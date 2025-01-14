SEI Bolsters Global Leadership with Key Appointments in Luxembourg

Leaders to Support Strategic Growth Across Global Operations

OAKS, Pa. and LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the appointment of three key leaders in Luxembourg as part of the company's strategic focus on scaling its global operations and expertise to drive growth. In Luxembourg, SEI ranks seven out of 129 fund administrators for assets under administration (AUA).1 SEI is also the largest private credit fund administrator by assets globally2 and the largest fund administrator for private market funds in Luxembourg that are managed by a U.S. firm.3

Reporting to Ian MacWilliams, Managing Director of SEI's Luxembourg office:

Claire Matteucci serves as Head of Depositary, overseeing depositary services, which SEI recently launched in Luxembourg . With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Matteucci most recently was Head of Depositary for Standish Management Luxembourg, and she's held various roles at PwC Luxembourg, including as an external auditor for Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) and alternative investment funds, as well as in risk management





Bringing two decades of experience, Manuel Martin de Rosales is Conducting Officer, responsible for compliance and risk. Prior to joining SEI, de Rosales served as Head of Compliance at Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Management, where he supported product development and strategy for credit, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and UCITS offerings. He also previously held roles in depositary, audit, and compliance at BNY Mellon and Brown Brothers Harriman.





is Conducting Officer, responsible for compliance and risk. Prior to joining SEI, de Rosales served as Head of Compliance at Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Management, where he supported product development and strategy for credit, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and UCITS offerings. He also previously held roles in depositary, audit, and compliance at BNY Mellon and Brown Brothers Harriman. Laurent Scherer serves as Business Development Director, bringing expertise in asset services, business development, and client services after nearly 20 years in the industry. Responsible for client engagement and service development at SEI, he most recently served as Business Development Director at Gen II Fund Services. During his career, he has held leadership positions across fund administration, depositary, ManCo, and alternative investment fund management functions at BNP Paribas and Apex Group Luxembourg.

Commenting on the appointments, MacWilliams said:

"Luxembourg is a premier hub for global fund management, offering a diverse range of funds and a highly skilled workforce. Our European Operations team are conveniently located in Luxembourg, Dublin, and the U.K., so our clients benefit from a dedicated team who are embedded into their cultures and products. We are thrilled to welcome Claire, Manuel, and Laurent to SEI and expand our team of world-class talent. The depth and breadth of their expertise will enhance our client service and solution delivery for firms domiciling funds in Europe."

With operational centers in Oaks, PA, London, Dublin, and Luxembourg, SEI delivers a cohesive, integrated operational platform and client service model that provide clients with transparency into their data and day-to-day fund operations. In addition to surpassing $1.5 trillion in alternative AUA in its Investment Managers business, SEI recently opened new office space in Dublin to support its global growth.

1 Preqin as of Sept. 3, 2024.

2 Preqin as of Jan. 31, 2024.

3 Preqin data based on AUA as of Sept. 3, 2024.

