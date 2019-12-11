SEIA Continues on Path of Rapid Expansion, Reaching $10.3B in AUM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors ("SEIA"), a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, today announced it has reached $10.3 billion in assets under management (AUM) – signifying a momentous growth of $8 billion over the last eight years.

Founded in 1997 with only four partners and seven employees, the firm has since expanded to 15 partners, five advisors, and 94 support staff. This exponential growth is demonstrative of the company's unique offerings and service infrastructure, including technology, operations, and marketing.

"SEIA's consistent growth is a testament to the services we provide our clients and our commitment to implement resources that can better benefit our ecosystem and our employees," said Brian Holmes, CEO of SEIA "Reaching $10.3 billion in assets under management marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. We are grateful for the partnerships and the advisors who made this possible and are excited about what the future has in store."

SEIA's remarkable growth has also been celebrated by renowned accolades for the company's team members. Holmes was recently named to Barron's 2019 hall of fame – recognizing him for the accomplishment of being ranked in Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors for more than ten years. Jennifer Kim, one of the firm's senior advisors, was also awarded the Century City Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Women Achievement Awards – honoring her professional dedication and charitable contribution to the community.

As another sign of growth, the firm recently announced the expansion of its Houston, TX office – opening opportunities for the firm to attract new talent and grow the company's footprint in the city. The new office and its amenities will better help SEIA advisors improve their practice and serve their clients more effectively.

For more information on SEIA, visit www.seia.com.

Barron's Advisor Hall of Fame is a designation by Barron's an American weekly magazine/newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company. A number of factors are considered for this ranking including but not limited to AUM, revenue, industry designations, industry tenure and charitable and philanthropic activities. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of the affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.seia.com

