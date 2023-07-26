SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.89 in second-quarter 2023 compared to $0.81 in second-quarter 2022.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

























Revenues

$489,057

$481,670

2 %

$958,176

$1,063,113

(10) % Net income

118,851

111,276

7 %

225,866

301,584

(25) % Diluted earnings per share

$0.89

$0.81

10 %

$1.68

$2.17

(23) %

"Our second-quarter financial results reflect solid sales and revenue growth and increasing profitability. In particular, our technology and investment processing businesses delivered strong performance in the quarter, contributing to both top- and bottom-line growth," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"Over the past year, we have evolved our leadership team, invested in talent, increased our market presence, and aligned our resources to drive an enterprise-wide approach to our markets. We are engaged with our clients, building new relationships across our markets, and expanding our reach globally, and we will continue making prudent, strategic investments to drive long-term, sustainable growth for our stakeholders."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2023

2022

%

2023

2022

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$134,099

$124,184

8 %

$256,702

$337,732

(24) % Expenses

116,061

121,060

(4) %

230,337

243,015

(5) % Operating Profit

18,038

3,124

NM

26,365

94,717

(72) % Operating Margin

13 %

3 %





10 %

28 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

109,580

113,194

(3) %

216,118

232,424

(7) % Expenses

64,178

63,375

1 %

127,724

127,895

— % Operating Profit

45,402

49,819

(9) %

88,394

104,529

(15) % Operating Margin

41 %

44 %





41 %

45 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

75,145

83,483

(10) %

149,435

170,322

(12) % Expenses

45,516

43,925

4 %

86,384

89,283

(3) % Operating Profit

29,629

39,558

(25) %

63,051

81,039

(22) % Operating Margin

39 %

47 %





42 %

48 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

165,339

155,926

6 %

326,025

312,827

4 % Expenses

107,761

100,807

7 %

213,627

199,644

7 % Operating Profit

57,578

55,119

4 %

112,398

113,183

(1) % Operating Margin

35 %

35 %





34 %

36 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

4,894

4,883

— %

9,896

9,808

1 % Expenses

10,571

12,844

(18) %

22,215

24,794

(10) % Operating Loss

(5,677)

(7,961)

NM

(12,319)

(14,986)

NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$489,057

$481,670

2 %

$958,176

$1,063,113

(10) % Expenses

344,087

342,011

1 %

680,287

684,631

(1) % Corporate Overhead Expenses

32,369

23,799

36 %

63,521

47,823

33 % Income from Operations

$112,601

$115,860

(3) %

$214,368

$330,659

(35) %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees in the second-quarter 2023 include a one-time early contractual buyout fee of $10.5 million relating to an investment processing client of the Private Banks segment that was acquired by an existing client. The Company will continue its relationship and provide investment processing services to both entities.

relating to an investment processing client of the Private Banks segment that was acquired by an existing client. The Company will continue its relationship and provide investment processing services to both entities. Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees decreased primarily from lower assets under management in equity and fixed income programs from market depreciation during 2022 and negative cash flows from SEI fund programs due to client losses in the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments. The improvement in market conditions and positive cash flows into separately managed account programs and Strategist programs during 2023 partially offset the decline in revenues.

Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $8.1 billion , or 5%, to $169.0 billion in the second-quarter 2023, as compared to $177.1 billion during the second-quarter 2022 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details).

, or 5%, to in the second-quarter 2023, as compared to during the second-quarter 2022 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details). Revenue from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees of the Investment Managers segment increased from new business and increases from existing alternative investment clients due to new products and additional services. The decrease in average assets under administration reflect a loss of a significant client in 2022 which was not charged asset-based fees.

Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2023 were $31.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $25.4 million when contract values are completely realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are completely realized. Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2023 were negative $1.9 million .

. Operational expenses increased due to higher personnel costs from business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Operational expenses also increased due to personnel costs and investments in compliance infrastructure to meet new regulatory requirements. The increase was substantially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues and lower amortization expense.

Expenses in the Institutional Investors segment include the impact of a one-time operational charge of $4.5 million related to a client reimbursement.

related to a client reimbursement. Corporate overhead expenses include a $2.5 million item related to a consulting engagement which ended during the second-quarter 2023.

item related to a consulting engagement which ended during the second-quarter 2023. Earnings from LSV increased to $32.7 million in the second-quarter 2023 as compared to $29.8 million in the second-quarter 2022 due to increased performance fees and market appreciation. Net negative cash flows from existing clients, and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

in the second-quarter 2023 as compared to in the second-quarter 2022 due to increased performance fees and market appreciation. Net negative cash flows from existing clients, and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV. We capitalized $9.0 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2023, of which $4.7 million was for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM . We also capitalized $4.3 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2023 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.

of software development costs in second-quarter 2023, of which was for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform . We also capitalized of software development costs in second-quarter 2023 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment. Amortization expense related to SWP was $6.4 million in second-quarter 2023 as compared to $11.8 million in second-quarter 2022. The decline in amortization expense was due to the amortization period of the initial development costs related to SWP which ended in second-quarter 2022.

in second-quarter 2023 as compared to in second-quarter 2022. The decline in amortization expense was due to the amortization period of the initial development costs related to SWP which ended in second-quarter 2022. Effective tax rates were 23.4% in second-quarter 2023 and 23.1% in second-quarter 2022.

We repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock for $75.5 million during the second-quarter 2023 at an average price of $58.56 per share.

during the second-quarter 2023 at an average price of per share. Cash flow from operations was $68.2 million and free cash flow was $53.4 million during the second-quarter 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 26, 2023. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1070091.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of such revenue;

the duration of our customer relationships; and

whether we will make prudent, strategic investments to drive long-term, sustainable growth for our stakeholders.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

the elements of our strategic focus, including, without limitation, our focus on:

managing expenses;



proactively engaging with current clients;



expanding our pipeline;



connecting resources across the enterprise to identify and execute against cross-selling opportunities;



growing our profits;



prudently deploying capital;



investing in talent and market experience;



alternative investments;



inorganic growth; and



delivering at a high level for clients;

our sales momentum;

the markets in which our clients are expanding;

our success in converting clients from TRUST 3000 ® to the SEI Wealth Platform SM ;

to the SEI Wealth Platform ; our ability to capitalize on our pipeline, prudently manage expenses, and drive growth to the bottom line;

the degree to which our market units are positioned to accelerate growth;

the value of our technology, investment processing and asset management capabilities to our clients;

the amount, if any, of our current backlog of sold but expected to be installed revenue in the next 18 months that will actually be installed during such period, if ever;

the amount, if any, of our current backlog that will convert by the end of the year, if ever;

the appetite of existing clients for our products;

the degree to which our newer investment offerings will benefit our business;

the market dynamics affecting our market units;

our ability to mitigate the headwinds of various markets;

the strength of our partnership with our affiliates;

our ability to identify and incubate businesses that we believe will build upon our foundation for future growth and contribute to our corporate revenue goals;

the degree to which the expenses in our Investments in New Businesses segment will remain consistent going forward;

the degree to which our tax rate may vary;

our sales momentum;

our ability to improve profitability without cannibalizing our medium to long-term growth agendas;

the growth of our U.K., European, and Irish businesses;

the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth; and

the expected success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$378,821

$382,594

$750,650

$776,691 Information processing and software servicing fees

110,236

99,076

207,526

286,422

















Total revenues

489,057

481,670

958,176

1,063,113

















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

47,247

50,023

94,626

103,151 Software royalties and other information processing costs

8,396

7,407

15,689

14,954 Compensation, benefits and other personnel

175,706

157,921

349,121

318,405 Stock-based compensation

7,405

10,007

15,479

20,573 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

61,312

63,271

122,416

125,762 Data processing and computer related

34,945

32,254

68,285

62,070 Facilities, supplies and other costs

23,034

20,133

41,826

37,760 Amortization

9,630

16,508

19,054

33,395 Depreciation

8,781

8,286

17,312

16,384

















Total expenses

376,456

365,810

743,808

732,454

















Income from operations

112,601

115,860

214,368

330,659

















Net gain (loss) on investments

515

(2,620)

