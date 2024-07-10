SELECT MEDICAL AND UPMC TO OPEN SATELLITE INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITAL ON WEST SHORE

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint venture partners Select Medical and UPMC announced plans to open Helen M. Simpson Rehabilitation Hospital - West Shore in Q2 2025. A satellite of its namesake, the acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital will serve the needs of the growing Central Pennsylvania West Shore region.

The 20-bed hospital-in-a-hospital will feature a state-of-the-art therapy gym and advanced rehabilitation technologies to treat patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord and brain injury, amputation, neurological disorders and orthopaedic conditions.

"We continue to see an increasing demand for highly specialized inpatient rehabilitative care across Central Pennsylvania and are excited to partner with UPMC to meet the need and provide world-class care for West Shore communities," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical.

The rehabilitation hospital will be housed in the newly renovated fifth floor of UPMC West Shore on UPMC's growing West Shore campus located just off I-81 and the Carlisle Pike on Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg. UPMC West Shore is a five-story, 166-bed acute care hospital with all private rooms that provides nationally accredited comprehensive cancer care, premier orthopaedic and spine care, the region's leading thoracic and surgical care, and a complement of multi-specialty outpatient services.

"By partnering with Select Medical to provide inpatient rehabilitation, we can ensure the best possible transition care for UPMC West Shore patients when they are discharged from the hospital setting to rehabilitation," said Elizabeth Ritter, president, UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC West Shore, and UPMC Community Osteopathic. "Providing inpatient rehabilitation negates the need for patients to be transferred to an off-site location and allows better continuity of care from their UPMC providers and increased collaboration with their rehabilitation care team from Select Medical."

In addition to the new satellite Helen M. Simpson hospital through the UPMC joint venture partnership, Select Medical also operates two inpatient rehabilitation and three critical illness recovery hospitals in Central Pennsylvania.

About UPMC

UPMC is a world-renowned, nonprofit health care provider and insurer committed to delivering exceptional, people-centered care and community services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh and affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC is shaping the future of health through clinical and technological innovation, research, and education. Dedicated to advancing the well-being of our diverse communities, we provide more than $1 billion every year in community benefits, more than any other health system in Pennsylvania. Our 100,000 employees — including more than 5,000 physicians — care for patients across 40 hospitals and 800 doctors' offices and outpatient sites in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland, as well as overseas. UPMC Insurance Services covers more than 4 million members with a focus on providing the highest-quality care at the most affordable price. To learn more, visit UPMC.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of March 31, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,922 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 547 occupational health centers in 41 states. On March 31, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at SelectMedical.com.

