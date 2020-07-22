SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Jul 22, 2020, 16:01 ET
OAKS, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.68 in second-quarter 2020 compared to $0.82 in second-quarter 2019.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Revenues
$400,646
$409,586
(2)%
$815,408
$810,406
1%
Net income
101,066
126,540
(20)%
210,308
240,521
(13)%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.68
$0.82
(17)%
$1.39
$1.54
(10)%
"While we and the rest of the world continue to cope with the pandemic, our employees' health and safety remain our top priority as we move through our return-to-office plans. We are proud of our global workforce's resilience as they manage the extended period of a remote workplace—all the while remaining totally committed to supporting and servicing our clients. We greatly appreciate the healthcare workers and others who help us deal with COVID-19's impact on our lives," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"While financial markets somewhat rebounded during the quarter, we experienced headwinds that impacted our results. Our client engagement was high last quarter, resulting in positive sales activity. We continue to invest in our One SEI strategy, using this period to accelerate the necessary development work that will bring this initiative to its full potential.
"Our view of the future is not dampened by the challenges we all face in society today. Our diverse global workforce is the foundation of what will enable us to fulfill our promise of serving our clients and communities in which we work and live. Capitalizing on the opportunities in the markets we serve and the solutions we offer will lead to increased shareholder value."
Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$107,726
$116,092
(7)%
$220,947
$234,351
(6)%
Expenses
107,723
107,790
—%
218,376
218,752
—%
Operating Profit
3
8,302
(100)%
2,571
15,599
(84)%
Operating Margin
—%
7%
1%
7%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
93,708
100,122
(6)%
196,029
194,883
1%
Expenses
50,149
50,558
(1)%
102,581
103,060
—%
Operating Profit
43,559
49,564
(12)%
93,448
91,823
2%
Operating Margin
46%
50%
48%
47%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
76,523
81,109
(6)%
155,726
161,222
(3)%
Expenses
36,937
39,361
(6)%
75,204
78,115
(4)%
Operating Profit
39,586
41,748
(5)%
80,522
83,107
(3)%
Operating Margin
52
51%
52%
52%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
119,340
109,202
9%
235,969
213,851
10%
Expenses
74,668
68,371
9%
148,957
137,437
8%
Operating Profit
44,672
40,831
9%
87,012
76,414
14%
Operating Margin
37%
37%
37%
36%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
3,349
3,061
9%
6,737
6,099
10%
Expenses
13,466
6,797
98%
24,376
12,737
91%
Operating Loss
(10,117)
(3,736)
NM
(17,639)
(6,638)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$400,646
$409,586
(2)%
$815,408
$810,406
1%
Expenses
282,943
272,877
4%
569,494
550,101
4%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
17,391
16,573
5%
35,374
36,608
(3)%
Income from Operations
$100,312
$120,136
(17)%
$210,540
$223,697
(6)%
Second-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees decreased primarily from lower assets under management from the carryover effect of the sharp market depreciation during March 2020, which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues. This decline was partially offset by increased fees from higher assets under administration from positive cash flows and sales of new business in our Investment Managers segment.
- Our average assets under administration increased $49.2 billion, or 8%, to $672.8 billion in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to $623.6 billion during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, declined $1.8 billion, or 1%, to $226.8 billion in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to $228.6 billion during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $5.4 million during the second-quarter 2020 due primarily to previously announced client losses.
- Sales events, net of client losses, during second-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $22.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $16.6 million when contract values are fully realized.
- The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Our earnings from LSV decreased by $9.5 million, or 25%, to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.8 million in second-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the carryover effect of negative markets in March 2020, and client losses.
- We capitalized $5.6 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.9 million in second-quarter 2020.
- Our effective tax rates were 23.3% in second-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in second-quarter 2019. The increase in our effective tax rate was due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises and a higher effective state tax rate.
- We repurchased 1.6 million shares of our common stock for $89.5 million during the second-quarter 2020.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 22, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8812985.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth.
