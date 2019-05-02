Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues increased 5.7% to $1,324.6 million, compared to $1,253.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 2.9% to $111.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $108.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 21.3% to $53.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $44.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net income included a pre-tax non-operating gain of $6.5 million. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $10.3 million, a pre-tax non-operating gain of $0.4 million, and pre-tax U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $170.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $163.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.30 on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.25 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.27 on a fully diluted basis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.29 for the same quarter, prior year. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, adjusted earnings per common share excluded the non-operating gain and its related tax effects. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, adjusted earnings per common share excluded the losses on early retirement of debt, non-operating gain, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and their related tax effects. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table VI of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table VII of this release.
Company Overview
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment were $462.2 million, compared to $464.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $73.0 million for both the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 15.8% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 15.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 8.1% to $189.0 million, compared to $174.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $25.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $26.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 13.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 15.3% for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $2.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to approximately $0.8 million of start-up losses for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.7% to $277.2 million, compared to $257.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $29.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $30.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 10.5% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 11.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.
Concentra Segment
The financial results for the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 11.3% to $396.3 million, compared to $356.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 14.6% to $66.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $57.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 16.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 16.2% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table V of this release for both the first quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.
Stock Repurchase Program
Select Medical did not repurchase shares under its authorized $500.0 million stock repurchase program during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The program has been extended until December 31, 2019, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Since the inception of the program through March 31, 2019, Select Medical has repurchased 35,924,128 shares at a cost of approximately $314.7 million, or $8.76 per share, which includes transaction costs.
Business Outlook
Select Medical reaffirms its 2019 business outlook, provided most recently in its February 21, 2019 press release, for net operating revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated net operating revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. Select Medical continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $660.0 million to $700.0 million. Select Medical is adjusting its 2019 business outlook for fully diluted earnings per common share to include the first quarter 2019 non-operating gain and its related tax effects. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.16. Select Medical expects adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.13. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the non-operating gain and its related tax effects.
Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:
- changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in net operating revenues, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;
- a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
- acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
- our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions, including the acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks by Concentra, and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
- private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future net operating revenues and profitability;
- the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our net operating revenues and profitability;
- shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
- competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our net operating revenues and profitability;
- the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
- the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
- a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
- other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.
|
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
2018
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Net operating revenues
|
$
|
1,252,964
|
$
|
1,324,631
|
5.7
|
%
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of services
|
1,065,813
|
1,132,092
|
6.2
|
General and administrative
|
31,782
|
28,677
|
(9.8)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,771
|
52,138
|
11.5
|
Income from operations
|
108,598
|
111,724
|
2.9
|
Loss on early retirement of debt
|
(10,255)
|
—
|
N/M
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
4,697
|
4,366
|
(7.0)
|
Non-operating gain
|
399
|
6,532
|
N/M
|
Interest expense
|
(47,163)
|
(50,811)
|
7.7
|
Income before income taxes
|
56,276
|
71,811
|
27.6
|
Income tax expense
|
12,294
|
18,467
|
50.2
|
Net income
|
43,982
|
53,344
|
21.3
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
10,243
|
12,510
|
22.1
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical
|
$
|
33,739
|
$
|
40,834
|
21.0
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(1)
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.30
|
(1) Refer to table II for calculation of earnings per common share.
|
N/M — Not Meaningful
|
II. Earnings per Share
|
The Company's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), the Company applies the two-class method because the Company's unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with the Company's common stock in undistributed earnings.
|
The following table sets forth the net income attributable to the Company, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:
|
Diluted EPS
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
43,982
|
$
|
53,344
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
10,243
|
12,510
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
33,739
|
40,834
|
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
|
1,110
|
1,343
|
Net income attributable to common shares
|
$
|
32,629
|
$
|
39,491
|
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
Net Income Allocation
|
Shares(1)
|
Diluted EPS
|
Net Income Allocation
|
Shares(1)
|
Diluted EPS
|
Common shares
|
$
|
32,629
|
129,816
|
$
|
0.25
|
39,491
|
130,861
|
$
|
0.30
|
Participating securities
|
1,110
|
4,416
|
$
|
0.25
|
1,343
|
4,449
|
$
|
0.30
|
Total Company
|
$
|
33,739
|
$
|
40,834
|
(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
|
III. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash
|
$
|
175,178
|
$
|
147,815
|
Accounts receivable
|
706,676
|
779,861
|
Other current assets
|
110,670
|
125,209
|
Total Current Assets
|
992,524
|
1,052,885
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
—
|
982,616
|
Property and equipment, net
|
979,810
|
972,807
|
Goodwill
|
3,320,726
|
3,323,749
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
437,693
|
426,428
|
Other assets
|
233,512
|
263,007
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
5,964,265
|
$
|
7,021,492
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Payables and accruals
|
$
|
661,321
|
$
|
667,463
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
—
|
205,145
|
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
|
43,865
|
12,329
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
705,186
|
884,937
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
—
|
820,007
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
3,249,516
|
3,299,103
|
Non-current deferred tax liability
|
153,895
|
153,863
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
158,940
|
105,791
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,267,537
|
5,263,701
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
780,488
|
833,241
|
Total equity
|
916,240
|
924,550
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
5,964,265
|
$
|
7,021,492
|
IV. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
2018
|
2019
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
43,982
|
$
|
53,344
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
1,364
|
7,872
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,771
|
52,138
|
Provision for bad debts
|
85
|
1,567
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
(4,697)
|
(4,366)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
412
|
—
|
Gain on sale of assets and businesses
|
(513)
|
(6,233)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
4,927
|
6,255
|
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
|
3,136
|
3,231
|
Deferred income taxes
|
78
|
(81)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(45,811)
|
(74,752)
|
Other current assets
|
(8,945)
|
(7,523)
|
Other assets
|
16,633
|
57,319
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(18,533)
|
(64,839)
|
Income taxes
|
11,838
|
17,830
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
50,727
|
41,762
|
Investing activities
|
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
(515,359)
|
(6,120)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(39,617)
|
(49,073)
|
Investment in businesses
|
(1,754)
|
(27,608)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
|
691
|
2
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(556,039)
|
(82,799)
|
Financing activities
|
Borrowings on revolving facilities
|
165,000
|
360,000
|
Payments on revolving facilities
|
(150,000)
|
(220,000)
|
Proceeds from term loans
|
779,904
|
—
|
Payments on term loans
|
(2,875)
|
(132,685)
|
Revolving facility debt issuance costs
|
(1,333)
|
—
|
Borrowings of other debt
|
11,600
|
8,290
|
Principal payments on other debt
|
(5,909)
|
(6,155)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(122)
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
738
|
—
|
Increase (decrease) in overdrafts
|
(7,916)
|
6,050
|
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
|
—
|
3,425
|
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
|
(286,641)
|
(5,251)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
502,446
|
13,674
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,866)
|
(27,363)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
122,549
|
175,178
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
119,683
|
$
|
147,815
|
Supplemental information
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
35,233
|
$
|
37,199
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
376
|
718
|
Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks
|
238,000
|
—
|
V. Key Statistics
|
2018
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
|
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
|
99
|
97
|
Net operating revenues (,000)
|
$
|
464,676
|
$
|
462,159
|
(0.5)
|
%
|
Number of patient days(b)
|
265,840
|
258,129
|
(2.9)
|
%
|
Number of admissions(b)
|
9,833
|
9,456
|
(3.8)
|
%
|
Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)
|
$
|
1,730
|
$
|
1,759
|
1.7
