially offset by negative cash flows from SEI fund programs in the Investment Advisors segment and client losses in the Institutional Investors segment.

Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, increased $8.1 billion , or 5%, to $175.9 billion during the first-quarter 2024, as compared to $167.8 billion during the first-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details).

, or 5%, to during the first-quarter 2024, as compared to during the first-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details). Average assets under administration increased $121.0 billion , or 14%, to $961.7 billion during the first-quarter 2024, as compared to $840.7 billion during the first-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 14%, to during the first-quarter 2024, as compared to during the first-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP) clients.

(SWP) clients. Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during the first- quarter 2024 were $24.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $20.7 million when contract values are completely realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are completely realized. Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during the first-quarter 2024 were negative $5.7 million .

. Net sales events for newer initiatives, which includes SEI Family Office Services, SEI Private Wealth Management and SEI Sphere, were $2.5 million during the first-quarter 2024.

during the first-quarter 2024. The increase in operational expenses was due to higher personnel costs from business growth, primarily in the Investment Managers segment, severance costs of $6.2 million , and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Cost containment measures related to consulting and other outsourced vendor costs partially offset the increase in operating expenses during the first-quarter 2024.

, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Cost containment measures related to consulting and other outsourced vendor costs partially offset the increase in operating expenses during the first-quarter 2024. Earnings from LSV increased to $31.6 million in the first-quarter 2024 as compared to $28.9 million in the first-quarter 2023 due to market appreciation and increased performance fees. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

in the first-quarter 2024 as compared to in the first-quarter 2023 due to market appreciation and increased performance fees. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV. Capitalized software development costs were $6.3 million in the first-quarter 2024, of which $3.8 million was for continued enhancements to SWP. Capitalized software development costs also include $2.5 million in the first-quarter 2024 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.

in the first-quarter 2024, of which was for continued enhancements to SWP. Capitalized software development costs also include in the first-quarter 2024 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment. Effective tax rates were 22.9% in the first-quarter 2024 and 23.6% in the first-quarter 2023.

Repurchased shares of SEI common stock were 808 thousand for $56.0 million during the first- quarter 2024 at an average price of $69.32 per share.

during the first- quarter 2024 at an average price of per share. Cash flow from operations was $112.3 million , and free cash flow was $92.9 million during the first-quarter 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 24, 2024.

Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 3297429.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

the momentum generated by our focus on increasing sales and profitability and the benefits we may realize from such momentum;

the degree to which we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the markets we serve;

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue; and

the degree to which our financial position, set of capabilities, and ability to connect the financial services ecosystem enable us to deliver comprehensive solutions to drive growth and deliver long-term value for our clients and shareholders.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

what our strategic priorities will be;

our ability to execute against our strategic priorities;

the size of the markets that we identify as growth areas and our ability to capture market share in these markets;

the degree to which we are well-positioned for the future;

whether we will pursue geographic expansion and the benefits that such expansion may yield;

our ability to align our cost structure to talent and the benefits of such alignment;

the degree to which our capabilities benefit our clients;

our ability to accelerate growth and market share;

the benefits we will derive from the businesses and/or assets we acquire and our ability to successful integrate these assets in order to drive the expected benefits, strategic and otherwise;

the headwinds our businesses face and our ability to respond to these headwinds;

our ability to capitalize on our pipeline and opportunities, manage expenses, and drive profit to the bottom line;

the amount, if any, of our current backlog of sold but expected to be installed revenue and recurring revenue in the next 18 months that will actually be installed during such period, if ever;

the market dynamics affecting our market units;

the areas in which we will invest;

our ability to expand the margins of our Private Banking business and the degree to which this business is positioned for growth;

the amount of revenue and profit that our new FDIC cash sweep program will generate during 2024; and

