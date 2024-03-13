SEI Event to Collaborate on Approaches to Improve Software Security

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CERT Division of the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (SEI) today announced registration and a call for presentations for Secure Software by Design , a two-day, in-person event on August 6 and 7 at the SEI's Arlington, Va., location.

New this year, interactive cybersecurity engineering workshops will be held on August 5 and 8 to a limited number of registered participants, subject to availability, on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), zero trust, and model-based systems engineering (MBSE).

The SEI has been in the forefront of secure software development, promoting a shift-left approach whereby security weaknesses are addressed, prevented, or eliminated earlier in the software development cycle, which saves time and money. Building on this approach, the second annual SEI Secure Software by Design conference seeks to promote security as an integral aspect of the entire software lifecycle by following deliberate, intentional engineering processes rather than addressing security in individual stages as one-off activities.

"Secure Software by Design 2024 is intended to improve the state of this holistic secure development approach by bringing together thought leaders in this area for presentations and discussions on all aspects of secure software systems development," said Tim Chick, Applied Systems Group lead in the SEI CERT Division. "This event will discuss application threat modeling, development of security requirements, secure software architectures, DevSecOps, secure development platforms and pipelines, software assurance, secure coding practices, software testing, and more."

Conference planners are seeking presentations and discussions on all aspects of secure software systems development, including application threat modeling, development of security requirements, secure software architectures, DevSecOps, secure development platforms and pipelines, software assurance, secure coding practices, software testing, and more. Deadline for the call for presentations is June 21.

For more information about registration and call for presentations, visit the conference website at https://resources.sei.cmu.edu/news-events/events/secure-software-by-design/index.cfm .

