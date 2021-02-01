SEI Unveils the SEI Systematic Core Strategies for Independent Advisors

OAKS, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of the SEI Systematic Core Strategies ("the Strategies") that seek to modernize the traditional structure of passive investing by directly purchasing a subset of individual stocks within a broad market index. The Strategies aim to give independent advisors a cost-effective way to provide their clients with greater transparency and tailored solutions that best suit their financial goals and sustainable investing priorities.

"The SEI Systematic Core Strategies represent the most recent and, more importantly, the largest leap we've taken in providing advisors a true path to investor personalization," said Wayne Withrow, Head of Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI. "By harnessing the power of technology, the Strategies offer the ability to personalize the traditional structure of passive investments, such as index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds."

The Strategies, designed and managed by SEI's Investment Management Unit1, can be easily implemented and personalized within a client portfolio:

The Systematic U.S. Large Cap Core Strategy tracks the Russell 1000 Index with approximately 150 underlying securities.

"We created the Strategies to provide a means for independent advisors to offer clients more flexible and personalized investment options," said J. Womack, Director of Investment Products & Services for Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI. "Each client's needs are unique. By offering a way to directly purchase a subset of the component stocks within three broad market indices, advisors can offer their clients true personalization, control and transparency within their portfolios, as well as advanced strategies for investment tax management."

Through individual stock ownership, the Strategies are designed to provide:

Cost-effective, broad equity exposure: This exposure is intended to deliver a low tracking error and provide an overall risk-factor exposure that is similar to that of the benchmark.

Independent advisors may implement the Strategies as a standalone offering within a client portfolio or in combination with other SEI Managed Account Solutions. Control and personalization: Clients gain full transparency into the individual companies in which they are invested. Independent advisors can also offer sustainable investment screening (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), Socially Responsible Investing (SRI), faith-based) to align with a client's priorities.



1 SEI's Investment Management Unit is a team within SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), which serves as investment advisor. SIMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI.

2 Tax management is only applied to taxable accounts. Overlay tax management may incur an additional cost. Neither SEI nor its subsidiaries provide tax advice. Please note that (i) any discussion of U.S. tax matters contained in this communication cannot be used by you for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties; (ii) this communication was written to support the promotion or marketing of the matters addressed herein; and (iii) you should seek advice based on your particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor

For definition of investment terms, visit seic.com/glossary.

About Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI

Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI provides independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. It is through these services that SEI helps advisors save time, grow revenues, and differentiate themselves in the market. With a history of financial strength, stability, and transparency, Independent Advisor Solutions has been serving the independent financial advisor market for more than 25 years, has 7,500 advisors who work with SEI, and $75.1 billion in advisors' assets under management (as of Dec. 31, 2020). Independent Advisor Solutions is a strategic business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/advisors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