As of June 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $318 billion in assets under management and $693 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
- whether our development initiatives will enable the full potential of our One SEI initiative,
- whether we will fulfill our promise of serving our clients and communities, and
- whether capitalizing on the opportunities in the markets in which we serve and the solutions we offer will lead to shareholder value.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$320,577
$324,925
$652,430
$638,869
Information processing and software servicing fees
80,069
84,661
162,978
171,537
Total revenues
400,646
409,586
815,408
810,406
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
44,182
46,177
89,519
89,982
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,389
7,393
14,836
15,521
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
125,331
125,999
256,812
256,334
Stock-based compensation
7,062
5,064
13,991
10,102
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
57,111
45,330
110,401
95,536
Data processing and computer related
24,506
22,184
47,210
43,176
Facilities, supplies and other costs
13,973
17,100
30,769
35,845
Amortization
13,140
12,781
26,217
25,460
Depreciation
7,640
7,422
15,113
14,753
Total expenses
300,334
289,450
604,868
586,709
Income from operations
100,312
120,136
210,540
223,697
Net gain (loss) on investments
1,903
231
(2,086)
1,510
Interest and dividend income
1,370
4,313
4,573
8,570
Interest expense
(151)
(166)
(303)
(323)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
28,276
37,832
58,183
75,149
Income before income taxes
131,710
162,346
270,907
308,603
Income taxes
30,644
35,806
60,599
68,082
Net income
$101,066
$126,540
$210,308
$240,521
Basic earnings per common share
$0.69
$0.83
$1.42
$1.58
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
147,478
151,863
148,473
152,587
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.68
$0.82
$1.39
$1.54
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
149,598
155,165
150,983
155,853
Dividends declared per common share
$0.35
$0.33
$0.35
$0.33
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$758,276
$841,446
Restricted cash
3,101
3,101
Receivables from investment products
49,873
54,165
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,079 and $1,201
351,614
340,358
Securities owned
35,030
33,486
Other current assets
35,005
32,289
Total Current Assets
1,232,899
1,304,845
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,677 and $353,453
182,273
160,859
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
39,076
42,789
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $466,937 and $442,677
284,341
296,068
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
105,361
116,917
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
4,749
5,988
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
41,094
67,413
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,615 and $8,773
26,145
27,987
Deferred Contract Costs
33,108
30,991
Deferred Income Taxes
2,343
2,822
Other Assets, net
37,722
30,202
Total Assets
$2,053,600
$2,151,370
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$10,780
$4,423
Accrued liabilities
210,711
272,801
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
8,285
9,156
Deferred revenue
6,349
7,185
Total Current Liabilities
236,125
293,565
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
50,219
55,722
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
35,224
38,450
Other Long-term Liabilities
22,604
24,052
Total Liabilities
344,975
412,592
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 146,445 and 149,745 shares issued and outstanding
1,464
1,497
Capital in excess of par value
1,174,411
1,158,900
Retained earnings
566,929
601,885
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(34,179)
(23,504)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,708,625
1,738,778
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,053,600
$2,151,370
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$22,563
$22,580
$23,851
$21,160
$22,974
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
5
5
Liquidity funds
3,322
3,695
3,405
4,143
4,291
Total assets under management
$25,889
$26,279
$27,260
$25,308
$27,270
Client assets under administration
23,387
23,985
25,801
21,497
23,903
Total assets
$49,276
$50,264
$53,061
$46,805
$51,173
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$64,591
$65,059
$67,895
$54,856
$59,958
Collective trust fund programs
6
4
4
2
3
Liquidity funds
2,618
2,673
2,887
5,969
6,648
Total assets under management
$67,215
$67,736
$70,786
$60,827
$66,609
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$82,335
$82,659
$84,291
$72,399
$80,257
Collective trust fund programs
78
81
83
94
103
Liquidity funds
2,173
2,290
1,746
3,672
1,924
Total assets under management
$84,586
$85,030
$86,120
$76,165
$82,284
Client assets under advisement
3,598
4,467
3,948
3,406
3,326
Total assets
$88,184
$89,497
$90,068
$79,571
$85,610
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
51,838
53,169
58,070
48,226
58,178
Liquidity funds
472
477
479
392
664
Total assets under management
$52,310
$53,646
$58,549
$48,618
$58,842
Client assets under administration (A)
607,086
637,986
657,541
610,794
668,611
Total assets
$659,396
$691,632
$716,090
$659,412
$727,453
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,566
$1,621
$1,688
$1,484
$1,498
Liquidity funds
141
132
158
152
194
Total assets under management
$1,707
$1,753
$1,846
$1,636
$1,692
Client assets under advisement
887
825
1,343
1,056
1,193
Total assets
$2,594
$2,578
$3,189
|
$2,692
|
$2,885
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$103,575
|
$100,295
|
$107,476
|
$70,851
|
$81,134
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$274,630
|
$272,214
|
$285,201
|
$220,750
|
$245,821
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
51,926
|
53,258
|
58,161
|
48,327
|
58,289
|
Liquidity funds
|
8,726
|
9,267
|
8,675
|
14,328
|
13,721
|
Total assets under management
|
$335,282
|
$334,739
|
$352,037
|
$283,405
|
$317,831
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,485
|
5,292
|
5,291
|
4,462
|
4,519
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
630,473
|
661,971
|
683,342
|
632,291
|
692,514
|
Total assets
|
$970,240
|
$1,002,002
|
$1,040,670
|
$920,158
|
$1,014,864
|
(A)
|
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2020).
