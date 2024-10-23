SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales Events, AUM, and AUA Drive Record Quarter

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2024. Relative to the third quarter 2023, EPS increased by 37%, and revenue and operating income grew by 13% and 33%, respectively, with operating margins increasing to 26.8%.

All business segments reported revenue and operating margin growth relative to both the third quarter 2023 and the second quarter 2024. Net sales events of $46 million represent the highest level ever achieved in a single quarter. Total assets under management, administration, and advisement grew to a record high of approximately $1.6 trillion.

Consolidated Overview (In thousands, except earnings per share)

























For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues $537,396 $476,759 13 % $1,567,961 $1,434,935 9 % Operating income 143,832 108,472 33 % 406,197 322,840 26 % Operating margin 26.8 % 22.8 % 18 % 25.9 % 22.5 % 15 % Net income 154,900 115,661 34 % 425,420 341,527 25 % Diluted earnings per share $1.19 $0.87 37 % $3.23 $2.54 27 %

"Over the last two years, we have made meaningful adjustments that have reinforced the foundation for executing our growth strategy—driving quality sales, increasing client engagement, and capitalizing on market opportunities. Our record third-quarter results highlight our market momentum and that we are running our company differently," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"I am confident that SEI's combination of stability, culture, balance sheet strength, client focus, and willingness to invest in innovation and scalable solutions will drive competitive differentiation and accelerated growth. We are focused on maximizing our enterprise value for our shareholders, and we are proud of our employees' dedication and enthusiasm."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Private Banks: 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues $138,734 $119,664 16 % $401,272 $372,980 8 % Expenses 115,097 111,207 3 % 339,961 337,834 1 % Operating Profit 23,637 8,457 179 % 61,311 35,146 74 % Operating Margin 17 % 7 %

15 % 9 %















Investment Advisors:











Revenues 126,836 110,461 15 % 370,141 326,579 13 % Expenses 70,152 64,280 9 % 206,063 192,004 7 % Operating Profit 56,684 46,181 23 % 164,078 134,575 22 % Operating Margin 45 % 42 %

44 % 41 %















Institutional Investors:











Revenues 71,626 70,479 2 % 214,911 219,914 (2) % Expenses 37,851 39,953 (5) % 116,386 126,337 (8) % Operating Profit 33,775 30,526 11 % 98,525 93,577 5 % Operating Margin 47 % 43 %

46 % 43 %















Investment Managers:











Revenues 184,607 162,982 13 % 537,128 476,683 13 % Expenses 114,118 103,585 10 % 334,955 308,483 9 % Operating Profit 70,489 59,397 19 % 202,173 168,200 20 % Operating Margin 38 % 36 %

38 % 35 %















Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues 15,593 13,173 18 % 44,509 38,779 15 % Expenses 18,440 18,265 1 % 55,403 52,919 5 % Operating Loss (2,847) (5,092) NM (10,894) (14,140) NM













Totals:











Revenues $537,396 $476,759 13 % $1,567,961 $1,434,935 9 % Expenses 355,658 337,290 5 % 1,052,768 1,017,577 3 % Corporate Overhead Expenses 37,906 30,997 22 % 108,996 94,518 15 % Income from Operations $143,832 $108,472 33 % $406,197 $322,840 26 %

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

Diluted EPS of $1.19 , up 37% from the prior year, represents the second-highest level in SEI's history. SEI's strong EPS growth is attributable to double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion in each segment, a one-time gain of $8.2 million , or $0.05 impact, due to the sale of property located in New York , and a large one-time performance fee from LSV, of which our portion was approximately $5.3 million , or $0.03 impact.

