SEI Expands SMA and UMA Solutions with Suite of Equity and Fixed Income Strategies

New SEI-Managed and Third-Party Investment Options Further Bolster Flexibility for Advisors

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of a new lineup of separately managed account (SMA) strategies, offered through the Managed Account Solutions program1 and designed to increase flexibility in both equity and fixed income solutions. The additions include SEI-managed strategies and third-party strategies from exceptional global investment firms, including AllianceBernstein, Loomis Sayles, and Parametric Portfolio Associates.

Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer and Head of SEI's Investment Management Unit, said:

"We continue to integrate in-house expertise with premier third-party investment managers who share our commitment to innovation. Expanding our SMA offerings reflects our dedication to providing advisors with differentiated investment solutions that offer personalized strategies and access to, in our opinion, world-class portfolio management. We believe these offerings will provide advisors with robust options to help their clients achieve long-term financial success."

With SMAs posting the strongest growth rate (24.4%) of any managed account product category in the last year,2 both SMAs and unified managed accounts (UMAs) continue to exhibit strong growth. Designed to help advisors better serve mass-affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth investors, the new strategies include:

AllianceBernstein (AB): The AB Tax Aware ™ Fixed Income (SMA) and AB Tax Aware ™ Limited Duration (SMA) join the currently available AB Municipal Income Portfolio (SMA) and AB Municipal Impact Portfolio (SMA) strategies.

The AB Tax Aware Fixed Income (SMA) and AB Tax Aware Limited Duration (SMA) join the currently available AB Municipal Income Portfolio (SMA) and AB Municipal Impact Portfolio (SMA) strategies. Loomis Sayles : The Core Plus Fixed Income Managed Account, Core Fixed Income with Securitized Asset Fund Managed Account, Short Government Only Managed Account, and Government Only Managed Account join an existing set of strategies across equity, taxable fixed income, and tax-exempt fixed income categories.

The Core Plus Fixed Income Managed Account, Core Fixed Income with Securitized Asset Fund Managed Account, Short Government Only Managed Account, and Government Only Managed Account join an existing set of strategies across equity, taxable fixed income, and tax-exempt fixed income categories. Parametric Portfolio Associates: The Custom Core Global ex-U.S. ADR strategy joins a robust existing set of Parametric's Custom Core ® Equity solutions.

The Custom Core Global ex-U.S. ADR strategy joins a robust existing set of Parametric's Custom Core Equity solutions. SEI Investment Management Corporation: The Systematic Global Dividend Yield Core and Systematic International Equity Core (ADR) strategies join the existing lineup of direct index equity solutions, and the Systematic Government Bond Core joins the Systematic U.S. Aggregate Bond Core and Systematic Municipal Bond Core strategies, seeking to provide risk-factor exposure similar to a benchmark index across broad fixed income markets.

With the growing demand for personalization in wealth management, advisors are increasingly integrating direct indexing, factor, and active investing solutions within custom SMAs to provide clients with greater personalization and tax control. SMAs offer individualized strategies run by distinct professional managers, while UMAs provide a comprehensive investment solution that combines multiple strategies within a single account structure. UMAs can also deliver sophisticated tax optimization that seeks to enhance after-tax returns, improve client outcomes, and reinforce an advisor's value proposition.

Erich Holland, Head of Client Experience for SEI's Advisor business, said:

"These new additions to our rapidly growing SMA and UMA solutions reinforce SEI's ongoing commitment to enhancing the advisor experience with solutions that align with the complexities of modern wealth management. By integrating these solutions, advisors gain access to a powerful suite of strategies and tools designed to optimize portfolio management and help clients achieve their financial goals.

"This launch underscores our commitment to listening to our clients' needs, as they continue to deliver compelling options to investors in a streamlined framework. As adoption and engagement advance, we continue to support advisors and deliver optionality across the breadth of our comprehensive capabilities with comprehensive solutions that integrate cutting-edge technology, investment innovation, and client-centric service."

1SEI's implementation vehicles include mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs offered through SEI Mutual Fund Strategies and Managed Account Solutions.

2Cerulli Associates, The Cerulli EDGE, U.S. Managed Accounts Edition. 2Q 2024.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Important Information

Information in the U.S. provided by SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), a federally registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI). For those portfolios of individually managed securities, SIMC makes recommendations as to which manager will manage each asset class.

Neither SEI nor its affiliates provide tax advice. Please note that (i) any discussion of U.S. tax matters contained in this communication cannot be used by you for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties; (ii) this communication was written to support the promotion or marketing of the matters addressed herein; and (iii) you should seek advice based on your particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Emily Baldwin Kerry Mullen SEI Vested +1 610-676-3262 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company