our tax rate for the remainder of 2024.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Asset management, admin. and distribution fees $404,366 $371,829 Information processing and software servicing fees 107,213 97,290 Total revenues 511,579 469,119 Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs 46,768 47,379 Software royalties and other information processing costs 8,471 7,293 Compensation, benefits and other personnel 192,916 173,415 Stock-based compensation 11,059 8,074 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees 51,976 61,104 Data processing and computer related 37,160 33,340 Facilities, supplies and other costs 18,603 18,792 Amortization 10,386 9,424 Depreciation 8,389 8,531 Total expenses 385,728 367,352 Income from operations 125,851 101,767 Net gain from investments 2,256 744 Interest and dividend income 10,819 8,778 Interest expense (139) (141) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 31,643 28,879 Income before income taxes 170,430 140,027 Income taxes 39,030 33,012 Net income $131,400 $107,015 Basic earnings per common share $1.00 $0.80 Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 131,417 134,020 Diluted earnings per common share $0.99 $0.79 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 132,745 135,311

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $846,628 $834,697 Restricted cash 301 301 Receivables from investment products 55,606 55,886 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,165 and $663 561,395 501,434 Securities owned 31,958 31,334 Other current assets 59,136 54,464 Total Current Assets 1,555,024 1,478,116 Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $475,832 and $474,034 168,204 171,364 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 20,687 22,477 Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $619,875 and $612,971 239,156 239,783 Available for Sale and Equity Securities 164,027 155,413 Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value 8,149 7,316 Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate 57,291 110,781 Goodwill 137,204 137,333 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $45,923 and $42,520 78,739 82,443 Deferred Contract Costs 40,000 40,221 Deferred Income Taxes 45,257 37,709 Other Assets, net 54,699 37,047 Total Assets $2,568,437 $2,520,003 Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable $10,290 $10,618 Accrued liabilities 242,856 318,945 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 7,562 8,118 Deferred revenue 15,274 15,366 Total Current Liabilities 275,982 353,047 Long-term Income Taxes Payable 803 803 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 15,599 17,235 Other Long-term Liabilities 16,999 17,090 Total Liabilities 309,383 388,175 Shareholders' Equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 131,329 and 131,178

shares issued and outstanding 1,313 1,312 Capital in excess of par value 1,455,162 1,404,962 Retained earnings 843,870 762,586 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (41,291) (37,032) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,259,054 2,131,828 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,568,437 $2,520,003

ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)

Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $23,653 $24,091 $23,039 $24,496 $25,282 Collective trust fund programs 6 7 6 4 5 Liquidity funds 3,427 3,433 3,636 3,916 2,733 Total assets under management $27,086 $27,531 $26,681 $28,416 $28,020 Client assets under administration 4,299 4,154 4,399 7,267 8,024 Total assets $31,385 $31,685 $31,080 $35,683 $36,044 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $68,065 $69,439 $66,911 $71,634 $74,715 Liquidity funds 4,965 4,968 5,175 4,812 4,722 Total Platform assets under management $73,030 $74,407 $72,086 $76,446 $79,437 Platform-only assets 14,980 16,103 16,232 18,324 20,516 Platform-only assets-deposit program — — — 843 897 Total Platform assets $88,010 $90,510 $88,318 $95,613 $100,850 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $74,939 $75,854 $72,387 $77,208 $75,969 Collective trust fund programs 4 4 4 1 1 Liquidity funds 1,576 1,353 2,119 1,734 2,179 Total assets under management $76,519 $77,211 $74,510 $78,943 $78,149 Client assets under advisement 4,559 4,368 4,085 6,120 6,862 Total assets $81,078 $81,579 $78,595 $85,063 $85,011 Investment Managers: Collective trust fund programs (A) $146,176 $149,779 $146,991 $156,376 $161,660 Liquidity funds 203 249 180 114 202 Total assets under management $146,379 $150,028 $147,171 $156,490 $161,862 Client assets under administration 829,352 857,801 871,385 920,757 959,904 Total assets $975,731 $1,007,829 $1,018,556 $1,077,247 $1,121,766 Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs $2,031 $2,104 $2,017 $2,174 $2,269 Liquidity funds 217 217 202 209 223 Total assets under management $2,248 $2,321 $2,219 $2,383 $2,492 Client assets under advisement 1,081 1,098 1,070 1,150 1,248 Client assets under administration 16,476 15,769 14,997 14,807 15,411 Total assets $19,805 $19,188 $18,286 $18,340 $19,151 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $84,964 $86,469 $83,684 $89,312 $93,616 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $253,652 $257,957 $248,038 $264,824 $271,851 Collective trust fund programs 146,186 149,790 147,001 156,381 161,666 Liquidity funds 10,388 10,220 11,312 10,785 10,059 Total assets under management $410,226 $417,967 $406,351 $431,990 $443,576 Client assets under advisement 5,640 5,466 5,155 7,270 8,110 Client assets under administration (D) 850,127 877,724 890,781 942,831 983,339 Platform-only assets 14,980 16,103 16,232 19,167 21,413 Total assets $1,280,973 $1,317,260 $1,318,519 $1,401,258 $1,456,438

(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of March 31, 2024). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of March 31, 2024). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.0 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of March 31, 2024).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)

1st Qtr. 2023 2nd Qtr. 2023 3rd Qtr. 2023 4th Qtr. 2023 1st Qtr. 2024 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $23,576 $23,748 $23,920 $23,309 $24,593 Collective trust fund programs 7 7 6 5 4 Liquidity funds 3,253 3,500 3,585 3,808 3,902 Total assets under management $26,836 $27,255 $27,511 $27,122 $28,499 Client assets under administration 4,316 4,282 4,221 7,083 7,753 Total assets $31,152 $31,537 $31,732 $34,205 $36,252 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $67,578 $68,371 $69,309 $68,369 $72,689 Liquidity funds 4,995 4,808 4,990 5,046 4,649 Total Platform assets under management $72,573 $73,179 $74,299 $73,415 $77,338 Platform-only assets 14,812 15,548 16,544 17,201 19,198 Platform-only assets-deposit program — — — 281 849 Total Platform assets $87,385 $88,727 $90,843 $90,897 $97,385 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $74,653 $74,865 $75,023 $73,644 $76,414 Collective trust fund programs 5 4 4 3 1 Liquidity funds 1,715 1,537 1,611 1,682 1,812 Total assets under management $76,373 $76,406 $76,638 $75,329 $78,227 Client assets under advisement 4,431 4,583 4,294 4,607 6,498 Total assets $80,804 $80,989 $80,932 $79,936 $84,725 Investment Managers: Collective trust fund programs (A) $144,914 $147,543 $150,379 $149,551 $156,737 Liquidity funds 317 286 237 205 207 Total assets under management $145,231 $147,829 $150,616 $149,756 $156,944 Client assets under administration 820,014 843,065 873,821 901,487 938,804 Total assets $965,245 $990,894 $1,024,437 $1,051,243 $1,095,748 Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs $1,991 $2,057 $2,096 $2,069 $2,200 Liquidity funds 212 199 211 197 214 Total assets under management $2,203 $2,256 $2,307 $2,266 $2,414 Client assets under advisement 1,098 1,075 1,101 1,080 1,194 Client assets under administration 16,396 16,231 15,682 14,781 15,147 Total assets $19,697 $19,562 $19,090 $18,127 $18,755 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $86,987 $84,492 $86,671 $84,492 $90,708 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $254,785 $253,533 $257,019 $251,883 $266,604 Collective trust fund programs 144,926 147,554 150,389 149,559 156,742 Liquidity funds 10,492 10,330 10,634 10,938 10,784 Total assets under management $410,203 $411,417 $418,042 $412,380 $434,130 Client assets under advisement 5,529 5,658 5,395 5,687 7,692 Client assets under administration (D) 840,726 863,578 893,724 923,351 961,704 Platform-only assets 14,812 15,548 16,544 17,482 20,047 Total assets $1,271,270 $1,296,201 $1,333,705 $1,358,900 $1,423,573

(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during first-quarter 2024 include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2024. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2024 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:





Alex Whitelam Leslie Wojcik SEI SEI +1 610-676-4924 +1 610-676-4191 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company