1,259

(3,109) Interest and dividend income

9,550

1,853

18,328

2,701 Interest expense

(139)

(211)

(280)

(461) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

32,711

29,813

61,590

62,272

















Income before income taxes

155,238

144,695

295,265

392,062

















Income taxes

36,387

33,419

69,399

90,478

















Net income

$118,851

$111,276

$225,866

$301,584

















Basic earnings per common share

$0.89

$0.82

$1.69

$2.20

















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

132,854

136,435

133,437

137,185

















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.89

$0.81

$1.68

$2.17

















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

133,936

137,817

134,623

138,764

















Dividends declared per common share

$0.43

$0.40

$0.43

$0.40

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$777,051

$853,008 Restricted cash

300

351 Receivables from investment products

56,304

62,014 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $936 and $901

521,600

457,084 Securities owned

31,040

32,148 Other current assets

55,610

48,703 Total Current Assets

1,441,905

1,453,308









Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $458,119 and $440,861

180,503

181,029 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

22,293

24,992 Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $599,557 and $586,744

242,525

237,302 Available for Sale and Equity Securities

116,791

128,201 Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,772

6,366 Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

54,318

104,673 Goodwill

115,602

115,599 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $36,450 and $30,261

49,621

55,532 Deferred Contract Costs

38,561

37,928 Deferred Income Taxes

17,464

4,936 Other Assets, net

38,609

33,687 Total Assets

$2,324,964

$2,383,553









Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$7,220

$13,283 Accrued liabilities

237,164

359,363 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

11,076

10,344 Deferred revenue

14,913

14,893 Total Current Liabilities

270,373

397,883









Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

16,032

18,786 Other Long-term Liabilities

14,203

12,257 Total Liabilities

301,411

429,729









Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 132,230 and 134,162

shares issued and outstanding

1,322

1,342 Capital in excess of par value

1,337,538

1,307,162 Retained earnings

724,672

694,287 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(39,979)

(48,967) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,023,553

1,953,824 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,324,964

$2,383,553

ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,



2022

2022

2022

2023

2023 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,277

$20,131

$22,377

$23,653

$24,091 Collective trust fund programs

7

7

7

6

7 Liquidity funds

3,666

3,778

3,201

3,427

3,433 Total assets under management

$25,950

$23,916

$25,585

$27,086

$27,531 Client assets under administration

3,923

4,161

4,151

4,299

4,154 Total assets

$29,873

$28,077

$29,736

$31,385

$31,685





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$65,783

$62,579

$66,240

$68,065

$69,439 Liquidity funds

8,292

5,200

5,436

4,965

4,968 Total Platform assets under management

$74,075

$67,779

$71,676

$73,030

$74,407 Platform-only assets

12,642

12,609

13,931

14,980

16,103 Total Platform assets

$86,717

$80,388

$85,607

$88,010

$90,510





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$75,506

$69,621

$73,178

$74,939

$75,854 Collective trust fund programs

5

6

5

4

4 Liquidity funds

1,654

1,640

1,557

1,576

1,353 Total assets under management

$77,165

$71,267

$74,740

$76,519

$77,211 Client assets under advisement

4,218

4,204

4,314

4,559

4,368 Total assets

$81,383

$75,471

$79,054

$81,078

$81,579





















Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs (A)

$142,035

$137,538

$141,285

$146,176

$149,779 Liquidity funds

271

248

199

203

249 Total assets under management

$142,306

$137,786

$141,484

$146,379

$150,028 Client assets under administration

885,096

781,246

810,491

845,828

873,570 Total assets

$1,027,402

$919,032

$951,975

$992,207

$1,023,598





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,903

$1,813

$1,912

$2,031

$2,104 Liquidity funds

242

221

215

217

217 Total assets under management

$2,145

$2,034

$2,127

$2,248

$2,321 Client assets under administration

1,076

1,026

1,077

1,081

1,098 Total assets

$3,221

$3,060

$3,204

$3,329

$3,419





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$81,940

$75,380

$83,753

$84,964

$86,469





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$247,409

$229,524

$247,460

$253,652

$257,957 Collective trust fund programs

142,047

137,551

141,297

146,186

149,790 Liquidity funds

14,125

11,087

10,608

10,388

10,220 Total assets under management

$403,581

$378,162

$399,365

$410,226

$417,967 Client assets under advisement

5,294

5,230

5,391

5,640

5,466 Client assets under administration (D)

889,019

785,407

814,642

850,127

877,724 Platform-only assets

12,642

12,609

13,931

14,980

16,103 Total assets

$1,310,536

$1,181,408

$1,233,329

$1,280,973

$1,317,260





(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of June 30, 2023). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.2 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of June 30, 2023). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.7 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of June 30, 2023).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2022

2022

2022

2023

2023 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,713

$22,115

$21,839

$23,576

$23,748 Collective trust fund programs

7

7

7

7

7 Liquidity funds

3,795

3,742

3,395

3,253

3,500 Total assets under management

$27,515

$25,864

$25,241

$26,836

$27,255 Client assets under administration

4,163

4,026

4,126

4,316

4,282 Total assets

$31,678

$29,890

$29,367

$31,152

$31,537





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$70,436

$67,464

$66,100

$67,578

$68,371 Liquidity funds

7,070

5,380

5,127

4,995

4,808 Total Platform assets under management

$77,506

$72,844

$71,227

$72,573

$73,179 Platform-only assets

13,142

13,271

13,905

14,812

15,548 Total Platform assets

$90,648

$86,115

$85,132

$87,385

$88,727





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$80,971

$74,859

$72,581

$74,653

$74,865 Collective trust fund programs

5

6

5

5

4 Liquidity funds

2,097

1,717

1,719

1,715

1,537 Total assets under management

$83,073

$76,582

$74,305

$76,373

$76,406 Client assets under advisement

3,987

4,194

4,251

4,431

4,583 Total assets

$87,060

$80,776

$78,556

$80,804

$80,989





















Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs (A)

$131,435

$143,817

$140,494

$144,914

$147,543 Liquidity funds

285

250

275

317

286 Total assets under management

$131,720

$144,067

$140,769

$145,231

$147,829 Client assets under administration

893,361

782,559

785,813

836,410

859,296 Total assets

$1,025,081

$926,626

$926,582

$981,641

$1,007,125





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,016

$1,939

$1,890

$1,991

$2,057 Liquidity funds

262

231

208

212

199 Total assets under management

$2,278

$2,170

$2,098

$2,203

$2,256 Client assets under advisement

1,165

1,126

1,075

1,098

1,075 Total assets

$3,443

$3,296

$3,173

$3,301

$3,331





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$87,818

$81,241

$83,370

$86,987

$84,492





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$264,954

$247,618

$245,780

$254,785

$253,533 Collective trust fund programs

131,447

143,830

140,506

144,926

147,554 Liquidity funds

13,509

11,320

10,724

10,492

10,330 Total assets under management

$409,910

$402,768

$397,010

$410,203

$411,417 Client assets under advisement

5,152

5,320

5,326

5,529

5,658 Client assets under administration (D)

897,524

786,585

789,939

840,726

863,578 Platform-only assets

13,142

13,271

13,905

14,812

15,548 Total assets

$1,325,728

$1,207,944

$1,206,180

$1,271,270

$1,296,201





(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during second-quarter 2023 include $2.0 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2023. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.9 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2023 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