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.6 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2020).
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2020.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
|
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
|
2nd Qtr.
|
3rd Qtr.
|
4th Qtr.
|
1st Qtr.
|
2nd Qtr.
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$22,088
|
$22,432
|
$23,106
|
$24,657
|
$22,229
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,388
|
3,625
|
3,581
|
3,581
|
4,366
|
Total assets under management
|
$25,480
|
$26,061
|
$26,691
|
$28,242
|
$26,600
|
Client assets under administration
|
23,124
|
23,717
|
24,930
|
24,840
|
23,819
|
Total assets
|
$48,604
|
$49,778
|
$51,621
|
$53,082
|
$50,419
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$62,419
|
$64,761
|
$66,371
|
$64,933
|
$57,429
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
6
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,465
|
2,580
|
2,673
|
3,284
|
6,923
|
Total assets under management
|
$65,890
|
$67,346
|
$69,048
|
$68,220
|
$64,355
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$82,597
|
$82,398
|
$83,304
|
$79,926
|
$77,037
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
78
|
80
|
82
|
86
|
100
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,342
|
2,287
|
2,106
|
2,342
|
2,476
|
Total assets under management
|
$85,017
|
$84,765
|
$85,492
|
$82,354
|
$79,613
|
Client assets under advisement
|
3,641
|
3,797
|
4,106
|
3,760
|
3,362
|
Total assets
|
$88,658
|
$88,562
|
$89,598
|
$86,114
|
$82,975
|
Investment Managers:
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
50,108
|
52,587
|
55,499
|
55,952
|
54,061
|
Liquidity funds
|
497
|
460
|
642
|
617
|
482
|
Total assets under management
|
$50,605
|
$53,047
|
$56,141
|
$56,569
|
$54,543
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
600,509
|
630,328
|
646,592
|
654,386
|
649,012
|
Total assets
|
$651,114
|
$683,375
|
$702,733
|
$710,955
|
$703,555
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,436
|
$1,609
|
$1,649
|
$1,663
|
$1,468
|
Liquidity funds
|
178
|
142
|
145
|
168
|
182
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,614
|
$1,751
|
$1,794
|
$1,831
|
$1,650
|
Client assets under advisement
|
917
|
842
|
1,044
|
1,222
|
1,148
|
Total assets
|
$2,531
|
$2,593
|
$2,838
|
$3,053
|
$2,798
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$102,919
|
$100,094
|
$104,814
|
$88,059
|
$80,395
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$271,459
|
$271,294
|
$279,244
|
$259,238
|
$238,558
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
50,196
|
52,676
|
55,589
|
56,045
|
54,169
|
Liquidity funds
|
9,870
|
9,094
|
9,147
|
9,992
|
14,429
|
Total assets under management
|
$331,525
|
$333,064
|
$343,980
|
$325,275
|
$307,156
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,558
|
4,639
|
5,150
|
4,982
|
4,510
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
623,633
|
654,045
|
671,522
|
679,226
|
672,831
|
Total assets
|
$959,716
|
$991,748
|
$1,020,652
|
$1,009,483
|
$984,497
|
(A)
|
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2020 include $50.1 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2020.
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2020.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Lindsey Opsahl
|
Leslie Wojcik
|
SEI
|
SEI
|
+1 610-676-4052
|
+1 610-676-4191
SOURCE SEI Investments Company