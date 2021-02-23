SEI to Host Fireside Chat at Raymond James Conference

OAKS, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company will virtually attend the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGonigle and Wayne Withrow, Head of Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. ET, discussing SEI's five business segments, where they are currently positioned in their respective markets, and where they believe there are opportunities for growth. SEI will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers who wish to attend this conference or request a meeting should contact Raymond James.

A link to the replay of the fireside chat will be available following the conference in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website: https://www.seic.com/ir-events. The replay will be available until March 1, 2022.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Leslie Wojcik Lindsey Opsahl SEI SEI +1 610-676-4191 +1 610-676-4052 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

Related Links

http://www.seic.com