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
$
|
72,972
|
$
|
72,998
|
0.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
15.7
|
%
|
15.8
|
%
|
Rehabilitation Hospital
|
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
|
24
|
27
|
Net operating revenues (,000)
|
$
|
174,774
|
$
|
188,954
|
8.1
|
%
|
Number of patient days(b)
|
76,890
|
82,816
|
7.7
|
%
|
Number of admissions(b)
|
5,394
|
5,836
|
8.2
|
%
|
Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,633
|
0.6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
$
|
26,776
|
$
|
25,797
|
(3.7)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
15.3
|
%
|
13.7
|
%
|
Outpatient Rehabilitation
|
Number of clinics – end of period(a)
|
1,617
|
1,684
|
Net operating revenues (,000)
|
$
|
257,381
|
$
|
277,197
|
7.7
|
%
|
Number of visits(b)
|
2,067,465
|
2,054,483
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
Revenue per visit(b)(d)
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
103
|
0.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
$
|
30,525
|
$
|
28,991
|
(5.0)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
11.9
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
Concentra
|
Number of centers – end of period(b)
|
531
|
525
|
Net operating revenues (,000)
|
$
|
356,116
|
$
|
396,321
|
11.3
|
%
|
Number of visits(b)
|
2,596,059
|
2,911,607
|
12.2
|
%
|
Revenue per visit(b)(d)
|
$
|
124
|
$
|
124
|
0.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
|
$
|
57,797
|
$
|
66,258
|
14.6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
16.2
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
(a)
|
Includes managed locations.
|
(b)
|
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.
|
(c)
|
Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.
|
(d)
|
Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.
|
VI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, acquisition costs associated with U.S. HealthWorks, non-operating gain (loss), and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
43,982
|
$
|
53,344
|
Income tax expense
|
12,294
|
18,467
|
Interest expense
|
47,163
|
50,811
|
Non-operating gain
|
(399)
|
(6,532)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
(4,697)
|
(4,366)
|
Loss on early retirement of debt
|
10,255
|
—
|
Income from operations
|
108,598
|
111,724
|
Stock compensation expense:
|
Included in general and administrative
|
3,990
|
4,748
|
Included in cost of services
|
937
|
1,507
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,771
|
52,138
|
U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs
|
2,936
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
163,232
|
$
|
170,117
|
Critical illness recovery hospital
|
$
|
72,972
|
$
|
72,998
|
Rehabilitation hospital
|
26,776
|
25,797
|
Outpatient rehabilitation
|
30,525
|
28,991
|
Concentra
|
57,797
|
66,258
|
Other(a)
|
(24,838)
|
(23,927)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
163,232
|
$
|
170,117
|
(a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.
|
VII. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of our ongoing operations and provide better comparability of our results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
Per Share(a)
|
2019
|
Per Share(a)
|
Net income attributable to common shares(a)
|
$
|
32,629
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
39,491
|
$
|
0.30
|
Adjustments:(b)
|
Loss on early retirement of debt
|
4,390
|
0.03
|
—
|
—
|
Non-operating gain
|
(284)
|
(0.00)
|
(4,545)
|
(0.03)
|
U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs
|
1,017
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
|
$
|
37,752
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
34,946
|
$
|
0.27
|
(a)
|
Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table II.
|
(b)
|
Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
|
VIII. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliations
|
The following are reconciliations of full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per common share expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table VI and table VII for a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per common share in evaluating financial performance. Refer to table VI for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Each item presented in the below tables are estimations of full year 2019 expectations.
|
Range
|
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
|
Low
|
High
|
Net income attributable to Select Medical
|
$
|
137
|
$
|
158
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
56
|
65
|
Net income
|
193
|
223
|
Income tax expense
|
66
|
76
|
Interest expense
|
200
|
200
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
(25)
|
(25)
|
Non-operating gain
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
Income from operations
|
427
|
467
|
Stock compensation expense
|
27
|
27
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
206
|
206
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
660
|
$
|
700
|
Range
|
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
|
Low
|
High
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.16
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-operating gain
|
(0.03)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.13
SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation
