SEI Launches New Investor Tax Savings Report for Independent Advisors

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the availability of a new "Estimated Taxes Saved" report for independent financial advisors. Offered by Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI, the investor report provides a snapshot of estimated taxes saved through automated tax loss harvesting and reporting of the most recent business day's data. Each report is specific to individual client accounts employing a SEI Tax-Managed ETF Strategy or tax overlay management across equity portfolios in SEI's Managed Account Solutions program. The report helps the independent financial advisors have more timely and relevant conversations with clients about their estimated tax savings.

Independent financial advisors now have the ability to run an automated report across a variety of time periods, including the prior month, quarter, year or year-to-date. The Estimated Taxes Saved report highlights:

A summary of account gains and losses broken down by strategy and dollar amount

Transactions for any losses that are contributing to the estimated taxes saved value

Calculated dollar values based upon the loss of a transaction multiplied by the long- or short-term tax rate assigned to the account

"Harnessing technology to not only enable tax-efficient investments, but then to highlight your business' value through automated reporting is vital for advisors—especially given the market volatility we've witnessed this year," said Kevin Crowe, Head of Product Development for Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI. "Our Estimated Taxes Saved report clearly illustrates proactive tax management results that can better position advisors to deepen existing client relationships and attract higher-net-worth investors."

For close to three decades, SEI has offered a lineup of investment strategies designed to optimize investors' after-tax returns and enhanced technology solutions to independent financial advisors. SEI's Tax-Managed ETF Strategies and tax overlay management seek to opportunistically harvest tax losses during periods of market volatility. In addition, tax overlay management can coordinate buys and sells across managers, implement manager and asset allocation changes and apply rebalancing policies to the overall portfolio—all in a tax-efficient manner using individual securities.

About Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI

Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI provides independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. It is through these services that SEI helps advisors save time, grow revenues, and differentiate themselves in the market. With a history of financial strength, stability, and transparency, Independent Advisor Solutions has been serving the independent financial advisor market for more than 25 years, has 7,600 advisors who work with SEI, and $66.6 billion in advisors' assets under management (as of June 30, 2020). Independent Advisor Solutions is a strategic business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/advisors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $318 billion in assets under management and $693 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

SEI Investments Management Corporations (SIMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI does not represent in any manner that the tax consequences described as part of its tax-management techniques and strategies will be achieved or that any of SIMC's tax-management techniques, or any of its products and/or services, will result in any particular tax consequence. The tax consequences of the tax-management techniques, including those intended to harvest tax losses, and other strategies that SIMC may pursue are complex and uncertain and may be challenged by the IRS. Neither SIMC nor its affiliates provide tax advice.

Please note that (i) any discussion of U.S. tax matters contained in this communication cannot be used by you for the purpose of avoiding tax, penalties and/or interest which may be imposed by the IRS or any other taxing authority; (ii) this communication was written to support the promotion or marketing of the matters addressed herein; and (iii) you should seek advice based on your particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor. Accordingly, Clients should confer with their personal tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of investing with SIMC and engaging in the tax-management techniques described herein (including the described tax loss harvesting strategies) based on their particular circumstances. Clients and their personal tax advisors are responsible for how the transactions conducted in an account are reported to the IRS or any other taxing authority on the Client's personal tax returns. SIMC assumes no responsibility for the tax consequences to any Client of any transaction. There is an additional fee for tax overlay management within SEI's Managed Account Solutions.

