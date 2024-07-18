Don't Miss Out! Enjoy Extra Days of Incredible Savings on Tineco's Best-Selling Products

SEATTLE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances and innovative floor care solutions, is excited to announce the extension of its Amazon Prime Day deals. From July 18 to July 21, customers have an extended opportunity to enjoy massive discounts on Tineco's top-rated vacuums and floor washers, acclaimed for their powerful performance and smart features that make household cleaning effortless. With these extra days, consumers have more chances to purchase and pick their favorite products at unbeatable prices.

Seize Extended Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 43% on Tineco's Cutting-Edge Cleaning Solutions from July 18 to 21

This extended sale is your chance to save up to 43% on Tineco's cutting-edge cleaning solutions, featuring the brand's exclusive iLoop Smart Technology. This technology automatically detects dirt or debris and adjusts the vacuum's suction power or floor washer's suction power and water flow in real-time, ensuring exceptional cleaning results and prolonged runtimes. With these deals, you can equip your home with the latest in cleaning innovation at unbeatable prices.

Act Now – Limited Time Only! From July 18 to July 21, take advantage of these incredible offers:

FLOOR WASHERS

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue: 42% Off (Originally: $499.99 // Sale Price: $289.00)

The Floor One S5 can easily tackle both wet and dry messes, leaving floors dry and spotless in minutes. Cordless, powerful, and primed for efficient and time-saving cleaning, its exclusive roller ensures thorough cleaning along baseboards and tight corners, while the expanded water tank and dual-tank system enable uninterrupted cleaning of up to 35 minutes with a constant supply of clean water.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro: 39% Off (Originally: $799.00 // Sale Price: $489.00)

The Floor One S7 Pro offers an unparalleled cleaning experience with advanced features like the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, dual-edge cleaning roller, and balanced-pressure water flow system. With a 40-minute runtime, you can easily tackle whole-home cleaning. Its self-cleaning system deep-cleans the brush roller and tube, followed by centrifugal drying to remove water efficiently.

Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete: 33% Off (Originally: $299.00 // Sale Price: $199.00)

The iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete vacuums and mops in one step, efficiently handling wet or dry messes, and tackling tough, sticky messes with ease. Suitable for sealed hard floors including hardwood, tile, marble, and laminate, it uses Tineco's innovative flat scraper to clear away debris and squeeze out dirty water, ensuring a clean brush roller every time. Its hands-free self-cleaning system cleans the rollers and tubing with one press, and centrifugal drying keeps the roller dry and fresh. The dual-tank system, with 30% larger water tanks than the iFLOOR 3 Series, ensures you're always cleaning with fresh water and solution, and the enhanced edge cleaning reaches narrow spaces and cleans edges and corners as narrow as 0.20 inches.

CORDLESS VACUUMS

Tineco PURE ONE S11: 43% Off (Originally: $349.99 // Sale Price: $199.90)

The lightweight and versatile Pure One S11 cordless stick vacuum delivers ultra-quiet, strong suction for carpets and hard floors — up to 130W in Max mode, which is five times more powerful than ordinary DC motor vacuums. With up to 40 minutes of runtime and a detachable design for an extra battery pack, it's perfect for uninterrupted whole-house cleaning.

Don't Miss This Chance! Visit Tineco's Amazon shop from July 18 to July 21 to grab these exclusive extended Prime Day deals. To learn more about Tineco, please visit us.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, visit us.tineco.com .

