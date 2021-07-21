SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEI Investments Company

Jul 21, 2021, 16:01 ET

OAKS, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.93 in second-quarter 2021 compared to $0.68 in second-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview










(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months
Ended June 30,


2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%












Revenues

$475,651

$400,646

19%

$931,337

$815,408

14%

Net income

133,778

101,066

32%

263,248

210,308

25%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.93

$0.68

37%

$1.82

$1.39

31%

"Our second-quarter results reflect positive markets, improving sales momentum and solid capital returns to shareholders. We continue to invest in our technology and investment solutions to deliver best-in-class products and services to our clients," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO. 

"As the industry evolves coming out of the pandemic, we continue to execute growth strategies across our business and take advantage of increasing demands for integrated technologies, sound operational solutions and a market-responsive investment approach. For more than 50 years, our stability, scale and success have been driven by seizing opportunities powered by our dedicated, talented workforce and tech-driven solutions. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months
Ended June 30,




2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Private Banks:










Revenues

$123,676

$107,726

15%

$241,284

$220,947

9%

Expenses

117,654

107,723

9%

228,378

218,376

5%

Operating Profit

6,022

3

NM

12,906

2,571

402%

Operating Margin

5

%

%


5

%

1

%













Investment Advisors:










Revenues

119,396

93,708

27%

232,690

196,029

19%

Expenses

59,133

50,149

18%

114,160

102,581

11%

Operating Profit

60,263

43,559

38%

118,530

93,448

27%

Operating Margin

50

%

46

%


51

%

48

%













Institutional Investors:










Revenues

85,699

76,523

12%

170,198

155,726

9%

Expenses

41,895

36,937

13%

81,053

75,204

8%

Operating Profit

43,804

39,586

11%

89,145

80,522

11%

Operating Margin

51

%

52

%


52

%

52

%













Investment Managers:










Revenues

142,808

119,340

20%

279,227

235,969

18%

Expenses

84,995

74,668

14%

168,015

148,957

13%

Operating Profit

57,813

44,672

29%

111,212

87,012

28%

Operating Margin

40

%

37

%


40

%

37

%













Investments in New Businesses:










Revenues

4,072

3,349

22%

7,938

6,737

18%

Expenses

13,631

13,466

1%

27,035

24,376

11%

Operating Loss

(9,559)

(10,117)

NM

(19,097)

(17,639)

NM












Totals:










Revenues

$475,651

$400,646

19%

$931,337

$815,408

14%

Expenses

317,308

282,943

12%

618,641

569,494

9%

Corporate Overhead Expenses

22,322

17,391

28%

43,838

35,374

24%

Income from Operations

$136,021

$100,312

36%

$268,858

$210,540

28%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Average assets under administration increased $185.4 billion, or 28%, to $858.2 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $672.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $66.6 billion, or 29%, to $293.4 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $226.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2021 were $13.2 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $9.8 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2021 were $2.8 million, reflecting positive asset flows in the Advisor and AMD businesses, offset by net losses in our legacy Institutional client base.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $6.8 million, or 24%, to $35.1 million in second-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in second-quarter 2021 increased $3.0 million as compared to second-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect to recognize $25.7 million in stock-based compensation expense during the remainder of 2021.
  • We capitalized $5.9 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in second-quarter 2021.
  • Effective tax rates were 22.3% in second-quarter 2021 and 23.3% in second-quarter 2020. The decrease in our effective tax rate was due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 2.1 million shares of our common stock for $129.2 million during the second-quarter 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $188.4 million, or $1.31 per share, and free cash flow was $171.3 million during the second-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 21, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1520669.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,
  • whether we will have sales momentum,
  • whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
  • whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,
  • our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them,
  • the elements of our long-term success, and
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets,
  • the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
  • the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
  • the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,
  • the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into SWP and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020








Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$382,509

$320,577

$750,155

$652,430

Information processing and software servicing fees

93,142

80,069

181,182

162,978








Total revenues

475,651

400,646

931,337

815,408








Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

55,827

44,182

105,991

89,519

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,471

7,389

13,213

14,836

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

141,779

125,331

279,000

256,812

Stock-based compensation

10,103

7,062

19,855

13,991

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

55,449

57,111

109,789

110,401

Data processing and computer related

27,375

24,506

53,096

47,210

Facilities, supplies and other costs

18,479

13,973

35,727

30,769

Amortization

14,723

13,140

29,075

26,217

Depreciation

8,424

7,640

16,733

15,113








Total expenses

339,630

300,334

662,479

604,868








Income from operations

136,021

100,312

268,858

210,540








Net gain (loss) on investments

377

1,903

709

(2,086)

Interest and dividend income

878

1,370

1,823

4,573

Interest expense

(130)

(151)

(253)

(303)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

35,065

28,276

68,415

58,183








Income before income taxes

172,211

131,710

339,552

270,907








Income taxes

38,433

30,644

76,304

60,599








Net income

$133,778

$101,066

$263,248

$210,308








Basic earnings per common share

$0.94

$0.69

$1.85

$1.42








Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

142,074

147,478

142,638

148,473








Diluted earnings per common share

$0.93

$0.68

$1.82

$1.39








Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

144,212

149,598

144,759

150,983








Dividends declared per common share

$0.37

$0.35

$0.37

$0.35

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$780,928

$784,626

Restricted cash

351

3,101

Receivables from investment products

56,177

55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,188 and $1,100

409,568

385,219

Securities owned

26,174

34,064

Other current assets

38,158

38,696

Total Current Assets

1,311,356

1,300,977




Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $394,743 and $378,639

184,042

189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

36,871

38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $518,514 and $491,739

256,473

270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

130,039

105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,932

6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

47,420

98,433

Goodwill

64,489

64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,573 and $12,456

33,187

24,304

Deferred Contract Costs

33,352

33,781

Deferred Income Taxes

2,447

2,972

Other Assets, net

33,082

32,289

Total Assets

$2,139,690

$2,167,256




Liabilities and Equity


Current Liabilities:


Accounts payable

$9,291

$7,766

Accrued liabilities

211,984

299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

10,344

8,579

Deferred revenue

1,280

1,085

Total Current Liabilities

232,899

317,275




Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803

Deferred Income Taxes

47,644

55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

31,697

34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities

21,041

20,054

Total Liabilities

334,084

427,349




Shareholders' Equity:


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 141,027 and 143,396 shares issued and outstanding

1,410

1,434

Capital in excess of par value

1,219,487

1,190,001

Retained earnings

599,231

565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(14,522)

(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,805,606

1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,139,690

$2,167,256

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)


Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

Private Banks:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,974

$23,499

$25,498

$25,098

$26,264

Collective trust fund programs

5

6

6

7

7

Liquidity funds

4,291

3,718

3,778

3,793

3,654

Total assets under management

$27,270

$27,223

$29,282

$28,898

$29,925

Client assets under administration

23,903

24,174

26,346

4,379

4,412

Total assets

$51,173

$51,397

$55,628

$33,277

$34,337










Investment Advisors:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$59,958

$65,581

$71,247

$73,818

$78,052

Collective trust fund programs

3

3

1

1

1

Liquidity funds

6,648

3,866

3,832

3,584

3,550

Total assets under management

$66,609

$69,450

$75,080

$77,403

$81,603










Institutional Investors:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$80,257

$83,846

$90,869

$92,040

$93,010

Collective trust fund programs

103

101

98

95

5

Liquidity funds

1,924

2,096

2,128

2,909

2,516

Total assets under management

$82,284

$86,043

$93,095

$95,044

$95,531

Client assets under advisement

3,326

3,618

4,063

4,333

4,566

Total assets

$85,610

$89,661

$97,158

$99,377

$100,097










Investment Managers:








Collective trust fund programs

58,178

63,277

75,214

78,304

87,012

Liquidity funds

664

389

424

449

473

Total assets under management

$58,842

$63,666

$75,638

$78,753

$87,485

Client assets under administration (A)

668,611

730,369

760,397

831,819

875,942

Total assets

$727,453

$794,035

$836,035

$910,572

$963,427










Investments in New Businesses:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,498

$1,572

$1,711

$1,777

$1,924

Liquidity funds

194

169

162

289

191

Total assets under management

$1,692

$1,741

$1,873

$2,066

$2,115

Client assets under advisement

1,193

1,179

1,299

1,355

1,422

Total assets

$2,885

$2,920

$3,172

$3,421

$3,537










LSV Asset Management:








Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$81,134

$82,051

$93,692

$101,565

$102,404










Total:








Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$245,821

$256,549

$283,017

$294,298

$301,654

Collective trust fund programs

58,289

63,387

75,319

78,407

87,025

Liquidity funds

13,721

10,238

10,324

11,024

10,384

Total assets under management

$317,831

$330,174

$368,660

$383,729

$399,063

Client assets under advisement

4,519

4,797

5,362

5,688

5,988

Client assets under administration (D)

692,514

754,543

786,743

836,198

880,354

Total assets

$1,014,864

$1,089,514

$1,160,765

$1,225,615

$1,285,405


(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2021).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2021).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2021.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)


2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

Private Banks:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,229

$23,740

$24,284

$25,139

$26,056

Collective trust fund programs

5

7

6

6

7

Liquidity funds

4,366

3,948

3,712

3,876

3,833

Total assets under management

$26,600

$27,695

$28,002

$29,021

$29,896

Client assets under administration

23,819

25,295

25,368

4,317

4,405

Total assets

$50,419

$52,990

$53,370

$33,338

$34,301










Investment Advisors:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$57,429

$64,479

$68,396

$73,239

$76,839

Collective trust fund programs

3

3

2

1

1

Liquidity funds

6,923

4,569

3,788

3,619

3,370

Total assets under management

$64,355

$69,051

$72,186

$76,859

$80,210










Institutional Investors:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$77,037

$82,830

$86,277

$91,349

$93,458

Collective trust fund programs

100

102

102

96

68

Liquidity funds

2,476

2,120

2,271

2,621

2,681

Total assets under management

$79,613

$85,052

$88,650

$94,066

$96,207

Client assets under advisement

3,362

3,565

3,746

4,146

4,516

Total assets

$82,975

$88,617

$92,396

$98,212

$100,723










Investment Managers:








Collective trust fund programs

54,061

62,028

69,349

78,035

84,553

Liquidity funds

482

565

411

490

469

Total assets under management

$54,543

$62,593

$69,760

$78,525

$85,022

Client assets under administration (A)

649,012

713,528

754,350

817,330

853,810

Total assets

$703,555

$776,121

$824,110

$895,855

$938,832










Investments in New Businesses:








Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,468

$1,560

$1,634

$1,743

$1,870

Liquidity funds

182

180

165

169

236

Total assets under management

$1,650

$1,740

$1,799

$1,912

$2,106

Client assets under advisement

1,148

1,206

1,218

1,327

1,406

Total assets

$2,798

$2,946

$3,017

$3,239

$3,512










LSV Asset Management:








Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$80,395

$83,536

$88,182

$97,476

$103,583










Total:








Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$238,558

$256,145

$268,773

$288,946

$301,806

Collective trust fund programs

54,169

62,140

69,459

78,138

84,629

Liquidity funds

14,429

11,382

10,347

10,775

10,589

Total assets under management

$307,156

$329,667

$348,579

$377,859

$397,024

Client assets under advisement

4,510

4,771

4,964

5,473

5,922

Client assets under administration (D)

672,831

738,823

779,718

821,647

858,215

Total assets

$984,497

$1,073,261

$1,133,261

$1,204,979

$1,261,161


(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2021 include $51.6 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2021.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2021.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company