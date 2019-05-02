Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues increased 5.7% to $1,324.6 million, compared to $1,253.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 2.9% to $111.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $108.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 21.3% to $53.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $44.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net income included a pre-tax non-operating gain of $6.5 million. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $10.3 million, a pre-tax non-operating gain of $0.4 million, and pre-tax U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $170.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $163.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.30 on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.25 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.27 on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.29 for the same quarter, prior year. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, adjusted earnings per common share excluded the non-operating gain and its related tax effects. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, adjusted earnings per common share excluded the losses on early retirement of debt, non-operating gain, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and their related tax effects. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table VI of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table VII of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment were $462.2 million, compared to $464.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $73.0 million for both the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 15.8% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 15.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 8.1% to $189.0 million, compared to $174.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $25.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $26.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 13.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 15.3% for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $2.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to approximately $0.8 million of start-up losses for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.7% to $277.2 million, compared to $257.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $29.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $30.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 10.5% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 11.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

Concentra Segment

The financial results for the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 11.3% to $396.3 million, compared to $356.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 14.6% to $66.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $57.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 16.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 16.2% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

Stock Repurchase Program

Select Medical did not repurchase shares under its authorized $500.0 million stock repurchase program during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The program has been extended until December 31, 2019, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Since the inception of the program through March 31, 2019, Select Medical has repurchased 35,924,128 shares at a cost of approximately $314.7 million, or $8.76 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook

Select Medical reaffirms its 2019 business outlook, provided most recently in its February 21, 2019 press release, for net operating revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated net operating revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. Select Medical continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $660.0 million to $700.0 million. Select Medical is adjusting its 2019 business outlook for fully diluted earnings per common share to include the first quarter 2019 non-operating gain and its related tax effects. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.16. Select Medical expects adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.13. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the non-operating gain and its related tax effects.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its first quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 6581679. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59pm ET, May 11, 2019. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 6581679. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com .

* * * * *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in net operating revenues, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions, including the acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks by Concentra, and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future net operating revenues and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our net operating revenues and profitability;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our net operating revenues and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

ir@selectmedical.com

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 1,252,964



$ 1,324,631



5.7 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

1,065,813



1,132,092



6.2

General and administrative

31,782



28,677



(9.8)

Depreciation and amortization

46,771



52,138



11.5















Income from operations

108,598



111,724



2.9















Loss on early retirement of debt

(10,255)



—



N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

4,697



4,366



(7.0)

Non-operating gain

399



6,532



N/M

Interest expense

(47,163)



(50,811)



7.7















Income before income taxes

56,276



71,811



27.6















Income tax expense

12,294



18,467



50.2















Net income

43,982



53,344



21.3















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

10,243



12,510



22.1















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 33,739



$ 40,834



21.0 %













Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.25



$ 0.30





















(1) Refer to table II for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M — Not Meaningful

II. Earnings per Share

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





The Company's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), the Company applies the two-class method because the Company's unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with the Company's common stock in undistributed earnings.





The following table sets forth the net income attributable to the Company, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:









Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2019

Net income

$ 43,982



$ 53,344



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

10,243



12,510



Net income attributable to the Company

33,739



40,834



Less: net income attributable to participating securities

1,110



1,343



Net income attributable to common shares

$ 32,629



$ 39,491





The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018



2019



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 32,629



129,816



$ 0.25





39,491



130,861



$ 0.30

Participating securities

1,110



4,416



$ 0.25





1,343



4,449



$ 0.30

Total Company

$ 33,739













$ 40,834







































(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

III. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2018

March 31, 2019 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash

$ 175,178



$ 147,815

Accounts receivable

706,676



779,861

Other current assets

110,670



125,209

Total Current Assets

992,524



1,052,885

Operating lease right-of-use assets

—



982,616

Property and equipment, net

979,810



972,807

Goodwill

3,320,726



3,323,749

Identifiable intangible assets, net

437,693



426,428

Other assets

233,512



263,007

Total Assets

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,021,492

Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 661,321



$ 667,463

Current operating lease liabilities

—



205,145

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

43,865



12,329

Total Current Liabilities

705,186



884,937

Non-current operating lease liabilities

—



820,007

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,249,516



3,299,103

Non-current deferred tax liability

153,895



153,863

Other non-current liabilities

158,940



105,791

Total Liabilities

4,267,537



5,263,701

Redeemable non-controlling interests

780,488



833,241

Total equity

916,240



924,550

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,021,492



IV. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, unaudited)





2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 43,982



$ 53,344

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,364



7,872

Depreciation and amortization

46,771



52,138

Provision for bad debts

85



1,567

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(4,697)



(4,366)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

412



—

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(513)



(6,233)

Stock compensation expense

4,927



6,255

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

3,136



3,231

Deferred income taxes

78



(81)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(45,811)



(74,752)

Other current assets

(8,945)



(7,523)

Other assets

16,633



57,319

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(18,533)



(64,839)

Income taxes

11,838



17,830

Net cash provided by operating activities

50,727



41,762

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(515,359)



(6,120)

Purchases of property and equipment

(39,617)



(49,073)

Investment in businesses

(1,754)



(27,608)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

691



2

Net cash used in investing activities

(556,039)



(82,799)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

165,000



360,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(150,000)



(220,000)

Proceeds from term loans

779,904



—

Payments on term loans

(2,875)



(132,685)

Revolving facility debt issuance costs

(1,333)



—

Borrowings of other debt

11,600



8,290

Principal payments on other debt

(5,909)



(6,155)

Repurchase of common stock

(122)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

738



—

Increase (decrease) in overdrafts

(7,916)



6,050

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

—



3,425

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(286,641)



(5,251)

Net cash provided by financing activities

502,446



13,674











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,866)



(27,363)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

122,549



175,178

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 119,683



$ 147,815

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 35,233



$ 37,199

Cash paid for taxes

376



718

Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks

238,000



—



V. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019

(unaudited)





2018

2019

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

99



97





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 464,676



$ 462,159



(0.5) % Number of patient days(b)

265,840



258,129



(2.9) % Number of admissions(b)

9,833



9,456



(3.8) % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,730



$ 1,759



1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 72,972



$ 72,998



0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.7 %

15.8 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

24



27





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 174,774



$ 188,954



8.1 % Number of patient days(b)

76,890



82,816



7.7 % Number of admissions(b)

5,394



5,836



8.2 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,623



$ 1,633



0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 26,776



$ 25,797



(3.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.3 %

13.7 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,617



1,684





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 257,381



$ 277,197



7.7 % Number of visits(b)

2,067,465



2,054,483



(0.6) % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 103



$ 103



0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 30,525



$ 28,991



(5.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.9 %

10.5 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

531



525





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 356,116



$ 396,321



11.3 % Number of visits(b)

2,596,059



2,911,607



12.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 124



$ 124



0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 57,797



$ 66,258



14.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.2 %

16.7 %



























(a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days. (d) Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

VI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, unaudited)





The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, acquisition costs associated with U.S. HealthWorks, non-operating gain (loss), and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.







Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2019

Net income $ 43,982



$ 53,344



Income tax expense 12,294



18,467



Interest expense 47,163



50,811



Non-operating gain (399)



(6,532)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (4,697)



(4,366)



Loss on early retirement of debt 10,255



—



Income from operations 108,598



111,724



Stock compensation expense:







Included in general and administrative 3,990



4,748



Included in cost of services 937



1,507



Depreciation and amortization 46,771



52,138



U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs 2,936



—



Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,232



$ 170,117













Critical illness recovery hospital $ 72,972



$ 72,998



Rehabilitation hospital 26,776



25,797



Outpatient rehabilitation 30,525



28,991



Concentra 57,797



66,258



Other(a) (24,838)



(23,927)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,232



$ 170,117











(a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.

VII. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of our ongoing operations and provide better comparability of our results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

Per Share(a)

2019

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 32,629



$ 0.25



$ 39,491



$ 0.30

Adjustments:(b)













Loss on early retirement of debt 4,390



0.03



—



—

Non-operating gain (284)



(0.00)



(4,545)



(0.03)

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs 1,017



0.01



—



—

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 37,752



$ 0.29



$ 34,946



$ 0.27











(a) Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table II. (b) Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

VIII. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliations

Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019

(In millions, unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per common share expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table VI and table VII for a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per common share in evaluating financial performance. Refer to table VI for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Each item presented in the below tables are estimations of full year 2019 expectations.



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Net income attributable to Select Medical $ 137



$ 158

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 56



65

Net income 193



223

Income tax expense 66



76

Interest expense 200



200

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (25)



(25)

Non-operating gain (7)



(7)

Income from operations 427



467

Stock compensation expense 27



27

Depreciation and amortization 206



206

Adjusted EBITDA $ 660



$ 700











Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.00



$ 1.16

Adjustments:





Non-operating gain (0.03)



(0.03)

Adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.97



$ 1.13



SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.selectmedical.com

