SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.93 in second-quarter 2021 compared to $0.68 in second-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview





















(In thousands, except earnings per share) For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%























Revenues $475,651



$400,646



19%

$931,337



$815,408



14% Net income 133,778



101,066



32%

263,248



210,308



25% Diluted earnings per share $0.93



$0.68



37%

$1.82



$1.39



31%

"Our second-quarter results reflect positive markets, improving sales momentum and solid capital returns to shareholders. We continue to invest in our technology and investment solutions to deliver best-in-class products and services to our clients," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"As the industry evolves coming out of the pandemic, we continue to execute growth strategies across our business and take advantage of increasing demands for integrated technologies, sound operational solutions and a market-responsive investment approach. For more than 50 years, our stability, scale and success have been driven by seizing opportunities powered by our dedicated, talented workforce and tech-driven solutions. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2021

2020

%

2021

2020

% Private Banks:





















Revenues $123,676



$107,726



15%

$241,284



$220,947



9% Expenses 117,654



107,723



9%

228,378



218,376



5% Operating Profit 6,022



3



NM

12,906



2,571



402% Operating Margin 5 %

— %





5 %

1 %



























Investment Advisors:





















Revenues 119,396



93,708



27%

232,690



196,029



19% Expenses 59,133



50,149



18%

114,160



102,581



11% Operating Profit 60,263



43,559



38%

118,530



93,448



27% Operating Margin 50 %

46 %





51 %

48 %



























Institutional Investors:





















Revenues 85,699



76,523



12%

170,198



155,726



9% Expenses 41,895



36,937



13%

81,053



75,204



8% Operating Profit 43,804



39,586



11%

89,145



80,522



11% Operating Margin 51 %

52 %





52 %

52 %



























Investment Managers:





















Revenues 142,808



119,340



20%

279,227



235,969



18% Expenses 84,995



74,668



14%

168,015



148,957



13% Operating Profit 57,813



44,672



29%

111,212



87,012



28% Operating Margin 40 %

37 %





40 %

37 %



























Investments in New Businesses:





















Revenues 4,072



3,349



22%

7,938



6,737



18% Expenses 13,631



13,466



1%

27,035



24,376



11% Operating Loss (9,559)



(10,117)



NM

(19,097)



(17,639)



NM























Totals:





















Revenues $475,651



$400,646



19%

$931,337



$815,408



14% Expenses 317,308



282,943



12%

618,641



569,494



9% Corporate Overhead Expenses 22,322



17,391



28%

43,838



35,374



24% Income from Operations $136,021



$100,312



36%

$268,858



$210,540



28%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.

Average assets under administration increased $185.4 billion , or 28%, to $858.2 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $672.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 28%, to in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to during the second-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $66.6 billion , or 29%, to $293.4 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $226.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 29%, to in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to during the second-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2021 were $13.2 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $9.8 million when contract values are completely realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are completely realized. Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2021 were $2.8 million , reflecting positive asset flows in the Advisor and AMD businesses, offset by net losses in our legacy Institutional client base.

, reflecting positive asset flows in the Advisor and AMD businesses, offset by net losses in our legacy Institutional client base. The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment.

Earnings from LSV increased by $6.8 million , or 24%, to $35.1 million in second-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

, or 24%, to in second-quarter 2021, as compared to in second-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV. Stock-based compensation expense in second-quarter 2021 increased $3.0 million as compared to second-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect to recognize $25.7 million in stock-based compensation expense during the remainder of 2021.

as compared to second-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect to recognize in stock-based compensation expense during the remainder of 2021. We capitalized $5.9 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM . Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in second-quarter 2021.

of software development costs in second-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform . Amortization expense related to SWP was in second-quarter 2021. Effective tax rates were 22.3% in second-quarter 2021 and 23.3% in second-quarter 2020. The decrease in our effective tax rate was due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.

We repurchased 2.1 million shares of our common stock for $129.2 million during the second-quarter 2021.

during the second-quarter 2021. Cash flow from operations was $188.4 million , or $1.31 per share, and free cash flow was $171.3 million during the second-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 21, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1520669.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,

whether we will have sales momentum,

whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,

whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,

our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them,

the elements of our long-term success, and

the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,

the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,

our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,

the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets,

the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,

the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,

our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,

the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,

the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,

the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,

the amount of recurring sales we will generate,

the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,

the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,

the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,

the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,

how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,

when we integrate purchased assets into SWP and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,

the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and

the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees $382,509



$320,577



$750,155



$652,430

Information processing and software servicing fees 93,142



80,069



181,182



162,978

















Total revenues 475,651



400,646



931,337



815,408

















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs 55,827



44,182



105,991



89,519

Software royalties and other information processing costs 7,471



7,389



13,213



14,836

Compensation, benefits and other personnel 141,779



125,331



279,000



256,812

Stock-based compensation 10,103



7,062



19,855



13,991

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees 55,449



57,111



109,789



110,401

Data processing and computer related 27,375



24,506



53,096



47,210

Facilities, supplies and other costs 18,479



13,973



35,727



30,769

Amortization 14,723



13,140



29,075



26,217

Depreciation 8,424



7,640



16,733



15,113

















Total expenses 339,630



300,334



662,479



604,868

















Income from operations 136,021



100,312



268,858



210,540

















Net gain (loss) on investments 377



1,903



709



(2,086)

Interest and dividend income 878



1,370



1,823



4,573

Interest expense (130)



(151)



(253)



(303)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 35,065



28,276



68,415



58,183

















Income before income taxes 172,211



131,710



339,552



270,907

















Income taxes 38,433



30,644



76,304



60,599

















Net income $133,778



$101,066



$263,248



$210,308

















Basic earnings per common share $0.94



$0.69



$1.85



$1.42

















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 142,074



147,478



142,638



148,473

















Diluted earnings per common share $0.93



$0.68



$1.82



$1.39

















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 144,212



149,598



144,759



150,983

















Dividends declared per common share $0.37



$0.35



$0.37



$0.35



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $780,928



$784,626

Restricted cash 351



3,101

Receivables from investment products 56,177



55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,188 and $1,100 409,568



385,219

Securities owned 26,174



34,064

Other current assets 38,158



38,696

Total Current Assets 1,311,356



1,300,977









Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $394,743 and $378,639 184,042



189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 36,871



38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $518,514 and $491,739 256,473



270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities 130,039



105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value 6,932



6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate 47,420



98,433

Goodwill 64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,573 and $12,456 33,187



24,304

Deferred Contract Costs 33,352



33,781

Deferred Income Taxes 2,447



2,972

Other Assets, net 33,082



32,289

Total Assets $2,139,690



$2,167,256









Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $9,291



$7,766

Accrued liabilities 211,984



299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 10,344



8,579

Deferred revenue 1,280



1,085

Total Current Liabilities 232,899



317,275









Long-term Income Taxes Payable 803



803

Deferred Income Taxes 47,644



55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 31,697



34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities 21,041



20,054

Total Liabilities 334,084



427,349









Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 141,027 and 143,396 shares issued and outstanding 1,410



1,434

Capital in excess of par value 1,219,487



1,190,001

Retained earnings 599,231



565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (14,522)



(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity 1,805,606



1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,139,690



$2,167,256



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021 Private Banks:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $22,974



$23,499



$25,498



$25,098



$26,264

Collective trust fund programs 5



6



6



7



7

Liquidity funds 4,291



3,718



3,778



3,793



3,654

Total assets under management $27,270



$27,223



$29,282



$28,898



$29,925

Client assets under administration 23,903



24,174



26,346



4,379



4,412

Total assets $51,173



$51,397



$55,628



$33,277



$34,337





















Investment Advisors:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $59,958



$65,581



$71,247



$73,818



$78,052

Collective trust fund programs 3



3



1



1



1

Liquidity funds 6,648



3,866



3,832



3,584



3,550

Total assets under management $66,609



$69,450



$75,080



$77,403



$81,603





















Institutional Investors:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $80,257



$83,846



$90,869



$92,040



$93,010

Collective trust fund programs 103



101



98



95



5

Liquidity funds 1,924



2,096



2,128



2,909



2,516

Total assets under management $82,284



$86,043



$93,095



$95,044



$95,531

Client assets under advisement 3,326



3,618



4,063



4,333



4,566

Total assets $85,610



$89,661



$97,158



$99,377



$100,097





















Investment Managers:

















