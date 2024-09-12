SEI Launches New Brand Identity and Website, Emphasizing a Client and Employee-Centric Approach

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, a leading management consulting firm known for its fresh perspectives and reliable results, proudly unveils its new brand identity and a completely redesigned website. This transformation, which took over a year of dedicated effort, showcases SEI's commitment to innovation and excellence in the consulting space.

SEI unveils its new brand identity.

A Reflective and Inclusive Rebranding Process

The journey to this new brand identity involved extensive collaboration with external branding firms and continuous feedback from SEI's teams and valued clients. This partnership has resulted in honest, concise messaging, complemented by impactful imagery, designed to engage users meaningfully in today's digital landscape. The redesign emphasizes how essential a clear and compelling brand is in conveying the values and strategic vision of a diverse company like SEI.

Why This Matters

"Our new brand is not just a visual makeover; it's a fundamental expression of our evolution," explains Bill Gallagher, CEO at SEI. "It articulates our belief in doing business differently, where value and culture alignment, along with our employee-owned structure, drive our mission and influence every client interaction."

Patrick Donegan, Chief Strategy Officer at SEI, adds, "This rebranding aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients while remaining true to our core values. With this new launch, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional work in a way that inspires continued innovation and deepens our partnerships."

Maintaining Core Values and a Legacy of Excellence

The revamped brand identity and website reflect SEI's dynamic approach to consulting, reinforcing its core values of excellence, integrity, and collaboration. The new design embodies these principles and SEI's dedication to delivering results that resonate with real people and drive measurable impact.

About SEI

There's always a better way to do business — and SEI has 30 years of evidence to prove it. SEI helps some of the world's most recognizable brands solve problems, create opportunity, and achieve more than they could alone. If you haven't heard of them, that's by design.

At SEI, they let the work do the talking. They deliver results without the overhead and flash that costs clients time and money. Instead, SEI's national team creates no-nonsense solutions grounded in real-world perspectives and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.sei.com or contact the SEI office at (206) 388-3135.

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc.