SEIA Demonstrates Rapid Expansion Amid Industry Accolades

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate and Investment Advisors, LLC ("SEIA") and its affiliates today announced that they have reached $15.6 billion in assets under management (AUM) – further substantiating the firm's rapid and consistent growth.

Additionally, committed to attracting the best of the best in the industry, SEIA's latest recruit – Patrick Currall, MBA, CFA® – joined the SEIA family from Citibank, bringing more than 20 years of financial advisory and portfolio management experience with helping clients solve complex wealth challenges. Working out of the Newport Beach office, Currall's addition to the team is part of SEIA's strategic commitment to further expand SEIA's presence throughout the Orange County and San Diego regions.

The firm's rapid growth was further validated by its recent industry accolades, recognizing both SEIA's culture and its advisors:

Barron's 2021 Top 100 RIAs : SEIA was named to the Barron's list for top 100 RIAs. The ranking, now in its sixth year, is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; succession planning, and more.

: SEIA was named to the list for top 100 RIAs. The ranking, now in its sixth year, is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; succession planning, and more. InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Adviser 2021: SEIA was chosen as one of this year's top-75 best places to work based on employer and employee surveys. Participants surveyed answered questions on everything from company culture, benefits, career opportunities, and more. For this Award, InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

"The last 18 months have been challenging for the industry, as we all navigate these unchartered waters together," said Brian Holmes, President and CEO at SEIA. "COVID has pushed us to look at our business model with a fresh and unique perspective. At SEIA, these months gave us the opportunity to further drive our business growth by consistently enhancing our team with some of the best experts in the industry. We are excited to have not only continued our business as usual, but to further expand our commitment to help our clients with industry-recognized resources and expertise."

SEIA has also continued to be an active participant in corporate social responsibility initiatives throughout the year. The firm's "Signature Fund for Giving" program has raised more than one million dollars for local and national charities since its founding. For its most recent donor partnership, SEIA participated with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) for their 14th consecutive "Dribble for the Cure" event – organized by the UCLA Athletic Department and Bruins Basketball.

For more information on SEIA's recent updates and growth, visit: https://www.seia.com/disclosures.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. For more information on SEIA, please visit www.seia.com

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.seia.com

