SEI Declares Dividend of $0.37 per Share

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on Dec. 8, 2020 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.37 (thirty-seven cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 21, 2020, with a payment date of Jan. 7, 2021.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $330 billion in assets under management and $755 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact :

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

Related Links

http://seic.com

