SEI's Advisor Business Surpasses $100 Billion in Platform Assets

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that it surpassed $100 billion in assets managed, advised, or administered by independent advisors through the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP).

The milestone reflects SEI's commitment to continually enhancing and expanding its end-to-end, front-to-back office offering for independent advisors with new technology and investment solutions.

In 2021, SEI advanced its cloud transformation and advisor technology stack with new digital applications and tools, including:

The acquisition of advisor platform, Oranj, to drive cloud-native, tech-forward client engagement and collaboration, strengthening investor-facing advisor tools

The launch of Digital Account Open to expand existing electronic onboarding and enable advisors to open client accounts entirely digitally

The release of Digital Model Management to improve transparency, client experience, and personalized portfolio construction

SEI also expanded its suite of investment solutions, unveiling several new families of strategies to enhance investment flexibility, including:

SEI Systematic Core Strategies, using direct indexing to offer independent advisors a cost-effective way to provide clients tailored solutions that best suit their financial goals, tax preferences and sustainable investing priorities

SEI U.S.-Focused American Funds® Strategies, delivering investment flexibility for clients by allowing advisors to choose between U.S. and global exposures

SEI Domestic ETF Strategies, leveraging SEI's investment philosophy and oversight to offer advisors diversified U.S.-only ETF portfolios across a broad risk-return spectrum

Wayne Withrow, Head of SEI's advisor business, said:

"We're helping independent advisors navigate evolving client expectations and a shifting investment landscape by integrating technology, investment flexibility, custody, and practice management tools that connect advisors to their clients and empower confident decision-making. This milestone is a testament to our industry-leading talent and conviction to build brave futures—for our clients and theirs. We're excited to continue seizing opportunities to propel growth for our clients in the year ahead and beyond."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

