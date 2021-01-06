Select GCR, implementing technology to simplify attaining Government contracts in 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the good old boy network in DC where deals were done face to face, and by a handshake, to today's interwoven communication through technology, websites, and a sharing the wealth concept, the US Government has come a long way on how contracts are posted and awarded.

During this time, tools and programs have been created to connect the dots and spread the love for all that participate. With the open book policies of all information being public record and implementing technological search queries to find this information, the Government contracting world has become simplified.

Now it is a race to see who can provide the most information in a format that is easiest to understand and which company can simplify this process so much that it becomes the norm for all businesses to participate in the world of Government contracting.

Select GCR is proud to say they are leading the way in this race to the promised land by providing an organized plan and an all-encompassing program that a layman can use and succeed with when entering this environment.

"We've taken all of our years of experience, feedback from clients, and recognized issues, and have created a program that provides users an open window to everything Government contracting. We have spent thousands of hours searching, researching, noting, saving, and formatting all available information the world wide web provided us, and have presented it to our clients with much avail," says Jason Bortz, Owner of Select GCR.

"We analyzed the traditional programs of today, filled in the gaps, and expanded on those features. So, the days of registering, seeing there are millions in potential opportunities, and not knowing how to attain those dollars ARE OVER."

Jason Bortz, states "Clients now have a program that provides links to Government educational information for each topic, daily targeted opportunities that fit their business, contact information for all participants and how to contact them properly, how to submit a bid, and how to correctly follow up. All of this is provided in an easy-to-use online platform with visuals, manuals, documents, and templates, and has truly simplified the process of understanding and attaining Government contracts."

