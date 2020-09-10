'Seize the Awkward' Partners with Guild Wars 2 Game, Chegg.org and Media Platforms to Encourage Young People to Check in on Their Friends' Mental Health Amid Unprecedented 2020 Back-to-School Season

Last March, the coronavirus uprooted the education experience of high school and college students across the U.S., detrimentally impacting their mental health. According to Chegg.org's research, titled "COVID-19 and Mental Health: How American's college and high school students are coping during the pandemic," more than half of students surveyed this August (58% college, 53% high school) said they were "moderately," "very" or "extremely" worried about their mental health. Furthermore, half of students reported experiencing anxiety, more than a third reported experiencing depression and almost a quarter said they knew of someone with suicidal thoughts since the beginning of the pandemic. Most distressing, 5% of both college and high school students report having made a suicide attempt themselves during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the presence of friends has proved an important support system for students during this uncertain time. Since the onset of the virus, more than half (55%) of students surveyed have offered support to a friend whom they thought might be struggling – while nearly a half (48%) have had a friend reach out to them.

"It's heartbreaking that so many students either know of someone who has had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, or have themselves attempted suicide," said Lila Thomas, Director of Social Impact & Head of Chegg.org. "At a time when students' education, social networks and future have been turned upside down, it is imperative that colleges and schools do a much better job at informing students in the age of COVID and beyond, they will need to make fundamental changes to better serve the student.

As young people face continued unpredictability, and students in particular deal with anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the return to classes, Guild Wars 2 and Seize the Awkward created a brand-new suite of creative assets, including a broadcast spot, digital banners and out-of-home (OOH) advertising highlighting the many ways teens and young adults can reach out and check in on each other's mental health. Until September 29th, the game's 11 million-plus players can also claim a free Seize the Awkward logo t-shirt for their in-game character and a special potion that will help start a mental health conversation with the campaign's iconic yellow speech bubble, via the game's Gem Store. Developed by ArenaNet and published by NCSOFT in 2012, Guild Wars 2 has a reputation for its inclusive and supportive online community. To round out the partnership, ArenaNet and the Ad Council will host a virtual panel titled "Build Your Guild: Make and Support Friends in Gaming," about how players build friendships and support one another in the game, at PAX on September 12th, from 8-9pm ET on Twitch.

"For many facing a back-to-school season marked by uncertainty and increased isolation, it's more important than ever that young people check in on each other's mental health," said Heidi Arthur, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "Through this extraordinary group of digital and social partners and platforms, we are able to give young adults the encouragement and resources to start potentially life-saving conversations with ease."

To reach the campaign's target audience, Seize the Awkward will be featured on AFSP's Instagram channel as part of a roundup of resources offering tips and guidance around prevention and mental health awareness. The Seize the Awkward Instagram will also host an expert Q&A with AFSP's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Moutier on September 25th, where users will be able to ask questions related to mental health and checking with friends.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults and for every youth suicide it is estimated that 100-200 others attempt suicide.1 Young adulthood is a critical time when many people experience mental health issues as well as significant stress from life transitions such as gaining more independence and responsibility when moving from home and beginning college or a career.

"Enabling and facilitating a positive, supportive community is at the core of our games," said Katy Radelich, Director of Events and Partnerships at NCSOFT. "We're continually blown away by the meaningful bonds players have built through the exploration and epic adventures in the fantasy world of Guild Wars 2. The message behind Seize the Awkward means a lot to us and we're eager to help bring it to our players, especially at a time when the global COVID pandemic has disrupted everyday life."

Additionally, throughout the month of September, the following digital, social and media partners will provide significant exposure and customized content for Seize the Awkward on their platforms:

BuzzFeed : BuzzFeed created four Seize the Awkward BuzzCut videos in support of the campaign launching on September 10 th .

: BuzzFeed created four BuzzCut videos in support of the campaign launching on . Facebook : Facebook's Creative Shop contributed creative services and donated media to develop a series of unique animated videos, interactive ads and an AR filter inspired by real responses sourced from the Seize the Awkward audience, demonstrating the many ways young people can reach out and check in with a friend.

: Facebook's Creative Shop contributed creative services and donated media to develop a series of unique animated videos, interactive ads and an AR filter inspired by real responses sourced from the audience, demonstrating the many ways young people can reach out and check in with a friend. Initiative : Global media company, Initiative, is providing their expertise to support the campaign through pro bono development and execution of a custom media strategy to secure additional high-profile targeted media.

: Global media company, Initiative, is providing their expertise to support the campaign through pro bono development and execution of a custom media strategy to secure additional high-profile targeted media. Reddit : Reddit is supporting the campaign with donated media throughout the month of September. To coincide with World Mental Health Day ( October 10 th ), the platform will also promote an Ask Me Anything (AMA). Participants will be able to ask questions related to mental health and how to support a friend who may be struggling.

: Reddit is supporting the campaign with donated media throughout the month of September. To coincide with World Mental Health Day ( ), the platform will also promote an Ask Me Anything (AMA). Participants will be able to ask questions related to mental health and how to support a friend who may be struggling. Snap, Inc : To coincide with Suicide Prevention Week ( September 6 th -12 th ), Snap will promote two custom Snapchat filters nationwide to support the campaign. The first will went live on September 6 th and the second will be available on September 12 th .

: To coincide with Suicide Prevention Week ( -12 ), Snap will promote two custom Snapchat filters nationwide to support the campaign. The first will went live on and the second will be available on . TikTok : The leading destination for short-form mobile video, is providing donated support to the campaign throughout September.

: The leading destination for short-form mobile video, is providing donated support to the campaign throughout September. Tumblr: In honor of World Mental Health Day ( October 10 th), Tumblr will be hosting an Issue Time with a mental health expert in partnership with the campaign. Users will have the opportunity to ask questions to both related to mental health and supporting friends.

Since its launch in January 2018, Seize the Awkward has garnered 35.2 million video views and over 923,000 sessions on seizetheawkward.org , where visitors can explore resources and tools to help them start a conversation with a friend around mental health. In late August, the website relaunched with deeper resources to aid young people, including guidance on navigating specific topics like grieving the loss of a loved one, when talking to a friend about their mental health. The campaign also received the 2020 Shorty Award for Best Use of a Spokesperson for its partnership with musician Billie Eilish. To learn more about the campaign, visit seizetheawkward.org and @SeizeTheAwkward on Instagram. To get immediate, free support 24/7, call 1-800-273-8255 or text "SEIZE" to 741741.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health. Learn more at jedfoundation.org .

Check out our programs including: JED Campus ( jedcampus.org ), Set to Go ( settogo.org ), ULifeline ( ulifeline.org ), Half of Us ( halfofus.com ) and Love is Louder ( loveislouder.com ).

Connect with JED: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn

The Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org , follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter , and view the creative on YouTube .

Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is a massively multiplayer role-playing game that combines fast-paced combat and large-scale dynamic events, all set within the rich and detailed fantasy world of Tyria. Players are invited to join others from around the globe online in an epic struggle against the magic-devouring Elder Dragons. Rated one of the top MMOs annually by critics, continually recognized for its "art brought to life" approach to game design, and renowned for its strong community, the game continues to evolve with free episodic stories called Living World, which offer new features, explorable areas, and gameplay activities. The latest chapter in this ongoing story is currently unfolding throughout 2020 in The Icebrood Saga. The Guild Wars franchise will celebrate its 15th year in April and is developed by ArenaNet in Bellevue, WA, and published by NCSOFT. More at guildwars2.com.

