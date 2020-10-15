SEIA Demonstrates Rapid Expansion and Earns Recognition by Leading Industry Publications

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate and Investment Advisors, LLC ("SEIA"), a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Southern California, today announced that SEIA and its affiliates reached $12.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). In addition to the AUM growth, SEIA was also named to Barron's "2020 Top RIA Firms."

The firm's rapid growth across was further validated by other recent industry accolades, recognizing both SEIA's culture and its advisors:

Financial Times : SEIA was also recognized as one of the "2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors," highlighting the top US-registered investment advisors. The rankings are based on several areas of consideration, including advisor AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility.

: SEIA was also recognized as one of the "2020 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors," highlighting the top US-registered investment advisors. The rankings are based on several areas of consideration, including advisor AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility. Los Angeles Business Journal: named SEIA to the "Best Places to Work 2020: The Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in Los Angeles " list by, marking the third year that SEIA was included. Factors contributing to SEIA's placement on the list include its long-standing advocacy in recruiting new graduates and developing their signature innovative career path. New recruits can choose among the analyst, operations, and financial advising career tracks, where they have the flexibility to change career paths within the firm, contributing to SEIA's stellar retention rate.

"At SEIA, we believe in driving business growth by consistently enhancing our team with some of the best practitioners in the industry while creating an environment that boosts employee retention," said Holmes. "While navigating through the unchartered waters of 2020, our team has continued to thrive through its commitment to help our clients with industry-leading financial advice. Our continued rapid growth, coupled with the recognition we have received, further substantiates SEIA's commitment to our clients."

In addition to championing these accolades, SEIA has also been an active participant in corporate social responsibility initiatives throughout the year. Most recently, the firm's Signature Fund for Giving ("Fund") – founded in 2011 to support local youth in Southern California and other national charities – issued a $50,000 grant to the Children's Hospital Orange County, where the Fund will have a 15-year naming right to the renovation of a playroom in the Hospital. Furthermore, SEIA also collaborated with A Place Called Home – a community center in South Central Los Angeles, offering educational programs, counseling, mentorship, and after-school activities to underprivileged children and young adults in the surrounding area. A team of SEIA volunteers helped pack more than a thousand backpacks filled with school supplies for the youth– preparing them with all the tools they need for a successful school year.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm with $12.3 billion assets under management (as of September 30, 2020, by SEIA and its affiliates), offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of the affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives. For more information, please visit www.seia.com. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA) member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2363. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA. RAA does not endorse, nor has any affiliation, with any of the charities named in this release. For more information on SEIA, please visit www.seia.com

The Barron's 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms is given by Barron's and is based on assets, revenue, number of clients, number of employees, and quality of practice. Newly added metrics for 2020 recognition include technology spending, staff diversity, and succession planning. RIA firms apply for this award. The firms pay a fee in order to reference this award either upfront to obtain the award or paid on the back-end after the award is granted to obtain plaques, article reprints or similar indicia of the award.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Over 750 qualified firms applied for the award, 300 of which were selected (40%). This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for

Third-party rankings or recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the Advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation or experience. Additional important information can be found here.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (SEIA) is an SEC-registered investment adviser; however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products, or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. For details on the professional designations displayed herein, including descriptions, minimum requirements, and ongoing education requirements, please visit seia.com/disclosures. SEIA does not accept time-sensitive, action–oriented messages or transaction orders, including orders to purchase or sell securities, via electronic mail.

This message and any attachments hereto contain information that is confidential and intended for use only by the addressee. If you are not the intended recipient, or the employee or agent of the intended recipient responsible for delivering the message, you are notified that any review, copying, distribution or use of this transmission is strictly prohibited. If you have received this transmission in error, please (i) notify the sender immediately by email or by telephone and (ii) destroy all copies of this message.

