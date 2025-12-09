SELECT MEDICAL ACQUIRES LANDMARK HOSPITAL OF SAVANNAH

Select Specialty Hospital – Savannah Relocates to New Location

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") today announced the acquisition of Landmark Hospital of Savannah, a 50-bed long-term acute care hospital in Savannah, Georgia, from Landmark Holdings of Florida.

"The acquisition of Landmark Hospital will allow us to expand our post-ICU services in a market where we are known for delivering exceptional, high-quality care and positive patient outcomes," said Tom Mullin, CEO of Select Medical. "We look forward to continuing to serve Savannah and its surrounding communities in the years ahead."

Select Medical operated Select Specialty Hospital – Savannah, a 40-bed critical illness recovery hospital (licensed as long-term acute care), for 20 years in the market. Those operations have relocated to the newly acquired hospital which will carry the established Select Specialty Hospital name. As of today, the hospital is actively admitting and caring for high-acuity, medically-complex patients requiring extended healing and recovery.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. As of September 30, 2025, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 36 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,922 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At September 30, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact

Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or (717) 920-4035

SOURCE SELECT MEDICAL CORPORATION