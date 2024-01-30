Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide chooses Sabre's advanced hospitality technology to support significant global expansion

The hotel chain, which operates well-known brands across the world, will deploy an extensive suite of technology from the Sabre Hospitality SynXis platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide. The hotel chain will deploy the Sabre SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) to reach the broadest points of distribution in the industry as they forge ahead with ambitions to double the size of their property portfolio.

Under the agreement, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide will be using the SynXis platform to expand its reach across global distribution channels. The chain is also deploying SynXis Booking Engine to drive direct bookings and SynXis Channel Connect to connect to hundreds of OTA channels globally. The addition of Seibu hotels to Sabre's SynXis platform means its properties are available to book through Sabre's own global GDS as well as others, corporates, travel management companies, and almost 900,000 travel agents and tour operators globally, significantly increasing distribution channels and revenue opportunities.

"We have aggressive plans to double our hotel numbers to 250, so it's essential that we are working with the right technology partner with the advanced, scalable solutions, and the future-focused mindset we need to support those ambitions," said Eiichi Akamatsu, Director, Executive Managing Officer, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide. "Given our rapidly expanding scale, Sabre SynXis will enable us to consolidate operations into one intuitive ecosystem so we can improve the guest experience while increasing our geographic footprint and driving efficiencies for our international growth."

With more than a century of hospitality experience, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide is focused on asset-light hotel operations, with an aim to expand its scale two-fold. Seibu Prince brands include The Prince, Grand Prince Hotel, Prince Hotel, Prince Smart Inn, The Prince Akatoki, Policy, Park Regis by Prince, Park Regis Park Proxi, and Leisure Inn overseas. These include hotels in major Japanese cities and resort areas such as Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as popular destinations in Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, the US, and Europe. It will continue to develop its business to achieve its goal of expanding its network to 250 hotels in Japan and abroad.

"We're thrilled to welcome Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide to our Sabre SynXis family," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president, global managing director of community sales for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide will now be able to gain an intuitive chain-wide performance overview and valuable insights to enable improved distribution, increased bookings, and optimized offerings for guests at its existing, and future, hotels. We're looking forward to many more Seibu properties connecting to the SynXis platform as Prince drive forward their exciting expansion plans."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc.

SEIBU PRINCE HOTELS WORLDWIDE INC. is a core company of the Seibu Group and the operating company of Prince Hotel and other accommodation facilities, ski resorts, golf courses, as well as other leisure facilities in Japan and abroad. In addition to the four brands of The Prince, Grand Prince Hotel, Prince Hotel, and Prince Smart Inn, our subsidiary StayWell Holdings Pty Ltd also operates the six brands of The Prince Akatoki, Policy, Park Regis by Prince, Park Regis, Park Proxi, and Leisure Inn overseas, for a total of ten diverse brands ranging from luxury hotels to limited service hotels. Across these brands, we operate a total of 86 hotels (including membership-exclusive hotels) in major Japanese cities and resort areas such as Tokyo, Karuizawa, Hakone, and Kyoto, as well as in major cities around the world in Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. At the same time, we also operate leisure and sports facilities that include 31 golf courses and 10 ski resorts in Japan and abroad, as well as amusement facilities such as aquariums, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. As a company focused on hotels and leisure as its core business, we strive to provide the highest-quality service in the entire industry and develop our business in an asset-light manner to achieve our goal of expanding our hotel network to 250 hotels in Japan and abroad and building a global hotel chain network.

SABR-F

Media Contact:

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation