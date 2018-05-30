SEI Declares Dividend of $.30 Per Share and Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program

The board also announced an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $223 million. Since the beginning of calendar year 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 2.15 million shares at a cost of approximately $147.6 million.

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $869 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $530 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

