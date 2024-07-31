SEI Wins Three Leading Industry Awards for Cybersecurity Solution

SEI Sphere Recognized for Advancements in Network Security, Threat Intelligence, and

Managed Security Services Capabilities

OAKS, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the company has been recognized with three awards for SEI Sphere®, which provides comprehensive cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to protect and optimize enterprise technology and data.

The award wins include:

2024 Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine : SEI Sphere was selected for the second consecutive year as the Best Solution in the "SMB MSSP" and "Threat Intelligence" categories. This award honors forward-thinking companies building innovative solutions to address current and future cybersecurity challenges.

: SEI Sphere was selected for the second consecutive year as the Best Solution in the "SMB MSSP" and "Threat Intelligence" categories. This award honors forward-thinking companies building innovative solutions to address current and future cybersecurity challenges. 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards by Business Intelligence Group : Recognizing the world's leading individuals, companies, and products at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, this award was given to SEI in the "Network Security" and "Threat Detection" categories.

: Recognizing the world's leading individuals, companies, and products at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, this award was given to SEI in the "Network Security" and "Threat Detection" categories. 2024 MES Midmarket 100 List by MES Computing: SEI Sphere was named among forward-thinking technology providers that show a consistent commitment to offering products and services that support the growth of midmarket organizations.

Steve Bomberger, Head of SEI Sphere, said:

"Regardless of the industry, the threat landscape continues to increase in size and complexity. It is crucial for business leaders to shift their thinking around cybersecurity to as an investment rather than an expense. In order to help protect their clients and business operations, organizations need an enterprise-wide technology infrastructure that fits their unique needs and helps them actively manage cyber risk—both today and in the future.

"We're proud to be recognized with these top-tier industry awards as we continue our commitment to providing integrated cloud, cybersecurity, and network solutions that help keep businesses secure and focused on what they do best: meeting their strategic business goals and driving growth."

About SEI Sphere®

As a managed security services provider (MSSP), SEI Sphere provides comprehensive business solutions that deliver cybersecurity, network operations, and cloud services. Supporting and securing the evolving IT needs of today's regulated and fast-growing businesses, SEI Sphere helps them build and maintain a secure technology foundation. For more than 55 years, SEI has provided technology platforms and solutions that enable clients to focus on strategic initiatives and drive future growth. For more information, visit seic.com/sphere .

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Important information

A fee may be required to submit an award, but it does not guarantee being named a winner. Each award has a judging committee comprised of certified professionals with relevant experience. Voting is based on an independent review of the Company's submitted materials, which may include fact sheets, white papers, and other product literature. Please visit the following for additional information.

