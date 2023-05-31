SEI Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

OAKS, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on May 31, 2023 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.43 (forty-three cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 12, 2023, with a payment date of June 21, 2023.

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

