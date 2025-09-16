Select GCR: The Changes in Gov Q4 Spending Create Optimism and Consistency for 2026??

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, small and mid-sized businesses have watched the federal budget follow the same exhausting cycle: a lull in Q1 followed by a Q4 scramble as agencies rush to obligate funds before they expire. Over the past five fiscal years, data shows that Q4 contract obligations have been more than twice as large as Q1 — with nearly 30% of annual dollars crammed into the final quarter each fiscal year. This lopsided rhythm underscores the government's end-of-year budget dump cycle: agencies coast early, then flood the market late, leaving businesses scrambling to react.

The government is the largest business on earth, spending trillions each year that ripple through the economy and sustain small businesses nationwide. Yet the way those dollars flow, minimum obligations in the early months to a frenzied dump at the end, is a model that rewards reaction instead of preparation. The pattern has been consistent year after year, but consistency is not the same as efficiency. Instead of steady investment and managed growth, the result has been wasted dollars, rushed contracts, and agencies forced into last-minute decisions that do little to maximize taxpayer value.

Now, that pattern may finally be shifting. New transparency mandates, efficiency programs, and modernization initiatives like DOGE are designed to smooth spending across the fiscal year. Lawmakers and agency leaders are under pressure to curb the September surge, eliminate waste, and ensure funds are allocated responsibly throughout all four quarters. The promise is a more balanced cadence, one that reduces the pressure cooker of Q4, improves outcomes for agencies, and creates more steady opportunities for businesses that supply the federal government.

"The exciting news," said Jason Bortz, CEO of Select GCR, "is that we may be entering the last year of the old Q1 drought to Q4 flood cycle. If agencies distribute funds more evenly, businesses won't just fight for survival in September, they'll be positioned for sustainable growth all year long."

For contractors, the message is urgent: don't wait to prepare. Whether the old "use it or lose it" model lingers, or the government truly transitions to a balanced approach, success will belong to companies that are already contract ready. "The key is not to wait," said Chris Caldwell, Senior Government Procurement Advisor and APMP - Certified Proposal Writer. "Whether the government sticks with its old cycle or shifts to a steadier model, the businesses that stay contract ready - with registrations active, compliance and alignment in place, and sharp bid strategies - will be the ones capturing contracts." More on how to prepare can be found at Select GCR's Contract Ready Breakdown.

Select GCR equips companies with exactly that readiness. From positioning, compliance, and education to strategic bid writing and marketing, Select GCR helps small and mid-sized businesses align with agency priorities and respond quickly to solicitations. By bridging the gap between taxpayer dollars and business opportunity, Select GCR ensures clients are ready to thrive no matter how the spending cycle evolves. Learn more at Select GCR's CGMP Program Breakdown.

About Select GCR

Select GCR helps businesses nationwide access and win government contracts. Through registrations, compliance, bid submissions, and government marketing, Select GCR empowers clients to thrive in competitive procurement environments while supporting agencies in maximizing the use of taxpayer funds.

Data derived from USAspending.gov Spending Explorer and Download Center, FY2020–FY2024.

SOURCE Select GCR