Collective trust fund programs 58,178



63,277



75,214



78,304



87,012

Liquidity funds 664



389



424



449



473

Total assets under management $58,842



$63,666



$75,638



$78,753



$87,485

Client assets under administration (A) 668,611



730,369



760,397



831,819



875,942

Total assets $727,453



$794,035



$836,035



$910,572



$963,427





















Investments in New Businesses:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $1,498



$1,572



$1,711



$1,777



$1,924

Liquidity funds 194



169



162



289



191

Total assets under management $1,692



$1,741



$1,873



$2,066



$2,115

Client assets under advisement 1,193



1,179



1,299



1,355



1,422

Total assets $2,885



$2,920



$3,172



$3,421



$3,537





















LSV Asset Management:

















Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $81,134



$82,051



$93,692



$101,565



$102,404





















Total:

















Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $245,821



$256,549



$283,017



$294,298



$301,654

Collective trust fund programs 58,289



63,387



75,319



78,407



87,025

Liquidity funds 13,721



10,238



10,324



11,024



10,384

Total assets under management $317,831



$330,174



$368,660



$383,729



$399,063

Client assets under advisement 4,519



4,797



5,362



5,688



5,988

Client assets under administration (D) 692,514



754,543



786,743



836,198



880,354

Total assets $1,014,864



$1,089,514



$1,160,765



$1,225,615



$1,285,405







(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2021). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2021). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2021. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021 Private Banks:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $22,229



$23,740



$24,284



$25,139



$26,056

Collective trust fund programs 5



7



6



6



7

Liquidity funds 4,366



3,948



3,712



3,876



3,833

Total assets under management $26,600



$27,695



$28,002



$29,021



$29,896

Client assets under administration 23,819



25,295



25,368



4,317



4,405

Total assets $50,419



$52,990



$53,370



$33,338



$34,301





















Investment Advisors:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $57,429



$64,479



$68,396



$73,239



$76,839

Collective trust fund programs 3



3



2



1



1

Liquidity funds 6,923



4,569



3,788



3,619



3,370

Total assets under management $64,355



$69,051



$72,186



$76,859



$80,210





















Institutional Investors:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $77,037



$82,830



$86,277



$91,349



$93,458

Collective trust fund programs 100



102



102



96



68

Liquidity funds 2,476



2,120



2,271



2,621



2,681

Total assets under management $79,613



$85,052



$88,650



$94,066



$96,207

Client assets under advisement 3,362



3,565



3,746



4,146



4,516

Total assets $82,975



$88,617



$92,396



$98,212



$100,723





















Investment Managers:

















Collective trust fund programs 54,061



62,028



69,349



78,035



84,553

Liquidity funds 482



565



411



490



469

Total assets under management $54,543



$62,593



$69,760



$78,525



$85,022

Client assets under administration (A) 649,012



713,528



754,350



817,330



853,810

Total assets $703,555



$776,121



$824,110



$895,855



$938,832





















Investments in New Businesses:

















Equity and fixed-income programs $1,468



$1,560



$1,634



$1,743



$1,870

Liquidity funds 182



180



165



169



236

Total assets under management $1,650



$1,740



$1,799



$1,912



$2,106

Client assets under advisement 1,148



1,206



1,218



1,327



1,406

Total assets $2,798



$2,946



$3,017



$3,239



$3,512





















LSV Asset Management:

















Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $80,395



$83,536



$88,182



$97,476



$103,583





















Total:

















Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $238,558



$256,145



$268,773



$288,946



$301,806

Collective trust fund programs 54,169



62,140



69,459



78,138



84,629

Liquidity funds 14,429



11,382



10,347



10,775



10,589

Total assets under management $307,156



$329,667



$348,579



$377,859



$397,024

Client assets under advisement 4,510



4,771



4,964



5,473



5,922

Client assets under administration (D) 672,831



738,823



779,718



821,647



858,215

Total assets $984,497



$1,073,261



$1,133,261



$1,204,979



$1,261,161







(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2021 include $51.6 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2021. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2021. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Lindsey Opsahl Leslie Wojcik SEI SEI +1 610-676-4052 +1 610-676-4191 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company