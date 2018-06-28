SEIA Continues Rapid Expansion as it Hits $8 Billion in Assets Under Management and Opens Silicon Valley Office

"Reaching $8 billion in AUM represents an exciting achievement in SEIA's history," said SEIA CEO Brian Holmes, who was named to Barron's 2018 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors Ranking for the eleventh year in a row. "As our firm continues to grow, we remain committed to the core values that are integral to our foundation, and we look forward to continuing our journey with the great advisors and clients that comprise SEIA's success. We thank you for your partnership."

Coinciding with its AUM growth, SEIA also announced it opened a new office in San Mateo, CA, which serves clients in the San Francisco Bay area and Silicon Valley. The firm also relocated its Redondo Beach, CA office, which will be led by senior partner Vince DiLeva. The office will house ten employees, and SEIA is actively recruiting financial advisors for both locations.

Lastly, for the third consecutive year, the firm was named to the 2018 Financial Times 300 Top RIA list, which acknowledges top independent advisory firms across the United States. RIA firms were assessed on six factors: AUM; AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. As a 2018 recipient of the inaugural InvestmentNews "Best Places to Work" award, SEIA was one of 50 companies recognized for its outstanding devotion to employees and company growth. The companies were evaluated on a number of different qualifications, including company culture, benefits, and career opportunities, and SEIA was recognized for its innovative career programs – resulting in excellent retention rates and not a single advisor leaving the firm.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, SEIA has nearly 70 employees and six offices – five across Southern California in San Mateo, Newport Beach, Pasadena, Century City, Redondo Beach and one in Tysons Corner, Virginia. For more information about SEIA, please visit www.seia.com.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of the affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives. For more information, please visit www.seia.com. Registered Representative/Securities Offered through Signator Investors, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, 2121 Ave of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. SEIA, LLC and its investment advisory services are offered independent of Signator Investors, Inc. and any subsidiaries or affiliates.

