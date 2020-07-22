SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.68 in second-quarter 2020 compared to $0.82 in second-quarter 2019.

"While we and the rest of the world continue to cope with the pandemic, our employees' health and safety remain our top priority as we move through our return-to-office plans. We are proud of our global workforce's resilience as they manage the extended period of a remote workplace—all the while remaining totally committed to supporting and servicing our clients. We greatly appreciate the healthcare workers and others who help us deal with COVID-19's impact on our lives," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"While financial markets somewhat rebounded during the quarter, we experienced headwinds that impacted our results. Our client engagement was high last quarter, resulting in positive sales activity. We continue to invest in our One SEI strategy, using this period to accelerate the necessary development work that will bring this initiative to its full potential.

"Our view of the future is not dampened by the challenges we all face in society today. Our diverse global workforce is the foundation of what will enable us to fulfill our promise of serving our clients and communities in which we work and live. Capitalizing on the opportunities in the markets we serve and the solutions we offer will lead to increased shareholder value."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,





For the Six Months Ended June 30,







2020

2019

%

2020

2019

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$107,726



$116,092



(7)%

$220,947



$234,351



(6)% Expenses

107,723



107,790



—%

218,376



218,752



—% Operating Profit

3



8,302



(100)%

2,571



15,599



(84)% Operating Margin

—%



7%







1%



7%































Investment Advisors:























Revenues

93,708



100,122



(6)%

196,029



194,883



1% Expenses

50,149



50,558



(1)%

102,581



103,060



—% Operating Profit

43,559



49,564



(12)%

93,448



91,823



2% Operating Margin

46%



50%







48%



47%































Institutional Investors:























Revenues

76,523



81,109



(6)%

155,726



161,222



(3)% Expenses

36,937



39,361



(6)%

75,204



78,115



(4)% Operating Profit

39,586



41,748



(5)%

80,522



83,107



(3)% Operating Margin

52



51%







52%



52%































Investment Managers:























Revenues

119,340



109,202



9%

235,969



213,851



10% Expenses

74,668



68,371



9%

148,957



137,437



8% Operating Profit

44,672



40,831



9%

87,012



76,414



14% Operating Margin

37%



37%







37%



36%































Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

3,349



3,061



9%

6,737



6,099



10% Expenses

13,466



6,797



98%

24,376



12,737



91% Operating Loss

(10,117)



(3,736)



NM

(17,639)



(6,638)



NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$400,646



$409,586



(2)%

$815,408



$810,406



1% Expenses

282,943



272,877



4%

569,494



550,101



4% Corporate Overhead Expenses

17,391



16,573



5%

35,374



36,608



(3)% Income from Operations

$100,312



$120,136



(17)%

$210,540



$223,697



(6)%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees decreased primarily from lower assets under management from the carryover effect of the sharp market depreciation during March 2020 , which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues. This decline was partially offset by increased fees from higher assets under administration from positive cash flows and sales of new business in our Investment Managers segment.

, which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues. This decline was partially offset by increased fees from higher assets under administration from positive cash flows and sales of new business in our Investment Managers segment. Our average assets under administration increased $49.2 billion , or 8%, to $672.8 billion in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to $623.6 billion during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 8%, to in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, declined $1.8 billion , or 1%, to $226.8 billion in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to $228.6 billion during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 1%, to in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $5.4 million during the second-quarter 2020 due primarily to previously announced client losses.

during the second-quarter 2020 due primarily to previously announced client losses. Sales events, net of client losses, during second-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $22.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $16.6 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our earnings from LSV decreased by $9.5 million , or 25%, to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.8 million in second-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the carryover effect of negative markets in March 2020 , and client losses.

, or 25%, to in second-quarter 2020 as compared to in second-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the carryover effect of negative markets in , and client losses. We capitalized $5.6 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.9 million in second-quarter 2020.

of software development costs in second-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was in second-quarter 2020. Our effective tax rates were 23.3% in second-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in second-quarter 2019. The increase in our effective tax rate was due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises and a higher effective state tax rate.

