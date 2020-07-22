SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.68 in second-quarter 2020 compared to $0.82 in second-quarter 2019.

Consolidated Overview











(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months  
Ended June 30,



2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%













Revenues

$400,646

$409,586

(2)%

$815,408

$810,406

1%

Net income


101,066

126,540

(20)%

210,308

240,521

(13)%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.68

$0.82

(17)%

$1.39

$1.54

(10)%

"While we and the rest of the world continue to cope with the pandemic, our employees' health and safety remain our top priority as we move through our return-to-office plans. We are proud of our global workforce's resilience as they manage the extended period of a remote workplace—all the while remaining totally committed to supporting and servicing our clients. We greatly appreciate the healthcare workers and others who help us deal with COVID-19's impact on our lives," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"While financial markets somewhat rebounded during the quarter, we experienced headwinds that impacted our results. Our client engagement was high last quarter, resulting in positive sales activity. We continue to invest in our One SEI strategy, using this period to accelerate the necessary development work that will bring this initiative to its full potential.

"Our view of the future is not dampened by the challenges we all face in society today. Our diverse global workforce is the foundation of what will enable us to fulfill our promise of serving our clients and communities in which we work and live. Capitalizing on the opportunities in the markets we serve and the solutions we offer will lead to increased shareholder value."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Private Banks:











Revenues

$107,726

$116,092

(7)%

$220,947

$234,351

(6)%

Expenses

107,723

107,790

—%

218,376

218,752

—%

Operating Profit

3

8,302

(100)%

2,571

15,599

(84)%

Operating Margin

—%

7%



1%

7%















Investment Advisors:











Revenues

93,708

100,122

(6)%

196,029

194,883

1%

Expenses

50,149

50,558

(1)%

102,581

103,060

—%

Operating Profit

43,559

49,564

(12)%

93,448

91,823

2%

Operating Margin

46%

50%



48%

47%















Institutional Investors:











Revenues

76,523

81,109

(6)%

155,726

161,222

(3)%

Expenses

36,937

39,361

(6)%

75,204

78,115

(4)%

Operating Profit

39,586

41,748

(5)%

80,522

83,107

(3)%

Operating Margin

52

51%



52%

52%















Investment Managers:











Revenues

119,340

109,202

9%

235,969

213,851

10%

Expenses

74,668

68,371

9%

148,957

137,437

8%

Operating Profit

44,672

40,831

9%

87,012

76,414

14%

Operating Margin

37%

37%



37%

36%















Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

3,349

3,061

9%

6,737

6,099

10%

Expenses

13,466

6,797

98%

24,376

12,737

91%

Operating Loss

(10,117)

(3,736)

NM

(17,639)

(6,638)

NM













Totals:











Revenues

$400,646

$409,586

(2)%

$815,408

$810,406

1%

Expenses

282,943

272,877

4%

569,494

550,101

4%

Corporate Overhead Expenses

17,391

16,573

5%

35,374

36,608

(3)%

Income from Operations

$100,312

$120,136

(17)%

$210,540

$223,697

(6)%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees decreased primarily from lower assets under management from the carryover effect of the sharp market depreciation during March 2020, which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues. This decline was partially offset by increased fees from higher assets under administration from positive cash flows and sales of new business in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $49.2 billion, or 8%, to $672.8 billion in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to $623.6 billion during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, declined $1.8 billion, or 1%, to $226.8 billion in the second-quarter 2020, as compared to $228.6 billion during the second-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $5.4 million during the second-quarter 2020 due primarily to previously announced client losses.
  • Sales events, net of client losses, during second-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $22.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $16.6 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $9.5 million, or 25%, to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.8 million in second-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the carryover effect of negative markets in March 2020, and client losses.
  • We capitalized $5.6 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.9 million in second-quarter 2020.
  • Our effective tax rates were 23.3% in second-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in second-quarter 2019. The increase in our effective tax rate was due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises and a higher effective state tax rate.
  • We repurchased 1.6 million shares of our common stock for $89.5 million during the second-quarter 2020.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 22, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8812985.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • whether our development initiatives will enable the full potential of our One SEI initiative,
  • whether we will fulfill our promise of serving our clients and communities, and
  • whether capitalizing on the opportunities in the markets in which we serve and the solutions we offer will lead to shareholder value.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months     Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$320,577

$324,925

$652,430

$638,869

Information processing and software servicing fees

80,069

84,661

162,978

171,537









Total revenues

400,646

409,586

815,408

810,406









Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

44,182

46,177

89,519

89,982

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,389

7,393

14,836

15,521

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

125,331

125,999

256,812

256,334

Stock-based compensation

7,062

5,064

13,991

10,102

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

57,111

45,330

110,401

95,536

Data processing and computer related

24,506

22,184

47,210

43,176

Facilities, supplies and other costs

13,973

17,100

30,769

35,845

Amortization

13,140

12,781

26,217

25,460

Depreciation

7,640

7,422

15,113

14,753









Total expenses

300,334

289,450

604,868

586,709









Income from operations

100,312

120,136

210,540

223,697









Net gain (loss) on investments

1,903

231

(2,086)

1,510

Interest and dividend income

1,370

4,313

4,573

8,570

Interest expense

(151)

(166)

(303)

(323)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

28,276

37,832

58,183

75,149









Income before income taxes

131,710

162,346

270,907

308,603









Income taxes

30,644

35,806

60,599

68,082









Net income

$101,066

$126,540

$210,308

$240,521









Basic earnings per common share

$0.69

$0.83

$1.42

$1.58









Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

147,478

151,863

148,473

152,587









Diluted earnings per common share

$0.68

$0.82

$1.39

$1.54









Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

149,598

155,165

150,983

155,853









Dividends declared per common share

$0.35

$0.33

$0.35

$0.33

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







June 30,

December 31,


2020

2019

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$758,276

$841,446

Restricted cash

3,101

3,101

Receivables from investment products

49,873

54,165

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,079 and $1,201

351,614

340,358

Securities owned

35,030

33,486

Other current assets

35,005

32,289

Total Current Assets

1,232,899

1,304,845





Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,677 and $353,453

182,273

160,859

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

39,076

42,789

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $466,937 and $442,677

284,341

296,068

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

105,361

116,917

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

4,749

5,988

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

41,094

67,413

Goodwill

64,489

64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,615 and $8,773

26,145

27,987

Deferred Contract Costs

33,108

30,991

Deferred Income Taxes

2,343

2,822

Other Assets, net

37,722

30,202

Total Assets

$2,053,600

$2,151,370





Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable

$10,780

$4,423

Accrued liabilities

210,711

272,801

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

8,285

9,156

Deferred revenue

6,349

7,185

Total Current Liabilities

236,125

293,565





Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803

Deferred Income Taxes

50,219

55,722

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

35,224

38,450

Other Long-term Liabilities

22,604

24,052

Total Liabilities

344,975

412,592





Shareholders' Equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 146,445 and 149,745 shares issued and outstanding

1,464

1,497

Capital in excess of par value

1,174,411

1,158,900

Retained earnings

566,929

601,885

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(34,179)

(23,504)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,708,625

1,738,778

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,053,600

$2,151,370

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)













Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,


2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,563

$22,580

$23,851

$21,160

$22,974

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

5

5

Liquidity funds

3,322

3,695

3,405

4,143

4,291

Total assets under management

$25,889

$26,279

$27,260

$25,308

$27,270

Client assets under administration

23,387

23,985

25,801

21,497

23,903

Total assets

$49,276

$50,264

$53,061

$46,805

$51,173











Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$64,591

$65,059

$67,895

$54,856

$59,958

Collective trust fund programs

6

4

4

2

3

Liquidity funds

2,618

2,673

2,887

5,969

6,648

Total assets under management

$67,215

$67,736

$70,786

$60,827

$66,609











Institutional Investors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,335

$82,659

$84,291

$72,399

$80,257

Collective trust fund programs

78

81

83

94

103

Liquidity funds

2,173

2,290

1,746

3,672

1,924

Total assets under management

$84,586

$85,030

$86,120

$76,165

$82,284

Client assets under advisement

3,598

4,467

3,948

3,406

3,326

Total assets

$88,184

$89,497

$90,068

$79,571

$85,610











Investment Managers:









