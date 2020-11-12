Select Express & Logistics, a LongueVue Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Go Configure

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Express & Logistics ("Select Express"), a LongueVue Capital portfolio company and national provider of last mile delivery and assembly services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Go Configure ("GCI"), a consumer delivery, assembly, and installation business and division of Step2 Discovery.

With this complementary merger, Select Express expands the geographic reach, density, and capabilities of its national last mile delivery and assembly network for big and bulky products. In addition, the GCI team brings strong depth of experience in specialized assembly services for outdoor furniture, playsets, and structures to the Select Express organization.

Jay Waldman, CEO of Select Express, said, "On behalf of the entire team at Select Express, we are thrilled to be partnering with Go Configure and its management team. GCI's expertise as the clear leader in the white glove assembly space for outdoor structures combined with our track record as a leading provider of technology-enabled last mile delivery and assembly services for big and bulky products across the U.S. further enhances our value proposition and service capabilities to the marketplace. We are confident the dedicated team at GCI and its strong technician network will bring great value to our company, customers, and employees as we embark upon our next chapter of growth."

"The strategy behind this business deal centers on our passion to serve our consumers every step of the way, in the best way possible," added Tony Ciepiel, CEO, Step2 Discovery, a leading manufacturer of toy, home, and backyard leisure products. "This merger allows us to bring the industry-leading assembly and installation services of Go Configure together with the best-in-class logistics and delivery services of Select Express, creating a second-to-none, fully integrated white-glove delivery, and assembly service."

TM Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Step2 Discovery and GCI, and Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal counsel to Select Express.

About Select Express & Logistics

Headquartered in New York, NY, Select Express & Logistics specializes in white glove delivery and assembly of heavy goods, leveraging a technology-enabled network of technicians to manage complex, in-home assembly requirements. Established as a New York courier business in 2001, Select Express has grown to become a national player in the third party logistics sector, providing last mile services in all fifty states and Canada along with complementary transportation and distribution capabilities. The Company serves a variety of retailers, e-commerce players, and businesses across a wide array of end markets, including furniture and home goods, sporting goods equipment, healthcare, and home improvement, among others. For more information, please visit www.selectexp.com.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points. Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet the company and stakeholders' objectives. Together with our entrepreneur and management team partners, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors. To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit our website at www.lvcpartners.com or contact Charles Cox, Director, at [email protected] or call 504.293.3600.

SOURCE LongueVue Capital