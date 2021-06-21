Select Medical and Northwest Healthcare Partner to Acquire Curahealth Tucson

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and TUCSON, Ariz., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical and Northwest Healthcare, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, today announced the formation of a joint venture partnership and acquisition of Curahealth Tucson, a 47-bed long-term acute care hospital. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early Q3 2021.

"We are excited to partner with Northwest Healthcare to provide specialty care to high acuity patients in Tucson and surrounding communities," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. "This joint venture also further expands Select Medical's post-acute care footprint in Arizona, which now includes three Select Specialty critical illness recovery hospitals (licensed as LTACHs) and three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, with a fourth under construction."

Under the joint venture, Select Medical and Northwest Healthcare plan to relocate the Curahealth Tucson hospital in September 2021 to the Northwest Transitions building, on the campus of Northwest Medical Center. Curahealth Tucson will be rebranded Select Specialty Hospital – Tucson Northwest and managed by majority owner Select Medical.

"Our goal with the Northwest Transitions project has always been to provide our patients with greater continuity of care. When patients are ready to discharge from one of our hospitals but aren't ready to go home, we want to be able to provide a seamless transition for them," said Brian Sinotte, market chief executive officer for Northwest Healthcare. "We're pleased to be working with Select Medical and look forward to caring for patients together."

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient centers in communities across the country. CHS affiliates own, lease or operate 84 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds and a complement of more than 1,000 ambulatory sites of care. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CYH." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

About Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare is an integrated healthcare provider committed to delivering Tucson and surrounding communities with high quality, accessible healthcare. Northwest Healthcare includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, three Northwest Urgent Care locations, Northwest Women's Center, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and Center for Pain Management. Northwest Medical Center Houghton and Northwest Transitions, an inpatient rehabilitation and long term acute care hospital, will open in 2021. To learn more, visit HealthierTucson.com

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,809 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At March 31, 2021, Select Medical had combined operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia and employed more than 48,000 people. For more information, visit www.selectmedical.com .

Media Contacts

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, 717-920-4035 or [email protected]

Northwest Medical Center: Veronica Apodaca, 520-469-8217 or [email protected]

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation

Related Links

http://www.selectmedicalcorp.com

