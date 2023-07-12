Seismic Welcomes Tech Innovator Colby Wise to Board of Advisors

Netflix 'Dream Team' Leader Joins Seismic Capital Company's Advisory Board to Help Guide Today's Most Promising Startups on Path to High Growth and Success

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic Capital Company ("Seismic") today announced data scientist and engineering leader Colby Wise is the newest member of its Board of Advisors.

Founded in 2020, Seismic is solving for two major problems it sees in the venture capital space. First, it is opening up venture capital as an asset class to investors at all income levels and experience. Second, it makes a long-term commitment of capital and resources to early-stage companies within its portfolio to increase their chances of becoming the next unicorn. Members of its esteemed Board of Advisors are on point to coach, open doors, and brainstorm with the leaders of Seismic's portfolio companies.

"Colby has tremendous experience in leading high-performing science and engineering teams spanning big data, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In addition to a rich technology and business background, he is a personable mentor who has a passion for developing leaders of the future," said Eric White, President and Chief Investment Officer at of Seismic Capital Company. "We are thrilled to have him on board as a resource and know he will make a big impact across our portfolio companies."

Colby Wise currently serves as engineering leader at Netflix responsible for the streaming giant's entertainment knowledge graph. Prior to Netflix, he served as applied ML science leader within the Machine Learning Solutions Lab at Amazon Web Services. There he was responsible for delivering high-impact ML product and solutions across industries ranging from finance, healthcare and life sciences, and sports. His work has been featured in media articles by ESPN.com, VentureBeat, NFL.com, Formula1.com, and scientific journals like Nature Scientific Reports. He received a Master of Science in Computer Science from Columbia University Fu Foundation School of Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Statistics from Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business, where he graduated with magna cum laude distinction. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO and Founding Partner at Traverse Technologies. He started his career as a trader in the Goldman Sachs FICC division.

"Joining Seismic as an advisor to its portfolio companies is a win-win in my book," said Mr. Wise. "The types of companies that Seismic is looking to invest in are those that, put simply, have the potential to change the world for the better. I look forward to helping them—the innovators and real-world problem-solvers of tomorrow—reach and exceed their goals."

Members of Seismic's Board of Advisors include serial entrepreneurs, corporate finance advisors, marketing, public affairs advisors, diversity and culture experts, banking and finance executives, as well as C-Suite professionals. Colby Wise joins the following members: Robert Andrialis (Securities Strategy); Mitchell Berman (Entrepreneur in Residence); Porter Bibb (Multi-Media Advisor); Demetrio Cuzzocrea (Technology & Web Analysis); De'Ana H. Dow (Energy & Financial Markets); Rob Finney (Banking/Corporate Finance); Theresa Moore (Diversity, Inclusion & Media Advisor); Brad Paden (Incubation Advisor); Roxanne Taylor (Marketing/Corporate Communications Advisor); Joey Tuttle (Information Design & Infrastructure); and Bruce Waxman (Entrepreneur Compensation & Recruitment Advisor).

About Seismic Capital Company

Seismic Capital Company ("Seismic") is changing the way venture capital (VC) is done to the benefit of founders, startups and investors. It is committed to identifying, guiding and nurturing companies seeking to meaningfully disrupt their industries.

Seismic seeks to support impactful companies across digital and emerging technologies, sustainability, education, and others, all of whom comply with the highest standards of integrity and accountability, protecting the environment and our communities.

Through a democratized capital structure, Seismic opens its doors to investors of all income levels, allowing everyone to own a stake in these disruptive companies of tomorrow at the ground-floor level.

