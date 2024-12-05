SEI Names Alicia Wilson as Managing Director of the Nashville Office

Experienced Consultant to Lead Local Growth and Drive Community Impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, a leading, employee-owned consulting firm, today announced the promotion of Alicia Wilson to Managing Director of its Nashville office. Wilson, who joined SEI nearly three years ago and most recently served as Principal, brings a proven track record of leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to community impact.

Alicia Wilson, Managing Director of SEI Nashville

"With Alicia's leadership, we are confident in SEI Nashville's ability to strengthen its partnerships and drive meaningful results for clients across the region and beyond," said Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI. "Her dedication to excellence and understanding of our clients' challenges makes her uniquely suited to lead our continued growth in Nashville."

Blending Expertise with a Commitment to Local Impact

Alicia brings a wealth of experience across industries, including healthcare, retail, finance, marketing, and insurance. A Tennessee native, Alicia's roots fuel her passion for intentional and meaningful work across the region. Her expertise in strategic planning, program leadership, and business technology has consistently generated value for clients. She is known for her ability to lead complex initiatives and drive impactful outcomes, making her a key contributor to success for SEI in Nashville.

"I'm honored to lead SEI's Nashville office as we grow our team of experts, build local relationships, and drive meaningful change for our clients," said Wilson. "Since joining, I knew I wanted to be a leader at SEI because of its unique, employee-owned model, which empowers consultants to make a real impact and fosters genuine client partnerships."

Building on SEI's Commitment to the Nashville Community

Since opening its doors in 2022, SEI Nashville has become a trusted partner for local clients. Alicia's appointment reflects SEI's ongoing commitment to building strong connections and delivering lasting results to businesses across the region.

Alicia currently serves on the Board of Directors for Gilda's Club of Middle Tennessee and has been recognized as a "Women of Influence" by the Nashville Business Journal and a finalist for the "Nashville Emerging Leader" Award by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

About SEI

There's always a better way to do business — and SEI has 30 years of evidence to prove it. SEI helps some of the world's most recognizable brands solve problems, create opportunity, and achieve more than they could alone. If you haven't heard of them, that's by design.

SEI lets the work do the talking, delivering results without the overhead and flash that costs clients time and money. Instead, SEI's national team creates no-nonsense solutions grounded in real-world perspectives and expertise.

Founded in 1992, over 600 employees serve 13 markets including Tennessee, where it has been operating since 2022, and continues to expand its presence across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.sei.com or contact the SEI office at (206) 388-3135.