, up 37% from the prior year, represents the second-highest level in SEI's history. SEI's strong EPS growth is attributable to double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion in each segment, a one-time gain of , or impact, due to the sale of property located in , and a large one-time performance fee from LSV, of which our portion was approximately , or impact. Consolidated revenues increased by 13% from Q3 2023, with each business segment posting positive growth. Both the Private Banks and Investment Advisors segments realized double- digit revenue growth in the quarter. Drivers of revenue growth were broad-based, with positive contributions from market appreciation, cross-sales to existing clients, and sales to new clients. Private Banks revenue growth of 16% was driven by backlog implementations, converting new clients onto the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP), and growth in the volume of assets processed on SWP. Investment Advisors revenue growth of 15% was driven by a positive contribution from the FDIC program, which contributed $10.7 million to revenue in the quarter, and strong performance in separate account offerings.

Average assets under administration increased by 2%, and average assets under management increased by 4%, relative to the second-quarter 2024. On a year-over-year basis, average AUA and AUM increased by 15% and 16%, respectively. Combined assets under management, administration, and advisement reached a record balance of approximately $1.6 trillion at quarter-end. Increases in assets were driven by a mix of market appreciation and positive net inflows, notably in the Investment Advisors and Investment Managers segments.

Operating profit margins of 26.8% increased on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. Margins also increased for each of our business segments, also on a year-over-year and sequential basis. Margin improvement was driven by operating leverage on revenue growth in addition to focused cost management efforts, most notably in the Private Banks and Institutional Investors businesses.

Net sales events during the third quarter 2024 were $46.4 million , a record level of net sales events for any single quarter. Net sales events in third quarter are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $34.9 million when contract values are completely realized (see the Sales Events schedule for further details).

, a record level of net sales events for any single quarter. Net sales events in third quarter are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are completely realized (see the Sales Events schedule for further details). Earnings from LSV increased to $36.5 million in the third quarter 2024 as compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter 2023 due to market appreciation and higher performance fees. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

in the third quarter 2024 as compared to in the third quarter 2023 due to market appreciation and higher performance fees. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV. SEI repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for $85.8 million during the third quarter 2024 at an average price of $67.40 per share.

during the third quarter 2024 at an average price of per share. SEI recognized other income of $8.2 million , or $0.05 diluted earnings per share, in third quarter 2024 from the sale of property located in New York, NY , noted above.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 23, 2024. Investors and the public may listen to the call and replay at seic.com/ir-events.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

the degree to which our combination of stability, culture, balance sheet strength, client focus, and willingness to invest in innovation and scalable solutions will drive competitive differentiation and accelerated growth; and

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

our strategic priorities and the strength of our execution against these priorities, including, without limitation, sales, client engagement, marketing and enterprise positioning, expanding our share of total addressable markets and the markets that we identify for expansion;

our investment priorities;

the opportunities available to us for growth and to gain share in the markets in which we currently, and seek to, participate;

our opportunities for earnings growth, including the opportunities for growth for our Institutional business and delivering single products to our Institutional clients;

the performance of our various businesses, including the margins and profitability of such businesses;

the strength and elements of our balance sheet;

the strength of our pipelines and the momentum that each may have;

our run rate and the stability of the elements of that run rate;

the effects of any change to the federal funds rate on our businesses or products and the revenue associated with these items;

the effects of consolidation in the industries in which we participate;

the demand for our products and services, including the outsourcing services of our Investment Managers business, Data Cloud and Integration Transition Services;

platform adoption in the RIA space and the potential to win clients as a consequence of consolidation in the RIA space;

the amount of revenue we may generate from the cash balances in our Integrated Cash Program and the volatility of these cash deposits;

the amount, if any, of management fees that may be received by LSV and the contribution of such management fees to our equity income; and

the market dynamics affecting our businesses.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Asset management, admin. and distribution fees $423,859 $380,594 $1,237,623 $1,131,244 Information processing and software servicing fees 113,537 96,165 330,338 303,691 Total revenues 537,396 476,759 1,567,961 1,434,935 Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs 47,969 47,531 141,279 142,157 Software royalties and other information processing costs 8,936 8,095 25,503 23,784 Compensation, benefits and other personnel 191,740 180,470 570,534 529,591 Stock-based compensation 13,696 7,979 37,224 23,458 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees 53,291 54,203 159,258 176,619 Data processing and computer related 37,556 34,016 112,790 102,301 Facilities, supplies and other costs 21,622 16,999 58,795 58,825 Amortization 10,413 9,797 31,284 28,851 Depreciation 8,341 9,197 25,097 26,509 Total expenses 393,564 368,287 1,161,764 1,112,095 Income from operations 143,832 108,472 406,197 322,840 Net gain (loss) from investments 427 (206) 3,349 1,053 Interest and dividend income 13,579 11,125 35,950 29,453 Interest expense (141) (116) (419) (396) Other income 8,151 — 8,151 — Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 36,513 29,927 102,375 91,517 Income before income taxes 202,361 149,202 555,603 444,467 Income taxes 47,461 33,541 130,183 102,940 Net income $154,900 $115,661 $425,420 $341,527 Basic earnings per common share $1.20 $0.87 $3.26 $2.57 Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 129,418 132,231 130,550 133,035 Diluted earnings per common share $1.19 $0.87 $3.23 $2.54 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 130,671 133,504 131,830 134,250 Dividends declared per common share $— $— $0.46 $0.43

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31,

2023 Assets



Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $901,134 $834,697 Restricted cash 302 301 Receivables from investment products 54,585 55,886 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,833 and $663 609,794 501,434 Securities owned 30,289 31,334 Other current assets 61,433 54,464 Total Current Assets 1,657,537 1,478,116 Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $489,143 and $474,034 164,927 171,364 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 29,567 22,477 Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $633,932 and $612,971 237,236 239,783 Available for Sale and Equity Securities 175,722 155,413 Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value 8,410 7,316 Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate 49,675 110,781 Goodwill 138,085 137,333 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $52,964 and $42,520 74,041 82,443 Deferred Contract Costs 42,527 40,221 Deferred Income Taxes 58,373 37,709 Other Assets, net 48,329 37,047 Total Assets $2,684,429 $2,520,003



Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable $8,250 $10,618 Accrued liabilities 258,167 318,945 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 7,926 8,118 Deferred revenue 11,330 15,366 Total Current Liabilities 285,673 353,047 Long-term Income Taxes Payable 803 803 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 24,647 17,235 Other Long-term Liabilities 18,896 17,090 Total Liabilities 330,019 388,175 Shareholders' Equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 128,755 and 131,178 shares issued and outstanding 1,288 1,312 Capital in excess of par value 1,477,880 1,404,962 Retained earnings 901,908 762,586 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (26,666) (37,032) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,354,410 2,131,828 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,684,429 $2,520,003

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income $425,420 $341,527 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities $1,654 $4,455 Net cash provided by operating activities $427,074 $345,982 Net cash used in investing activities ($57,185) ($48,237) Net cash used in financing activities ($310,392) ($294,886) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,941 (1,474) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 66,438 1,385 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 834,998 853,359 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $901,436 $854,744

ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $23,039 $24,496 $25,282 $25,031 $26,565 Collective trust fund programs 6 4 5 5 5 Liquidity funds 3,636 3,916 2,733 2,699 2,948 Total assets under management $26,681 $28,416 $28,020 $27,735 $29,518 Client assets under administration 4,399 7,267 8,024 7,813 8,349 Total assets $31,080 $35,683 $36,044 $35,548 $37,867 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $66,911 $71,634 $74,715 $74,556 $78,361 Liquidity funds 5,175 4,812 4,722 4,301 2,790 Total Platform assets under management $72,086 $76,446 $79,437 $78,857 $81,151 Platform-only assets 16,232 18,324 20,516 21,908 24,501 Platform-only assets-deposit program — 843 897 894 2,447 Total Platform assets $88,318 $95,613 $100,850 $101,659 $108,099 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $72,387 $77,208 $75,969 $75,542 $79,252 Collective trust fund programs 4 1 1 1 1 Liquidity funds 2,119 1,734 2,179 2,309 1,829 Total assets under management $74,510 $78,943 $78,149 $77,852 $81,082 Client assets under advisement 4,085 6,120 6,862 7,886 8,038 Total assets $78,595 $85,063 $85,011 $85,738 $89,120 Investment Managers: Collective trust fund programs (A) $146,991 $156,376 $161,660 $192,747 $204,429 Liquidity funds 180 114 202 221 233 Total assets under management $147,171 $156,490 $161,862 $192,968 $204,662 Client assets under administration 871,385 920,757 959,904 998,315 1,022,515 Total assets $1,018,556 $1,077,247 $1,121,766 $1,191,283 $1,227,177 Investments in New Businesses: Equity and fixed-income programs $2,017 $2,174 $2,269 $2,285 $2,825 Liquidity funds 202 209 223 631 246 Total assets under management $2,219 $2,383 $2,492 $2,916 $3,071 Client assets under advisement 1,070 1,150 1,248 1,886 2,021 Client assets under administration 14,997 14,807 15,411 14,848 15,110 Total assets $18,286 $18,340 $19,151 $19,650 $20,202 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $83,684 $89,312 $93,616 $90,197 $93,855 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $248,038 $264,824 $271,851 $267,611 $280,858 Collective trust fund programs 147,001 156,381 161,666 192,753 204,435 Liquidity funds 11,312 10,785 10,059 10,161 8,046 Total assets under management $406,351 $431,990 $443,576 $470,525 $493,339 Client assets under advisement 5,155 7,270 8,110 9,772 10,059 Client assets under administration (D) 890,781 942,831 983,339 1,020,976 1,045,974 Platform-only assets 16,232 19,167 21,413 22,802 26,948 Total assets $1,318,519 $1,401,258 $1,456,438 $1,524,075 $1,576,320





(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.6 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of September 30, 2024). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of September 30, 2024). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $8.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of September 30, 2024).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



3rd Qtr. 2023 4th Qtr. 2023 1st Qtr. 2024 2nd Qtr. 2024 3rd Qtr. 2024 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $23,920 $23,309 $24,593 $24,859 $25,823 Collective trust fund programs 6 5 4 5 5 Liquidity funds 3,585 3,808 3,902 2,734 2,858 Total assets under management $27,511 $27,122 $28,499 $27,598 $28,686 Client assets under administration 4,221 7,083 7,753 7,884 8,074 Total assets $31,732 $34,205 $36,252 $35,482 $36,760 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $69,309 $68,369 $72,689 $73,793 $76,111 Liquidity funds 4,990 5,046 4,649 4,348 4,264 Total Platform assets under management $74,299 $73,415 $77,338 $78,141 $80,375 Platform-only assets 16,544 17,201 19,198 20,897 23,194 Platform-only assets-deposit program — 281 849 886 1,176 Total Platform assets $90,843 $90,897 $97,385 $99,924 $104,745 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $75,023 $73,644 $76,414 $75,203 $77,473 Collective trust fund programs 4 3 1 1 1 Liquidity funds 1,611 1,682 1,812 1,893 2,046 Total assets under management $76,638 $75,329 $78,227 $77,097 $79,520 Client assets under advisement 4,294 4,607 6,498 7,508 7,925 Total assets $80,932 $79,936 $84,725 $84,605 $87,445 Investment Managers: Collective trust fund programs (A) $150,379 $149,551 $156,737 $189,884 $198,839 Liquidity funds 237 205 207 227 245 Total assets under management $150,616 $149,756 $156,944 $190,111 $199,084 Client assets under administration 873,821 901,487 938,804 982,806 1,005,111 Total assets $1,024,437 $1,051,243 $1,095,748 $1,172,917 $1,204,195 Investments in New Businesses: Equity and fixed-income programs $2,096 $2,069 $2,200 $2,234 $2,432 Liquidity funds 211 197 214 471 546 Total assets under management $2,307 $2,266 $2,414 $2,705 $2,978 Client assets under advisement 1,101 1,080 1,194 2,014 1,885 Client assets under administration 15,682 14,781 15,147 14,713 14,973 Total assets $19,090 $18,127 $18,755 $19,432 $19,836 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $86,671 $84,492 $90,708 $90,849 $93,195 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $257,019 $251,883 $266,604 $266,938 $275,034 Collective trust fund programs 150,389 149,559 156,742 189,890 198,845 Liquidity funds 10,634 10,938 10,784 9,673 9,959 Total assets under management $418,042 $412,380 $434,130 $466,501 $483,838 Client assets under advisement 5,395 5,687 7,692 9,522 9,810 Client assets under administration (D) 893,724 923,351 961,704 1,005,403 1,028,158 Platform-only assets 16,544 17,482 20,047 21,783 24,370 Total assets $1,333,705 $1,358,900 $1,423,573 $1,503,209 $1,546,176