We repurchased 1.6 million shares of our common stock for $89.5 million during the second-quarter 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 22, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8812985.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth.

As of June 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $318 billion in assets under management and $693 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,

whether our development initiatives will enable the full potential of our One SEI initiative,

whether we will fulfill our promise of serving our clients and communities, and

whether capitalizing on the opportunities in the markets in which we serve and the solutions we offer will lead to shareholder value.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$320,577



$324,925



$652,430



$638,869

Information processing and software servicing fees

80,069



84,661



162,978



171,537



















Total revenues

400,646



409,586



815,408



810,406



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

44,182



46,177



89,519



89,982

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,389



7,393



14,836



15,521

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

125,331



125,999



256,812



256,334

Stock-based compensation

7,062



5,064



13,991



10,102

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

57,111



45,330



110,401



95,536

Data processing and computer related

24,506



22,184



47,210



43,176

Facilities, supplies and other costs

13,973



17,100



30,769



35,845

Amortization

13,140



12,781



26,217



25,460

Depreciation

7,640



7,422



15,113



14,753



















Total expenses

300,334



289,450



604,868



586,709



















Income from operations

100,312



120,136



210,540



223,697



















Net gain (loss) on investments

1,903



231



(2,086)



1,510

Interest and dividend income

1,370



4,313



4,573



8,570

Interest expense

(151)



(166)



(303)



(323)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

28,276



37,832



58,183



75,149



















Income before income taxes

131,710



162,346



270,907



308,603



















Income taxes

30,644



35,806



60,599



68,082



















Net income

$101,066



$126,540



$210,308



$240,521



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.69



$0.83



$1.42



$1.58



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

147,478



151,863



148,473



152,587



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.68



$0.82



$1.39



$1.54



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

149,598



155,165



150,983



155,853



















Dividends declared per common share

$0.35



$0.33



$0.35



$0.33



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$758,276



$841,446

Restricted cash

3,101



3,101

Receivables from investment products

49,873



54,165

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,079 and $1,201

351,614



340,358

Securities owned

35,030



33,486

Other current assets

35,005



32,289

Total Current Assets

1,232,899



1,304,845











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,677 and $353,453

182,273



160,859

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

39,076



42,789

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $466,937 and $442,677

284,341



296,068

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

105,361



116,917

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

4,749



5,988

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

41,094



67,413

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,615 and $8,773

26,145



27,987

Deferred Contract Costs

33,108



30,991

Deferred Income Taxes

2,343



2,822

Other Assets, net

37,722



30,202

Total Assets

$2,053,600



$2,151,370











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$10,780



$4,423

Accrued liabilities

210,711



272,801

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

8,285



9,156

Deferred revenue

6,349



7,185

Total Current Liabilities

236,125



293,565











Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

50,219



55,722

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

35,224



38,450

Other Long-term Liabilities

22,604



24,052

Total Liabilities

344,975



412,592











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 146,445 and 149,745 shares issued and outstanding

1,464



1,497

Capital in excess of par value

1,174,411



1,158,900

Retained earnings

566,929



601,885

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(34,179)



(23,504)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,708,625



1,738,778

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,053,600



$2,151,370



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)

























Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,



2019

2019

2019

2020

2020 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,563



$22,580



$23,851



$21,160



$22,974

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



5



5

Liquidity funds

3,322



3,695



3,405



4,143



4,291

Total assets under management

$25,889



$26,279



$27,260



$25,308



$27,270

Client assets under administration

23,387



23,985



25,801



21,497



23,903

Total assets

$49,276



$50,264



$53,061



$46,805



$51,173























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$64,591



$65,059



$67,895



$54,856



$59,958

Collective trust fund programs

6



4



4



2



3

Liquidity funds

2,618



2,673



2,887



5,969



6,648

Total assets under management

$67,215



$67,736



$70,786



$60,827



$66,609























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,335



$82,659



$84,291



$72,399



$80,257

Collective trust fund programs

78



81



83



94



103

Liquidity funds

2,173



2,290



1,746



3,672



1,924

Total assets under management

$84,586



$85,030



$86,120



$76,165



$82,284

Client assets under advisement

3,598



4,467



3,948



3,406



3,326

Total assets

$88,184



$89,497



$90,068



$79,571



$85,610























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

51,838



53,169



58,070



48,226



58,178

Liquidity funds

472



477



479



392



664

Total assets under management

$52,310



$53,646



$58,549



$48,618



$58,842

Client assets under administration (A)

