SEI Appoints Head of New Business Ventures

Appointment of Sneha Shah Reinforces SEI's Commitment to Driving Growth through Innovation

OAKS, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Sneha Shah as an Executive Vice President and Head of New Business Ventures, reporting to CEO Ryan Hicke. In this newly created role, she will:

Lead new business and platform identification and incubation

Engage clients, accelerators, and the entrepreneurial community to invest in and accelerate new ideas and solutions

Cultivate innovation that drives top-line growth

SEI today announced the appointment of Sneha Shah as an Executive Vice President and Head of New Business Ventures.

Hicke said:

"An important component to achieving our goals for growth is solidifying the foundation from which we launch new businesses that can contribute to our success. In order to consistently generate new business ideas, test, and launch them, we need to dig deep into our roots of innovation with a dedicated focus."

"Sneha brings a depth of exceptional global experience at established companies across industries, helping them identify and accelerate growth opportunities and drive organizational transformation. Her knowledge of industry trends and emerging technologies, as well as her leadership and relationships within the startup, private equity, and venture capital communities, will add tremendous value as we execute our growth strategies. As a critical member of the executive team, Sneha will bring fresh perspectives that will challenge our thinking and push us forward. We're excited to welcome her to SEI."

With more than 25 years of experience in business leadership, strategy, and execution globally, Shah most recently served as Managing Director and Group Head of the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Business Accelerator, where she created and scaled new businesses at the intersection of data, artificial intelligence, and technology. Prior to LSEG, her roles as Managing Director, Global Head of Risk Managed Services at Refinitiv and Managing Director in Africa for Thomson Reuters included leveraging emerging technologies, innovation, and strategic partnerships to drive profitable growth. Shah has also held senior leadership roles across finance and risk, operations, sales, and client service.

Commenting on her appointment, Shah said:

"SEI has a strong history and culture of working with clients and communities to solve problems that matter. As the pace of change in the world continues to accelerate, SEI's unique position in the financial services ecosystem offers opportunities to explore new possibilities that can drive growth and value for the company, our clients, and the industry. I'm thrilled to join the team and help build a strategic function that can create and capitalize on market opportunities and contribute to SEI's next chapter of transformation and growth."

A global citizen with a passion for purpose-led initiatives, Shah currently serves as a Board Trustee for the African Leadership Foundation, the Education Development Center, and the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance. She is also Board Chair for the Young Presidents Organization's New York Polaris Chapter. Shah was selected for Innovate Finance's "Women in Fintech Power List" and was a two-time winner of the Gender Mainstreaming award by Business Engage. She spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in 2019 on the human impact of illicit financing and delivered a keynote on innovation to the UNDP Taskforce on Digital Financing.

Shah holds a Bachelor of Arts in politics with international studies from the University of Warwick in the U.K. and completed the Harvard Business School's YPO Presidents' Program.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

the value of new executives to our ability to execute on our growth strategies

the perspectives new executives will bring to us and whether these perspectives will challenge our thinking and push us forward;

whether our position in the financial services ecosystem offers opportunities to explore new possibilities that can drive growth and value for us, our clients, and the industry;

the degree to which the new business function will create and/or allow us to capitalize on market opportunities and contribute to our growth.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE SEI Investments Company