SEI Files Exemptive Application for ETF Multi-Share Class

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the filing of an exemptive application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval to establish an ETF multi-share class structure of mutual funds administered and distributed by SEI.

As industry demand for this fund structure has increased, SEI has evaluated the ETF multi-share class model and how it can help effectively meet the needs of its proprietary mutual funds and clients utilizing its Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® (AIC) platform. While most exemptive applications to date have been filed by the investment advisor to a set of mutual funds, SEI's application is filed on behalf of SEI's mutual fund administration and distribution subsidiaries. If granted by the SEC, this structure will benefit investment advisors using SEI's AIC platform, as those investment advisors would be able to rely upon SEI's exemption rather than incurring the additional cost and delay of filing their own exemptive application with the SEC. The AIC, SEI's turnkey, series trust platform, serves 45 clients and 121 funds with more than $100 billion in assets under management.1

Mike Beattie, Managing Director of SEI's Investment Managers business, said:

"We've always been committed to enabling our clients' success by evolving our platform to provide the operational infrastructure and expertise that help them meet investors' demands and remain competitive in an evolving industry. With a strong demand for the ETF multi-share class structure from the unaffiliated third-party investment advisors on our AIC platform, we believe we can more efficiently deliver this model's benefits through our approach to this filing."

Chapman and Cutler and KCG Advisory Group, LLC supported the preparation of SEI's exemptive application with the SEC.

1As of Sept. 30, 2024.

