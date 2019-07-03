SEIA Announces Award Wins for 2019

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC ("SEIA"), a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Southern California, today announced that the firm recently received several industry accolades, recognizing both SEIA's culture and superb advisors.

Among the awards, SEIA was named to the "2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers" list by InvestmentNews, marking the second year that SEIA was included. The annual list recognizes the financial advisory firms that empower their employees to grow professionally and provide clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice. InvestmentNews named 75 advisory firms in 2019 on the list, highlighting outstanding benefits, perks, and policies.

Factors contributing to SEIA's placement on the list include its long-standing advocacy in recruiting new graduates and developing their signature innovative career path. New recruits can choose among the analyst, operations, and financial advising career tracks, where they have the flexibility to change career paths within the firm, contributing to SEIA's stellar retention rate. SEIA also combines its foundation in investment management and financial planning with advanced advisory services to create a truly customized client experience.

SEIA was also recognized among the "2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors" list, which highlights the top US-registered investment advisors. The ranking is based on several areas of consideration including advisor AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility.

Among the advisors being recognized, SEIA President and CEO Brian Holmes was named to Barron's "2019 Top 1,200 Advisors " list. The rankings are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings are assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

In addition, Vince DiLeva, a senior partner at SEIA, was included on the "2019 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" list. This year's list spotlights over 3,000 top advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states.

"At SEIA, we believe in recognizing our most important asset – our employees – by providing them with career opportunities and a great work environment," said SEIA President and CEO Brian Holmes. "This has clearly benefited the firm, as we continue to experience explosive growth, happy clients and an excellent retention rate with not a single advisor leaving the firm."

SEIA incorporates social responsibility into their investment style, where each client has their own criteria and areas of the community and society that they want to make a difference in. Along with SEIA's unique investment style, philanthropy is also a long-standing pillar for the firm's employees.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm with $9.4 billion assets under management (as of March 31, 2019, by SEIA and its affiliates), offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of the affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives. For more information, please visit www.seia.com. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA) member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2363. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA. RAA does not endorse, nor has any affiliation, with any of the charities named in this release.

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC