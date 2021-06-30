Select Club Whisky Wins Top Awards At Spirits Competition

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, is proud to announce one of the company's imported brands, Select Club Whisky, received top awards at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Select Club's Pecan Praline Whisky & Cream Liqueur won Best in Class – Best Cream/Dairy Liqueur and received a Double Gold medal, and Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky also received a Gold medal.

"It's truly an honor that one of our brands received this type of recognition at one of the world's oldest and largest spirits competition," said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. "Our goal at Mexcor International is to elevate and celebrate life through our brands, and Select Club certainly achieves that."

With a record-breaking number of more than 3,500 entries at this year's competition, the Select Club brand was able to rise above the competition. In addition to being selected as the Best in Class – Best Cream/Dairy Liqueur, Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky & Cream Liqueur received a Double Gold medal which is awarded to the entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel and is considered among the finest products in the world. Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky's Gold medal rating signifies it's an exceptional spirit that is near the pinnacle of achievement and is viewed as a product that sets the standard for its category. For more information, please visit www.selectclubwhisky.com.

Made from the finest North American corn and rye, Select Club whisky undergoes intensive aging in American Oak Bourbon barrels and multiple rounds of filtering to create a smoother, balanced and bolder taste. The buttery pecan flavor of the Pecan Praline Whisky makes this a fan favorite with its beautiful aroma and an unforgettable flavor. The Canada-based distillery's Pecan Praline Whisky & Cream Liqueur is one of the first of its kind in the market, perfectly blending together whisky and cream to create a velvety taste best served in coffee, over ice or blended in cocktails. Select Club is currently distributed across the United States and select parts of Canada.

"Select Club's success at this prestigious competition is a testament to our brands, our people and our innovative approach to the industry," said Morales. "Our unwavering commitment to service and excellence is at the forefront of everything we do."

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, California and Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company's scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company's core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International's reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company. For more information, please visit www.mexcor.com, email [email protected] or call 713-979-0066. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mexcor International

Related Links

http://www.mexcor.com

