Select GCR: You're Registered, But Are You Really Contract Ready?

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For business owners seeking to break into the government contracting sector, registering with SAM.gov is an essential first step. But what many don't realize is that registration alone doesn't guarantee success in today's fiercely competitive federal marketplace.

As of April 2024, more than 674,000 businesses maintained active SAM.gov registrations. Yet, only about 11% secured contracts in FY 2024, highlighting the persistent gap between registration and actual contract awards.

"Too often, registration becomes a false finish line," said Jason Bortz, CEO. "Without strategic positioning, compliance, and visibility, a SAM.gov listing is like being invisible to the very agencies searching for contractors."

In FY 2024, small businesses received a record $183 billion in prime contract awards, representing 28.8% of all federal contracting dollars and surpassing the government's 23% goal for the fourth consecutive year. Another source noted that small businesses secured 28.4% of eligible prime contracts, also marking a new high.

Yet despite these record-setting numbers, the gap between registered businesses and actual awardees remains substantial.

Select GCR has helped clients secure over $700 million in contracts, grants, loans, and other financial assistance by ensuring they are truly Contract Ready before pursuing solicitations and submitting bids.

"We only submit bids we believe our clients have a real chance of winning," said Chris Caldwell, APMP-Certified Procurement Advisor. "Our high win rate comes from making sure businesses are structured, credible, compliant, and visible, with strategies that deliver results."

Being Contract Ready means not just entering the door of opportunity but being prepared to succeed once inside. Select GCR bridges this gap through consultation, assessment, and proven services developed over 13 years.

Four Core Pillars of Being Contract Ready

Business Structure & Credibility – Foundational documents must be in place for government readiness. For newer businesses without an established reputation, credibility must be demonstrated through other strategic methods.





Government Marketplace Visibility – Proper registration, branding, and coding are key to exposure. A business must present capabilities in a clear, compelling, and differentiated way that stands out from competitors.





Eligibility & Compliance – Understanding contract types, compliance requirements, and competitive pricing, while conducting thorough scope reviews and red-flag checks, is critical to pursuing opportunities strategically rather than blindly.





Government Knowledge & Strategy – Researching past, present, and future contracts across multiple platforms opens opportunities. Success requires knowing how to interpret, evaluate, and act on real solicitations with minimal competition.

Why This Matters Now

The government is investing record dollars into small business contracts but winning requires more than just registration. It requires readiness.

Select GCR helps businesses move beyond being passive registrants to become active, competitive contractors.

Why Select GCR

Our foundational program is designed to position businesses for lasting success by aligning registrations, certifications, visibility, and pricing with how the government actually buys. Through personalized onboarding, strategic positioning, and hands-on support, we prepare companies to compete structurally, technically, and competitively.

Before you chase contracts, make sure you're Contract Ready: registered, represented, and recognized.

Stop guessing—and start building with confidence.