Collective trust fund programs

51,838

53,169

58,070

48,226

58,178

Liquidity funds

472

477

479

392

664

Total assets under management

$52,310

$53,646

$58,549

$48,618

$58,842

Client assets under administration (A)

607,086

637,986

657,541

610,794

668,611

Total assets

$659,396

$691,632

$716,090

$659,412

$727,453











Investments in New Businesses:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,566

$1,621

$1,688

$1,484

$1,498

Liquidity funds

141

132

158

152

194

Total assets under management

$1,707

$1,753

$1,846

$1,636

$1,692

Client assets under advisement

887

825

1,343

1,056

1,193

Total assets

$2,594

$2,578

$3,189

$2,692

$2,885











LSV Asset Management:









Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$103,575

$100,295

$107,476

$70,851

$81,134











Total:









Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$274,630

$272,214

$285,201

$220,750

$245,821

Collective trust fund programs

51,926

53,258

58,161

48,327

58,289

Liquidity funds

8,726

9,267

8,675

14,328

13,721

Total assets under management

$335,282

$334,739

$352,037

$283,405

$317,831

Client assets under advisement

4,485

5,292

5,291

4,462

4,519

Client assets under administration (D)

630,473

661,971

683,342

632,291

692,514

Total assets

$970,240

$1,002,002

$1,040,670

$920,158

$1,014,864


(A)  

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2020).

(B)  

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.6 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2020).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2020.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)













2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.


2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,088

$22,432

$23,106

$24,657

$22,229

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

5

Liquidity funds

3,388

3,625

3,581

3,581

4,366

Total assets under management

$25,480

$26,061

$26,691

$28,242

$26,600

Client assets under administration

23,124

23,717

24,930

24,840

23,819

Total assets

$48,604

$49,778

$51,621

$53,082

$50,419











Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$62,419

$64,761

$66,371

$64,933

$57,429

Collective trust fund programs

6

5

4

3

3

Liquidity funds

3,465

2,580

2,673

3,284

6,923

Total assets under management

$65,890

$67,346

$69,048

$68,220

$64,355











Institutional Investors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,597

$82,398

$83,304

$79,926

$77,037

Collective trust fund programs

78

80

82

86

100

Liquidity funds

2,342

2,287

2,106

2,342

2,476

Total assets under management

$85,017

$84,765

$85,492

$82,354

$79,613

Client assets under advisement

3,641

3,797

4,106

3,760

3,362

Total assets

$88,658

$88,562

$89,598

$86,114

$82,975











Investment Managers:









Collective trust fund programs

50,108

52,587

55,499

55,952

54,061

Liquidity funds

497

460

642

617

482

Total assets under management

$50,605

$53,047

$56,141

$56,569

$54,543

Client assets under administration (A)

600,509

630,328

646,592

654,386

649,012

Total assets

$651,114

$683,375

$702,733

$710,955

$703,555











Investments in New Businesses:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,436

$1,609

$1,649

$1,663

$1,468

Liquidity funds

178

142

145

168

182

Total assets under management

$1,614

$1,751

$1,794

$1,831

$1,650

Client assets under advisement

917

842

1,044

1,222

1,148

Total assets

$2,531

$2,593

$2,838

$3,053

$2,798











LSV Asset Management:









Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$102,919

$100,094

$104,814

$88,059

$80,395











Total:









Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$271,459

$271,294

$279,244

$259,238

$238,558

Collective trust fund programs

50,196

52,676

55,589

56,045

54,169

Liquidity funds

9,870

9,094

9,147

9,992

14,429

Total assets under management

$331,525

$333,064

$343,980

$325,275

$307,156

Client assets under advisement

4,558

4,639

5,150

4,982

4,510

Client assets under administration (D)

623,633

654,045

671,522

679,226

672,831

Total assets

$959,716

$991,748

$1,020,652

$1,009,483

$984,497


(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2020 include $50.1 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2020.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2020.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

