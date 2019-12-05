Seismic Wins Gold in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the market leader for sales enablement platforms, has been named a Gold winner in the Customer Service Department of the Year category of Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

With a team of more than 250 people serving more than 750 businesses worldwide, Seismic's customer success organization far outpaces competing sales enablement vendors in size, experience, and customer satisfaction. Starting with onboarding that is matched to each company's business objectives, Seismic develops a customer success approach for each customer based on their company size, industry, and other factors specific to that company. Each customer regularly receives actionable insights on progress, industry benchmarks to measure success, and a foundation from which to scale their enablement program as they grow their business.

"The Seismic platform makes our jobs easier, but it's the Seismic team that really makes the difference when it comes helping grow our sales enablement program," said Vera Miguelo, Manager of Content and Communications at Livingston International. "Our customer success team is incredible – they're always available to offer up best practices, areas of improvement, and to help with any technical requests."

Seismic also has also invested heavily in customer education and community building. This includes Seismic Community, an online customer community comprised of more than 6,000 customers, local networking sessions for Seismic users, and the annual Seismic Shift user conference. Most recently, Seismic launched Seismic University, a customer-focused learning program with instructor-led live and virtual courses, designed to inform, educate, and standardize enablement best practices.

"Seismic customers are at the forefront of their industries in building truly impactful sales enablement programs. To help them do so in the most efficient and effective way possible, we constantly strive to offer unparalleled expertise through our customer success team," said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-Founder, Seismic. "This commitment to our customers has helped Seismic become the industry leader in sales enablement, and we are honored to now be recognized as having a truly world-class customer success organization by Best in Biz Awards."

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from esteemed independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit https://seismic.com/

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

