SEI Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Apr 20, 2022, 16:01 ET
OAKS, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.36 in first-quarter 2022 compared to $0.89 in first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share reflect a one-time revenue event of $88.0 million, or $0.47 per share net of associated costs.
|
Consolidated Overview
|
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
Revenues
|
$581,443
|
$455,686
|
28%
|
Net income
|
190,308
|
129,470
|
47%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$1.36
|
$0.89
|
53%
"Our first-quarter financial profits were challenged by negative capital markets, but we achieved solid sales results and successfully implemented new business. We continue investing in our future through new technology and business initiatives to deliver best-in-class platforms and service to our markets and create new growth opportunities," said SEI Chairman and CEO Alfred P. West, Jr.
"SEI is uniquely positioned in the financial services industry for sustainable growth. I'm thrilled that Ryan Hicke will become SEI's next CEO, and I'm excited to see him lead the company into the future. His diverse, global experience at SEI informs his commitment to our company's strengths across our three pillars of expertise: investments, operations, and technology. With this change in leadership, I'm confident SEI has great days ahead.
"The strength of our leadership and talented workforce globally is key to driving SEI's enduring success and helping our clients manage change with confidence. Looking toward the future, we will make sound decisions to improve our results and continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and build brave futuresSM for our employees, clients, and communities."
|
Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment
|
(In thousands)
|
For the Three Months
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
Private Banks:
|
Revenues
|
$213,548
|
$117,608
|
82%
|
Expenses
|
121,955
|
110,724
|
10%
|
Operating Profit
|
91,593
|
6,884
|
NM
|
Operating Margin
|
43%
|
6%
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Revenues
|
119,230
|
113,294
|
5%
|
Expenses
|
64,520
|
55,027
|
17%
|
Operating Profit
|
54,710
|
58,267
|
(6)%
|
Operating Margin
|
46%
|
51%
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Revenues
|
86,839
|
84,499
|
3%
|
Expenses
|
45,358
|
39,158
|
16%
|
Operating Profit
|
41,481
|
45,341
|
(9)%
|
Operating Margin
|
48%
|
54%
|
Investment Managers:
|
Revenues
|
156,901
|
136,419
|
15%
|
Expenses
|
98,837
|
83,020
|
19%
|
Operating Profit
|
58,064
|
53,399
|
9%
|
Operating Margin
|
37%
|
39%
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Revenues
|
4,925
|
3,866
|
27%
|
Expenses
|
11,950
|
13,404
|
(11)%
|
Operating Loss
|
(7,025)
|
(9,538)
|
NM
|
Totals:
|
Revenues
|
$581,443
|
$455,686
|
28%
|
Expenses
|
342,620
|
301,333
|
14%
|
Corporate Overhead Expenses
|
24,024
|
21,516
|
12%
|
Income from Operations
|
$214,799
|
$132,837
|
62%
First-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation during 2021 and positive cash flows from new and existing clients. The decline in market conditions during the first quarter 2022 negatively impacted our revenues from assets under management and administration and partially offset our revenue growth.
- A significant, uninstalled investment processing client terminated an agreement for convenience. As a result, we recorded one-time fees of $88.0 million during first-quarter 2022. This early termination fee is included in Information processing and software servicing fees of the Private Banks segment and reflects a diluted earnings per share impact of $0.47 net of associated costs.
- Our average assets under administration increased $71.8 billion, or 9%, to $893.4 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $821.6 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $13.2 billion, or 5%, to $293.6 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $280.4 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events, excluding the cancelled contract item, in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during first-quarter 2022 were $26.6 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $24.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during first-quarter 2022 were $2.1 million.
- Revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus were $3.1 million during the first-quarter 2022. SEI Novus was acquired during the fourth-quarter 2021 and is reported in the Institutional Investors segment. The Institutional Investors segment also includes personnel, amortization, and other costs related to SEI Novus.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
- Earnings from LSV decreased to $32.5 million in the first-quarter 2022 as compared to $33.4 million in the first-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses, which offset the positive impact from market appreciation during 2021.
- We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.6 million in first-quarter 2022.
- Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in first-quarter 2022 and 22.6% in first-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
- We repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $100.1 million during the first-quarter 2022 at an average price of $58.43 per share.
- Cash flow from operations was $260.4 million, or $1.86 per share, and free cash flow was $244.6 million during the first-quarter 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8875578.
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
- whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
- whether we are positioned for sustainable growth, and
- the degree to which we will make good decisions or capitalize on market opportunities that will deliver long-term shareholder value.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- the margins that out businesses may generate,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
- the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
- the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
- our growth prospects,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
- the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
- the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|
For the Three Months
|
2022
|
2021
|
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
|
$394,097
|
$367,646
|
Information processing and software servicing fees
|
187,346
|
88,040
|
Total revenues
|
581,443
|
455,686
|
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
|
53,128
|
50,164
|
Software royalties and other information processing costs
|
7,547
|
5,742
|
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
|
160,484
|
137,221
|
Stock-based compensation
|
10,566
|
9,752
|
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
|
62,491
|
54,340
|
Data processing and computer related
|
29,816
|
25,721
|
Facilities, supplies and other costs
|
17,627
|
17,248
|
Amortization
|
16,887
|
14,352
|
Depreciation
|
8,098
|
8,309
|
Total expenses
|
366,644
|
322,849
|
Income from operations
|
214,799
|
132,837
|
Net (loss) gain on investments
|
(489)
|
332
|
Interest and dividend income
|
848
|
945
|
Interest expense
|
(250)
|
(123)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
|
32,459
|
33,350
|
Income before income taxes
|
247,367
|
167,341
|
Income taxes
|
57,059
|
37,871
|
Net income
|
$190,308
|
$129,470
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$1.38
|
$0.90
|
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
137,935
|
143,201
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$1.36
|
$0.89
|
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
|
139,712
|
145,306
|
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$907,831
|
$831,407
|
Restricted cash
|
351
|
351
|
Receivables from investment products
|
57,584
|
59,036
|
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,388 and $1,602
|
437,844
|
441,609
|
Securities owned
|
31,258
|
28,267
|
Other current assets
|
46,115
|
43,559
|
Total Current Assets
|
1,480,983
|
1,404,229
|
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $417,041 and $409,248
|
180,458
|
178,869
|
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
31,024
|
33,614
|
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $558,861 and $545,307
|
236,481
|
243,446
|
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
|
134,717
|
129,541
|
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
|
7,270
|
6,916
|
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
|
52,778
|
107,918
|
Goodwill
|
117,434
|
117,232
|
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,969 and $17,716
|
65,339
|
68,782
|
Deferred Contract Costs
|
35,847
|
36,236
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
2,706
|
2,983
|
Other Assets, net
|
27,569
|
24,936
|
Total Assets
|
$2,372,606
|
$2,354,702
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$8,037
|
$10,312
|
Accrued liabilities
|
250,468
|
324,382
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|
11,219
|
11,328
|
Deferred revenue
|
15,422
|
9,721
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
285,146
|
355,743
|
Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
|
30,000
|
40,000
|
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
|
803
|
803
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
36,561
|
48,876
|
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
|
24,997
|
27,639
|
Other Long-term Liabilities
|
22,016
|
20,878
|
Total Liabilities
|
399,523
|
493,939
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 137,219 and 138,449
|
1,372
|
1,384
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
1,266,320
|
1,246,608
|
Retained earnings
|
733,572
|
632,614
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
(28,181)
|
(19,843)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
1,973,083
|
1,860,763
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$2,372,606
|
$2,354,702
|
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
|
Mar. 31,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$25,098
|
$26,264
|
$25,618
|
$26,281
|
$25,335
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,793
|
3,654
|
3,988
|
4,724
|
4,225
|
Total assets under management
|
$28,898
|
$29,925
|
$29,612
|
$31,011
|
$29,567
|
Client assets under administration
|
4,379
|
4,412
|
4,675
|
4,481
|
4,449
|
Total assets
|
$33,277
|
$34,337
|
$34,287
|
$35,492
|
$34,016
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$73,819
|
$78,053
|
$78,560
|
$81,686
|
$77,614
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,584
|
3,550
|
3,477
|
4,317
|
4,610
|
Total Platform assets under management
|
$77,403
|
$81,603
|
$82,037
|
$86,003
|
$82,224
|
Platform-only assets (E)
|
12,538
|
13,566
|
13,728
|
14,564
|
14,151
|
Total Platform assets (E)
|
$89,941
|
$95,169
|
$95,765
|
$100,567
|
$96,375
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$92,040
|
$93,010
|
$89,441
|
$91,719
|
$87,358
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
95
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,909
|
2,516
|
2,599
|
2,118
|
2,150
|
Total assets under management
|
$95,044
|
$95,531
|
$92,045
|
$93,842
|
$89,514
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,333
|
4,566
|
4,698
|
4,857
|
4,778
|
Total assets
|
$99,377
|
$100,097
|
$96,743
|
$98,699
|
$94,292
|
Investment Managers:
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
$78,304
|
$87,012
|
$87,488
|
$92,549
|
$85,411
|
Liquidity funds
|
449
|
473
|
568
|
423
|
284
|
Total assets under management
|
$78,753
|
$87,485
|
$88,056
|
$92,972
|
$85,695
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
831,819
|
875,942
|
861,605
|
907,377
|
895,181
|
Total assets
|
$910,572
|
$963,427
|
$949,661
|
$1,000,349
|
$980,876
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,777
|
$1,924
|
$1,964
|
$2,096
|
$2,057
|
Liquidity funds
|
289
|
191
|
202
|
240
|
305
|
Total assets under management
|
$2,066
|
$2,115
|
$2,166
|
$2,336
|
$2,362
|
Client assets under administration
|
1,355
|
1,422
|
1,378
|
1,410
|
1,401
|
Total assets
|
$3,421
|
$3,537
|
$3,544
|
$3,746
|
$3,763
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$101,565
|
$102,404
|
$97,604
|
$98,984
|
$95,962
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$294,299
|
$301,655
|
$293,187
|
$300,766
|
$288,326
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
78,406
|
87,024
|
87,499
|
92,560
|
85,424
|
Liquidity funds
|
11,024
|
10,384
|
10,834
|
11,822
|
11,574
|
Total assets under management
|
$383,729
|
$399,063
|
$391,520
|
$405,148
|
$385,324
|
Client assets under advisement
|
5,688
|
5,988
|
6,076
|
6,267
|
6,179
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
836,198
|
880,354
|
866,280
|
911,858
|
899,630
|
Platform-only assets
|
12,538
|
13,566
|
13,728
|
14,564
|
14,151
|
Total assets
|
$1,238,153
|
$1,298,971
|
$1,277,604
|
$1,337,837
|
$1,305,284
|
(A)
|
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.9 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2022.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
|
(E)
|
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
|
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
|
1st Qtr.
|
2nd Qtr.
|
3rd Qtr.
|
4th Qtr.
|
1st Qtr.
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$25,139
|
$26,056
|
$26,232
|
$25,999
|
$25,637
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,876
|
3,833
|
3,916
|
4,452
|
4,403
|
Total assets under management
|
$29,021
|
$29,896
|
$30,154
|
$30,457
|
$30,046
|
Client assets under administration
|
4,317
|
4,405
|
4,476
|
4,607
|
4,500
|
Total assets
|
$33,338
|
$34,301
|
$34,630
|
$35,064
|
$34,546
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$73,240
|
$76,840
|
$79,602
|
$80,703
|
$77,576
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,619
|
3,370
|
3,403
|
3,644
|
5,151
|
Total Platform assets under management
|
$76,859
|
$80,210
|
$83,005
|
$84,347
|
$82,727
|
Platform-only assets (E)
|
12,206
|
13,292
|
13,863
|
14,341
|
13,978
|
Total Platform assets (E)
|
$89,065
|
$93,502
|
$96,868
|
$98,688
|
$96,705
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$91,349
|
$93,458
|
$91,965
|
$90,557
|
$89,250
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
96
|
68
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,621
|
2,681
|
2,742
|
2,391
|
2,223
|
Total assets under management
|
$94,066
|
$96,207
|
$94,712
|
$92,953
|
$91,478
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,146
|
4,516
|
4,658
|
4,812
|
4,889
|
Total assets
|
$98,212
|
$100,723
|
$99,370
|
$97,765
|
$96,367
|
Investment Managers:
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
$78,035
|
$84,553
|
$89,441
|
$90,457
|
$86,633
|
Liquidity funds
|
490
|
469
|
532
|
491
|
432
|
Total assets under management
|
$78,525
|
$85,022
|
$89,973
|
$90,948
|
$87,065
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
817,330
|
853,810
|
851,183
|
879,718
|
888,854
|
Total assets
|
$895,855
|
$938,832
|
$941,156
|
$970,666
|
$975,919
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,743
|
$1,870
|
$1,958
|
$2,053
|
$2,025
|
Liquidity funds
|
169
|
236
|
205
|
197
|
286
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,912
|
$2,106
|
$2,163
|
$2,250
|
$2,311
|
Client assets under advisement
|
1,327
|
1,406
|
1,423
|
1,423
|
1,397
|
Total assets
|
$3,239
|
$3,512
|
$3,586
|
$3,673
|
$3,708
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$97,476
|
$103,583
|
$99,924
|
$97,381
|
$96,449
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$288,947
|
$301,807
|
$299,681
|
$296,693
|
$290,937
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
78,137
|
84,628
|
89,452
|
90,468
|
86,644
|
Liquidity funds
|
10,775
|
10,589
|
10,798
|
11,175
|
12,495
|
Total assets under management
|
$377,859
|
$397,024
|
$399,931
|
$398,336
|
$390,076
|
Client assets under advisement
|
5,473
|
5,922
|
6,081
|
6,235
|
6,286
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
821,647
|
858,215
|
855,659
|
884,325
|
893,354
|
Platform-only assets
|
12,206
|
13,292
|
13,863
|
14,341
|
13,978
|
Total assets
|
$1,217,185
|
$1,274,453
|
$1,275,534
|
$1,303,237
|
$1,303,694
|
(A)
|
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2022 include $12.7 billion that are
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.6 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.8 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during
|
(E)
|
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
|
