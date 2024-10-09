SELECT MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO OPERATE A NEW INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITAL IN TEMPLE, TEXAS

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") today announced plans to operate a new 40-plus bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Temple, Texas. The 48,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in late Q1 2025.

"The patient population in need of inpatient medical rehabilitation continues to grow exponentially in Texas," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. "Opening a hospital in Temple further expands our ability to provide access to world-class care for patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions throughout Central Texas. Texas now represents one of Select Medical's largest markets offering a full post-acute continuum of care from critical illness recovery to inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation."

Through a joint venture partnership formed in 2011 with Baylor Scott & White Health, Select Medical also operates four inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Dallas, Fort-Worth, Frisco, and Lakeway as well as a hospital unit in Irving and two neuro transitional centers in Dallas. The company also operates Select Medical Rehabilitation Hospital in Denton.

In addition to six inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, the company operates two critical illness recovery hospitals in Dallas and Plano, and 123 outpatient physical therapy centers throughout Central Texas, the latter part of the Baylor Scott & White Health joint venture.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 547 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact

Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

SOURCE SELECT MEDICAL CORPORATION