Select GCR, being recognized again as a leader in the Government contracting arena

Jason Bortz, president and CEO – "We have learned some simple, painless and predictable ways of tapping into the government money flow, and we share those techniques, knowledge and concepts with our clients. Over the years we've learned how to position businesses to succeed within the Federal sector, while providing them tools, education, documents, templates, and overall help to expedite their knowledge towards attaining Government contracts."

Select GCR helps small businesses succeed where so many others have failed. In the last few years, producing more than 500 million in Government contracts, grants, loans and other financial assistance for their clients.

Starting as an administrative and processing firm, Select GCR has now evolved into the leading government marketing firm within an ever-growing industry.

When getting into the world of government contracting there's no step by step manual. We joke and say, it's like buying a large piece of furniture at Ikea and missing the instructions and a few screws, says Shawna Moore, COO

During the interview, Bortz explains government contracting, misconceptions, what the government buys, services and help Select GCR provides, and most important he shares the proven steps that each business should take to achieve success within the federal sector.

About Select GCR:

Select GCR's focus is to accurately complete client's registration needs and advise them on how to successfully market and advertise to the federal government. With years of experience their methods and tools have helped thousands of businesses take the proper steps towards being properly registered, and to be on the forefront of attaining government contracts and/or grants. Their services and methods are designed to ultimately help businesses successfully navigate their way through the federal contracting maze with ease.

