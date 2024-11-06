Select Registry Announces 2024 Craft Lodging Award Winners

Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry is pleased to announce the winners of our 2024 Craft Lodging Awards which honor and celebrate excellence within our portfolio of Craft Lodging properties. This prestigious recognition highlights the dedication and creativity of the properties that provide unparalleled guest experiences through distinctive amenities, impeccable hospitality, and a true sense of place. From standout culinary programs and inspired experiences to unique guest offerings that reflect the spirit of their locations, each award winner exemplifies the highest standards of excellence that define the Select Registry portfolio.

2024 Award Winners:

New Member of the Year (2024)

This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry. Barn B&B Walla Walla Walla Walla, Washington



Select Registry Sustainability Champion

This award is presented to Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs. Lodge on Little St. Simons Island St. Simons, Georgia



Best Restaurant Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service. The Shipwright's Daughter at The Whaler's Inn Mystic, Connecticut



Best Breakfast Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious, and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay. Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona



Best Social Media and Content Creation Award

This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms. Katy House Bed & Breakfast Smithville, Texas



Community Engagement Award

This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property. Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania



Innkeeper of the Year Award

This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property. Matthew Carroll at Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois



Stay for the Story Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history. Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn and Cottages Rockbridge, Ohio



"We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of our 2024 Craft Lodging Award winners," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "These properties embody the passion, creativity, and commitment to excellence that define our portfolio, setting a new standard for guest experiences across the industry. We celebrate their success and applaud their unwavering dedication to excellence in Craft Lodging."

The Select Registry Craft Lodging awards were presented on November 5, 2024, in San Diego at the 2024 National Meeting & Conference at the Rancho Bernardo Inn.

About Select Registry :

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