(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2024 include $1.7 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2024. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $8.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2024 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

SALES EVENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited Net Recurring Sales Events



3rd Qtr. 2023 4th Qtr. 2023

1st Qtr. 2024 2nd Qtr. 2024 3rd Qtr. 2024 Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Private Banks $ 2,176 $ 2,210

$ 247 $ 4,331 $ 9,417 Investment Managers 16,371 15,314

20,407 17,180 23,319 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses $ 18,547 $ 17,524

$ 20,654 $ 21,511 $ 32,736 Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD $ (543) $ (1,068)

$ (85) $ (494) $ (854) Investment Advisors (1,238) (5,277)

(942) (3,299) 2,686 Institutional Investors (5,780) (4,151)

(4,649) (1,787) (576) Total Asset Management-related Businesses $ (7,561) $ (10,496)

$ (5,676) $ (5,580) $ 1,256 Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses $ 161 $ 1,432

$ 1,494 $ (43) $ 936 Total Net Recurring Sales Events $ 11,147 $ 8,460

$ 16,472 $ 15,888 $ 34,928

Non-Recurring Sales Events

3rd Qtr. 2023 4th Qtr. 2023

1st Qtr. 2024 2nd Qtr. 2024 3rd Qtr. 2024 Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Private Banks $ 1,162 $ 3,489

$ 2,613 $ 4,431 $ 8,796 Investment Managers 839 1,000

1,213 930 712 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses $ 2,001 $ 4,489

$ 3,826 $ 5,361 $ 9,508 Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses $ 1,307 $ 770

$ 987 $ 717 $ 1,976 Total Non-Recurring Sales Events $ 3,308 $ 5,259

$ 4,813 $ 6,078 $ 11,484

Total Sales Events

3rd Qtr. 2023 4th Qtr. 2023

1st Qtr. 2024 2nd Qtr. 2024 3rd Qtr. 2024 Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Private Banks $ 3,338 $ 5,699

$ 2,860 $ 8,762 $ 18,213 Investment Managers 17,210 16,314

21,620 18,110 24,031 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses $ 20,548 $ 22,013

$ 24,480 $ 26,872 $ 42,244 Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD $ (543) $ (1,068)

$ (85) $ (494) $ (854) Investment Advisors (1,238) (5,277)

(942) (3,299) 2,686 Institutional Investors (5,780) (4,151)

(4,649) (1,787) (576) Total Asset Management-related Businesses $ (7,561) $ (10,496)

$ (5,676) $ (5,580) $ 1,256 Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses $ 1,468 $ 2,202

$ 2,481 $ 674 $ 2,912 Total Sales Events $ 14,455 $ 13,719

$ 21,285 $ 21,966 $ 46,412

Investor contact : Media contact : Brad Burke Leslie Wojcik SEI SEI +1 610-676-5350 +1 610-676-4191 [email protected] [email protected]

