SEICON, THE SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT & INNOVATION CONFERENCE, ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR CAST OF SPEAKERS AT INAUGURAL EVENT IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEICon , a first of its kind sports, entertainment and innovation conference hosting thought leaders and subject matter experts from across the globe, today announced that its inaugural three-day conference will be held at The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, from July 15-17, 2024.

UNLV Sports Innovation Institute and Syracuse University's David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics , in collaboration with the Las Vegas-based omnichannel guest experience agency, Circle, will kick off SEICon with an opening reception on July 15. The event will showcase an innovation hub, daily keynotes, seminars/sessions, roundtables, and daily hospitality with music and live entertainment.

With comprehensive, content-driven programming, SEICon will feature over 100 transformative thought leaders and pioneers who continue to trailblaze the sports and entertainment industry with the goal to inspire, empower and elevate possibilities, including:

Nancy Lieberman : Two-time Olympian and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer

: Two-time Olympian and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Sandra Douglas Morgan : President, Las Vegas Raiders

President, Las Vegas Raiders David B. Falk : Chair Emeritus Founder, Falk Associates Management Enterprises (FAME)

: Chair Emeritus Founder, Falk Associates Management Enterprises (FAME) David Levy : CEO, Horizon Sports & Experiences

: CEO, Horizon Sports & Experiences Russ Brandon : President, XFL

: President, XFL Deidra Maddock : VP, Sports Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising

VP, Sports Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising Peter Dropick : Executive Vice President of Event Development & Operations, UFC

Executive Vice President of Event Development & Operations, UFC Marc Badain : President, Oak View Group Las Vegas - Arena and Entertainment

: President, Oak View Group Las Vegas - Arena and Entertainment Jasmine Jordan : JORDAN Sports Marketing

"SEICon is pleased to announce our inaugural three-day conference will be held at The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas," said Shawn Garrity, CEO, Circle. "Our mission is to be a next-gen conference combining sports, entertainment and innovation, and we are excited to bring the global sports and entertainment community together for three action-packed days in Las Vegas."

Attendees will have opportunities to meet industry executives and explore the latest innovations in sports and entertainment, esports and gaming, sports sociology and diversity, broadcast media, research and development, and more.

Additional details and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit sei-con.org

About SEI-Con

SEICon is the next-gen conference that empowers academia, corporations, government, organizations, and non-profit entities to align, accelerating the development of new products, services and technologies that will elevate the entire market and improve the future of sports and entertainment for all. The inaugural three-day conference (July 15-17, 2024) includes an innovation hub, daily keynotes, seminars/sessions, roundtables, and daily wrap parties with music entertainment.

About David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics

Syracuse University's Falk College offers academic degree programs focused on holistic health and wellbeing, human performance, and sport business enterprise. The college's signature emphasis on experiential learning supports student success through intentional internship requirements, faculty-mentored research projects, immersion travel, and global study abroad. Falk College has been at the forefront of sport industry education for 20 years, launching one of the nation's first undergraduate degrees both in sport management and sport analytics, and soon offering a new esports communications and management degree program with the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

About UNLV Sports Innovation Institute

The mission of UNLV Sports Innovation Institute is to champion innovation, foster economic development, and elevate education, sport business, and sport science. Through a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and relentless pursuit of innovation, the institute is committed to shaping the future of sports in the world's greatest sports and entertainment laboratory, ensuring accessibility, engagement, and inspiration for generations to come.

