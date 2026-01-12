SEI Announces Leadership Transitions in Cincinnati Office

Honoring a legacy of leadership while advancing the next chapter

SEI, a management consulting firm delivering fresh perspectives and reliable results, announced leadership transitions that honor the firm's legacy in Cincinnati while positioning the office for its next phase of growth.

The SEI Cincinnati leadership team.

After more than two decades of leadership, Managing Director David Biederman will retire from his role and continue supporting the firm in an advisory capacity through 2026. Maria Korengel, one of SEI's original hires who has served the firm in leadership roles, including VP of Administration, will also retire after more than 30 years of dedicated service, most recently supporting the Cincinnati office.

Rob Seichter, a 20-year SEI veteran, will step into the role of Managing Director for SEI's Cincinnati office. He will continue to lead alongside Managing Principal Stephanie Eyer, who joined the Cincinnati leadership team in 2022, and Managing Principal Andy Kutcher, who will join the team in 2026 after 10 years with SEI. Together, the leadership team reflects deep continuity and experience, along with a shared commitment to building on the foundation established by Biederman and Maria.

"We couldn't be more grateful for everything Biederman and Maria have done for SEI," said Seichter. "Biederman has been a mentor to me and to so many others, shaping how we lead through the strength of relationships. We're fortunate he'll continue supporting us in an advisory role. Maria's steady leadership and genuine care have touched every employee's life — and, in many cases, their families as well. She has truly been the glue of our Cincinnati office for more than 30 years."

Celebrating the People Who Shaped SEI Cincinnati's Legacy

SEI Cincinnati holds a special place in the firm's history. Founded in 1992, the Cincinnati office is where SEI's vision of a collaborative, employee-owned consulting model first took root.

For more than three decades, Cincinnati has helped shape SEI's approach to culture, client work and community engagement nationwide. Leaders like Biederman and Maria were instrumental in building that foundation, guiding the firm through its formative years and into sustained growth.

David Biederman

Known to most simply as "Biederman," he has exemplified SEI Cincinnati's leadership and culture for more than two decades. Throughout his tenure, he served as a mentor, connector and trusted guide to colleagues across the firm.

"After 23 incredible years, I can confidently say that working at SEI has been the best decision of my life — second only to marrying my wife," said Biederman. "The bonds I've formed with my work family and close-knit friends have made this journey truly special. Together, we've achieved remarkable success, and I will cherish these memories forever."

Maria Korengel

Known for her unwavering support of SEI consultants and her deep commitment to a people-first organization, Maria has shaped the Cincinnati experience for generations of employees.

"Looking back on 32 years with SEI, I'm filled with gratitude," said Maria. "I've had the privilege of contributing to the company's growth from its early beginnings and being part of a culture deeply committed to its people."

