SEI Declares Dividend of $0.49 per Share

SEI Investments Company

Dec 12, 2024, 16:05 ET

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on Dec. 12, 2024 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.49 per share, an increase from the prior semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 27, 2024, with a payment date of Jan. 8, 2025.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:


Media Contact:

Brad Burke


Leslie Wojcik

SEI


SEI

+1 610-676-5350


+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