607,086



637,986



657,541



610,794



668,611

Total assets

$659,396



$691,632



$716,090



$659,412



$727,453























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,566



$1,621



$1,688



$1,484



$1,498

Liquidity funds

141



132



158



152



194

Total assets under management

$1,707



$1,753



$1,846



$1,636



$1,692

Client assets under advisement

887



825



1,343



1,056



1,193

Total assets

$2,594



$2,578



$3,189



$2,692



$2,885























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$103,575



$100,295



$107,476



$70,851



$81,134























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$274,630



$272,214



$285,201



$220,750



$245,821

Collective trust fund programs

51,926



53,258



58,161



48,327



58,289

Liquidity funds

8,726



9,267



8,675



14,328



13,721

Total assets under management

$335,282



$334,739



$352,037



$283,405



$317,831

Client assets under advisement

4,485



5,292



5,291



4,462



4,519

Client assets under administration (D)

630,473



661,971



683,342



632,291



692,514

Total assets

$970,240



$1,002,002



$1,040,670



$920,158



$1,014,864







(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2020). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.6 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2020). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2020. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)

























2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2019

2019

2019

2020

2020 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,088



$22,432



$23,106



$24,657



$22,229

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



4



5

Liquidity funds

3,388



3,625



3,581



3,581



4,366

Total assets under management

$25,480



$26,061



$26,691



$28,242



$26,600

Client assets under administration

23,124



23,717



24,930



24,840



23,819

Total assets

$48,604



$49,778



$51,621



$53,082



$50,419























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$62,419



$64,761



$66,371



$64,933



$57,429

Collective trust fund programs

6



5



4



3



3

Liquidity funds

3,465



2,580



2,673



3,284



6,923

Total assets under management

$65,890



$67,346



$69,048



$68,220



$64,355























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,597



$82,398



$83,304



$79,926



$77,037

Collective trust fund programs

78



80



82



86



100

Liquidity funds

2,342



2,287



2,106



2,342



2,476

Total assets under management

$85,017



$84,765



$85,492



$82,354



$79,613

Client assets under advisement

3,641



3,797



4,106



3,760



3,362

Total assets

$88,658



$88,562



$89,598



$86,114



$82,975























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

50,108



52,587



55,499



55,952



54,061

Liquidity funds

497



460



642



617



482

Total assets under management

$50,605



$53,047



$56,141



$56,569



$54,543

Client assets under administration (A)

600,509



630,328



646,592



654,386



649,012

Total assets

$651,114



$683,375



$702,733



$710,955



$703,555























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,436



$1,609



$1,649



$1,663



$1,468

Liquidity funds

178



142



145



168



182

Total assets under management

$1,614



$1,751



$1,794



$1,831



$1,650

Client assets under advisement

917



842



1,044



1,222



1,148

Total assets

$2,531



$2,593



$2,838



$3,053



$2,798























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$102,919



$100,094



$104,814



$88,059



$80,395























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$271,459



$271,294



$279,244



$259,238



$238,558

Collective trust fund programs

50,196



52,676



55,589



56,045



54,169

Liquidity funds

9,870



9,094



9,147



9,992



14,429

Total assets under management

$331,525



$333,064



$343,980



$325,275



$307,156

Client assets under advisement

4,558



4,639



5,150



4,982



4,510

Client assets under administration (D)

623,633



654,045



671,522



679,226



672,831

Total assets

$959,716



$991,748



$1,020,652



$1,009,483



$984,497







(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2020 include $50.1 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2020. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2020. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

